U.S. FORCES BLOCK RUSSIAN PATROL IN NORTHEAST SYRIA (VIDEOS)

On January 18, U.S. forces blocked a convoy of the Russian Military Police in the northeastern countryside of Syria’s al-Hasakah.

The Hawar News Agency (ANHA) said that Russian forces were conducting a “routine patrol” near the city of Rmelan when they were intercepted by a U.S. unit that blocked the road with at least two armored vehicles.

“Russian patrols usually take dirt roads in the area north of the district of Karakiye [Rmelan] along the Turkish border, but because of the rain and the closure of dirt roads, the Russian patrol was forced to take the main road between Karaky and Dirk, However, an American patrol intercepted its path and prevented it from moving on, which halted the traffic on the public road,” the ANHA’s reporter said, explaining the causes of the incident.

Officials of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) allegedly intervened to prevent any tension and de-escalated the situation. The Russian patrol returned to the city of Qamishli, while U.S. forces reopened the road.

Poor coordination between the two sides was apparently behind the incident. A day earlier, a Russian convoy passed through a U.S. checkpoint in northern al-Hasakah without any problems.

Russia and the U.S. maintain a communication channel to prevent any contact between their forces in Syria. However, the coordination between the two side remains very limited as for now, mainly due to political reasons.

