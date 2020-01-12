ISRAEL SAYS IT WANTS ‘WAR WITH IRAN’ AND IS MEETING WITH ARAB COUNTRIES TO ‘ADVANCE’ IT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his desire to go to war with Iran, and said he was meeting with dozens of foreign envoys, including those from the Arab world, in order to push the initiative forward.

The United States has rallied countries from across the world, especially from Europe and the Middle East, to attend a summit in Warsaw in a bid to form a united front against revolutionary Shiite Muslim Iran. In a video posted Wednesday to his office’s Twitter account, Netanyahu said he had just had an “excellent meeting” in the Polish capital with Oman’s foreign minister, with whom he “discussed additional steps we can take together with the countries of the region in order to advance common interests.”

“From here I am going to a meeting with 60 foreign ministers and envoys of countries from around the world against Iran,” the Israeli head of state continued, according to the account’s English-language translation of his Hebrew remarks.

“What is important about this meeting. and it is not in secret, because there are many of those—is that this is an open meeting with representatives of leading Arab countries, that are sitting down together with Israel in order to advance the common interest of war with Iran,” he added.

The English-language tweets were soon deleted and re-uploaded with the phrase “combating Iran” replacing “war with Iran.” The video with English subtitles was also removed.

Just before heading to the Warsaw conference, Netanyahu revealed on Tuesday that Israeli forces were behind the shelling of an observation post in Syria’s southwestern Al-Quneitra province. The attack was the latest in a once-secretive, years-long campaign to target alleged Iranian and Iran-backed forces battling a 2011 rebel and jihadi uprising on behalf of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Israel has argued that Iran was attempting to set up forward bases through its elite Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force. While the U.S. has tacitly endorsed such operations, Israeli strikes have antagonized Iranian officials, who have threatened retaliation and have also angered Assad’s other major ally, Russia, which has recently called for an end to such maneuvers.

source