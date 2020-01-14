Ooops. UK Ambassador To Iran Caught On Camera Attending Protest 14 Tuesday Jan 2020 Posted by friendsofsyria in news ≈ Leave a comment TagsIran, iraq, UK Ambassador to Iran Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related