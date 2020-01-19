Alberto Lorenzo:

“The threat of US President Donald Trump to commit war crimes against Iran violates the absolute ban on violence in the UN Charter. This irresponsible escalation of the US administration cannot remain without consequences.

The US military bases in Germany have to be closed if one does not want to serve as a platform for outrageous US crimes in a war against Iran, ”said the external expert of the DIE LINKE parliamentary group and member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Sevim Dagdelen, on the US announcements -President Donald Trump, in a war against Iran, also want to attack targets that are important for Iranian culture.