BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched fresh attacks on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.

ISIS began their attacks on Monday by ambushing the Syrian Army’s posts in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region, resulting in casualties within the ranks of the military.

The Syrian Army was able to eventually drive off the Islamic State fighters once reinforcements arrived on the scene; however, at that time, the terrorist group had already attacked more sites in the area between the towns of Al-Sukhnah and Al-Shoula (Deir Ezzor).

In response to these attacks by the Islamic State, the Syrian Air Force got involved in the battle by launching several raids on the caves where the Islamic State is suspected to have hundreds of terrorists hiding.

Following the Islamic State’s defeat in eastern Syria, the terrorist group’s last remaining fighters either formed sleeper cells in the liberated areas or they fled to the vast desert region of eastern and central Syria.

In this desert region, the Islamic State has managed to regroup and launch constant attacks against the Syrian Armed Forces.

