A civilian was killed and two others were wounded as a result of a terrorist attack with shells on Jamiet al-Zahra neighborhood in Aleppo city.

A source at Aleppo Police Command said that terrorist organizations stationed at the western parts and the north-western countryside of Aleppo city, launched today three rocket shells on Jamiet al-Zahra neighborhood in the city, killing a civilian and wounding two others. The attack also caused huge material damage to houses, public and private properties.

Earlier, six civilians were killed and 15 others were injured as a result of terrorist groups’ attacks against al-Sukari neighborhood yesterday.

In retaliation, Syrian Arab Army units conducted today artillery and rocket strikes against terrorists’ positions at the southern and southwestern parts of Aleppo city, killing a number of the terrorists, wounding others and destroying their rocket launching pads.

Terrorist groups continued to besiege civilians in terrorist-controlled areas in Idleb, preventing them from exiting through humanitarian corridors in Abu al-Douhour and al-Habit and al-Hader where the terrorists take civilians as human shields, in parallel with firing rocket shells on several areas in Idleb countryside.

Local sources in Aleppo and Idleb countryside said that terrorist organizations planted mines on the roads leading to the three corridors.

K.Q.