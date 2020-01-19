Member of the European Parliament of the Czech Republic Katrina Konjina confirmed that the silence of the European Union vis-à-vis the occupying forces in Syrian lands makes it a weak international player.

She likened the EU in this case “as if someone buried his head in the sand”.

In an article published on the Argument website, Konichna pointed out in this context to the aggression of the Turkish regime on Syrian lands and its occupation of parts of it, and to the aggressive American practices against the peoples of the region. She said that the European Union’s silence “will make it a weak international player in time as it tries to entrench its strength on the international stage”.

The union has missed the time to tackle many main issues and can no longer catch up with them, therefore it must learn from the mistakes it made and fix itself, Konichna confirmed.

“Turkey, led by Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s regime, is not an ally of the European Union” Konichna added, explaining that this regime does not hesitate to take steps directed against the interests of the European Union.

“Turkey cannot be a candidate country to join the European Union, nor can the continued occupation of part of the territory of Cyprus be accepted”, Konichna said.

Inas Abdulkareem

