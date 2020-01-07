Tags
Donald Trump, General Qassem Suleimani, Iran, iraq, ISIS, syria, USA
Which called me to call the Iranian government and told them that if you don’t help me, I will clear the province of the population.
He gave me the mobile number of haj qasim soleimani and immediately i called him and I explained to him tomorrow after morning prayer I will be in Erbil.
I said to him the situation is not allowed, he said to me, he said to keep your wallets just tonight. The next morning I went to erbil airport to receive him and if he had 50 men and from there we went quickly with a group of peshmerga troops to the ISIS store or the battle store and took the distribution and direction of the peshmerga forces and if in a few hours the papers turned For us, and at the time, one of the leaders of the ISIS was captured where we asked, you were at the gates of Erbil, what made you pull back, our customers inside erbil told us that qasim soleimani arrived erbil, destroyed our spirit and destroyed our forces and destroyed
هذا ماقاله مسعود بارزاني وهو حي يرزق: داعش وصل الى أبواب أربيل. فأتصلت تلفونيا مع بأمريكا ،تركيا، انكلترا، فرنسا وحتى السعودية فكان الجواب من الجميع انه ليس باستطاعتنا عمل اي شيء.
الامر الذي دعاني ان اتصل بالحكومة الإيرانية واخبرتهم بانه اذا لم تساعدونني فاني سأخلي المحافظة من السكان.
فاعطوني رقم موبايل حاج قاسم سليماني وعلى الفور اتصلت به وشرحت له الحال فقال لي غدا بعد صلاة الصبح سأكون في أربيل.
فقلت له الوضع لايسمح فقال لي كاكا مسعود حافظوا على محافظتكم هذه الليلة فقط. صباح اليوم التالي ذهبت إلى مطار اربيل لاستقباله وإذا معه 50 رجلا ومن هناك ذهبنا سريعا مع مجموعة من قوات البيشمركة الى محل تواجد داعش او محل المعارك واخذ بتوزيع وتوجيه قوات البيشمركة وإذا بساعات قليلة انقلبت الأوراق لصالحنا وفي حينها تم اسر أحد قادة الدواعش حيث سألناه كنتم على أبواب أربيل مالذي جعلكم تنسحبون الى الخلف فقال عملائنا في داخل أربيل اخبرونا بأن قاسم سليماني وصل اربيل فتحطمت روحيتنا وتبعثرت قواتنا وانكسرنا
Anthony Webber said:
Don’t understand the article.
LikeLike