Which called me to call the Iranian government and told them that if you don’t help me, I will clear the province of the population.

He gave me the mobile number of haj qasim soleimani and immediately i called him and I explained to him tomorrow after morning prayer I will be in Erbil.

I said to him the situation is not allowed, he said to me, he said to keep your wallets just tonight. The next morning I went to erbil airport to receive him and if he had 50 men and from there we went quickly with a group of peshmerga troops to the ISIS store or the battle store and took the distribution and direction of the peshmerga forces and if in a few hours the papers turned For us, and at the time, one of the leaders of the ISIS was captured where we asked, you were at the gates of Erbil, what made you pull back, our customers inside erbil told us that qasim soleimani arrived erbil, destroyed our spirit and destroyed our forces and destroyed