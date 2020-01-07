“Is Trump’s Act of State Sponsored Terrorism Against Iran The Spark That Will Be The Beginning of the Third World War? by Rostislav Babyak

All world wars and other major armed conflicts throughout the history of humanity have two kinds of causes. The first or principal cause that conjure up wars are the long term causes. These are usually the piling up of grievances between nations, none of which alone are able to set off a war, but stacked up together they become a powder keg waiting for a match to be struck by chance or by design by either one of the opposing force.

The second cause for the outbreak of most wars is of course the one just mentioned, the immediate cause. The immediate cause is that spark or lightening strike that ignites the powder keg and touches off the conflagration. It is the straw that breaks the camel’s back. Today we are all observing the match intentionally having been struck that is about to set off a major war, or perhaps Third World War should things get particularly out of hand.

The build up to the Third World War, or whatever it shall end up being called by future historians, appears to be currently in the second stage of its development. The immediate cause took place last Friday when a drone launched by the United States struck its target, the popular Iranian Quds Force commander, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani. It may very well be that this blatant act of state sponsored terrorism aimed at a top level Iranian military official, who was also beloved by the people, will be their ‘Sarajevo moment’, when the action of one mad man brought the world to war.

Forty years have passed since the Iranian Revolution took place with the removal of the American supported corrupt and abusive monarch (the Shah of Iran). Since that revolution’s victory America’s constant mission has been to isolate the Iranian government, and support counterrevolutionaries from within the country, as well as émigré abroad who have been seeking to defeat the revolution and restore the Shah, and then working in tandem with Iran’s enemies in the region, especially Israel and Saudi Arabia to destroy the Iranian Islamic Republic,

Moreover, the pilling of inhumane sanctions on the Iranian people have provided kegs of gun powder needed to set off a major blast. In an act of pure stupidity, insanity, evil, or perhaps all three, President Donald Trump has haphazardly tossed a flaming torch into the powder house and committed an act of state sponsored terrorism by assassinating Maj. General Soleimani, a popular military leader both in Iran and neighboring Iraq who has worked hard to defeat ISIS/Daesh and to bring peace to the region by trying to rid the Middle East of all evil actors, principally the US.

However, how has the US raised itself to the position of arbiter of the world, and given unto itself both the right to hegemony and extraterritorial authority so as to impose American political, economic, social, cultural, and religious concepts on other nations such as we are seeing today in the growing Iranian crisis? The answer is yes. Proof of this can be seen not only in the assassination of Maj General Qasem Soleimani, who is revered in Iraq as well as his homeland, and Iraqi Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who is the leader of the Shiite Iran-backed militia who are bravely fighting Israeli oppression and American imperialism

Obviously this state of national hubris that seems to empower America to undertake these acts of criminality did not pop up over night. Since the end of World War II and the Cold War the United States has projected itself as a social, political, and cultural template. Much of the hubris has come from the fact that the end of World War II saw the old European powers broken and humiliated.

The other major superpower to arise out of the war was the USSR who provided a new and exciting possibility to form a new world based on pure equality through the development of class consciousness among the world’s proletariat. When the USSR collapsed due to both internal and external causes the US’s growing hubris seemed to confirmed that their way was the right and only way for a society to advance. This can be seen with the blueprint for a new world order that would show the way towards the consolidation of American hegemony throughout the world. The blueprint and its think-tank that I have spoken of was called the ‘Project for the New American Century’.

The PNAC was established as a non-profit educational organization in 1997, and founded by William Kristol and Robert Kagan. PNAC’s stated goal was to promote American global leadership. The organization stated that American leadership is good both for America and for the world, and sought to build support for a Reaganite policy of military strength and moral clarity to be the guiding principals for this institute and its projects. The Project for the New American Century ceased to function as an NGO in 2006; it was replaced by a new think-tank named the Foreign Policy Initiative, again co-founded by Kristol and Kagan in 2009.

Finally, the Foreign Policy Initiative was dissolved in 2017 in large part because it was felt that a Republican Congress, Senate, and White House were well versed in Reaganist conservativism, as well as the belief in American imperial hegemony in foreign affairs and American military strength to enforce the foreign policy of hegemony was widely accepted by both the Democratic and Republican parties, as well as a large number of ordinary Americans.

This general acceptance of the basic principals of the PNAC by the Democratic Party can be seen in former President Obama’s foreign policy, and in his belief in American ‘exceptionalism’ which came across as fascistic and filled with hubris by most of the world outside of the US. Just a few days ago the Iraqi parliament in a moment of bravery voted to demand that all American troops, mercenaries, and contractors leave the country immediately.

The US under Trump has clearly responded that they will leave when they are damn good and ready and not till then. Can or will the Iraqi’s be able to evict the Americans from their soil? If Iraq is a sovereign nation, as the US claims, then why can’t they tell the US to “hit the road Jack”? The reason is simple, the appearance of sovereignty in countries under the American empire is illusionary. It has a holographic form but not solid substance.

It is my belief as a historian that sometime in the future, historians shall see today’s headlines about growing tension between Iran and the US as the torch tossed into the powder house full of gunpowder by the actions of an unstable melomaniac that either ignited a vicious regional war, or worse yet a Third World War. Wherever, and whenever the Third World War does break out the same basic causes will apply. .