Tags
Below is a quick list of patents which deal with this ‘new’ coronavirus. Well there is a pretty recent patent as of July 4th, 2019 with this coronavirus. We know how most of these viruses are lab created and this provides some more reach or information to research!
- CORONAVIRUS PROTEINS AND ANTIGENS Publication number: 20160339097 Abstract: Disclosed herein are embodiments of a method for collecting, extracting or eluting proteins and antigens from cells infected with coronavirus. The coronavirus may be a porcine coronavirus, such as porcine epidemic diarrhea virus (PEDV) or porcine delta coronavirus (PDCoV). Also disclosed are embodiments of a composition comprising the coronavirus proteins and antigens, and embodiments of a method of using such a composition. Applications for the composition include, but are not limited to, use in the preparation of antibodies against the proteins and antigens, use as reference markers for coronavirus proteins, and/or use in an immunogenic composition, such as in a vaccine composition. Type: Application Filed: August 4, 2016 Publication date: November 24, 2016 Applicant: MJ Biologics, Inc. Inventor: Byoung-Kwan Kim
- CORONAVIRUS PROTEINS AND ANTIGENS Publication number: 20190202868 Abstract: Disclosed herein are embodiments of a method for collecting, extracting or eluting proteins and antigens from cells infected with coronavirus. The coronavirus may be a porcine coronavirus, such as porcine epidemic diarrhea virus (PEDV) or porcine delta coronavirus (PDCoV). Also disclosed are embodiments of a composition comprising the coronavirus proteins and antigens, and embodiments of a method of using such a composition. Applications for the composition include, but are not limited to, use in the preparation of antibodies against the proteins and antigens, use as reference markers for coronavirus proteins, and/or use in an immunogenic composition, such as in a vaccine composition. Type: Application Filed: March 15, 2019 Publication date: July 4, 2019 Applicant: Phibro Animal Health Corporation Inventor: Byoung-Kwan Kim
- Coronavirus proteins and antigens Patent number: 10280199 Abstract: Disclosed herein are embodiments of a method for collecting, extracting or eluting proteins and antigens from cells infected with coronavirus. The coronavirus may be a porcine coronavirus, such as porcine epidemic diarrhea virus (PEDV) or porcine delta coronavirus (PDCoV). Also disclosed are embodiments of a composition comprising the coronavirus proteins and antigens, and embodiments of a method of using such a composition. Applications for the composition include, but are not limited to, use in the preparation of antibodies against the proteins and antigens, use as reference markers for coronavirus proteins, and/or use in an immunogenic composition, such as in a vaccine composition. Type: Grant Filed: August 4, 2016 Date of Patent: May 7, 2019 Assignee: Phibro Animal Health Corporation Inventor: Byoung-Kwan Kim
- Vaccine compositions and methods of treating coronavirus infection Publication number: 20060286124 Abstract: The present disclosure relates to compositions and methods for treating or preventing coronavirus infections. For example, compositions are provided that comprise a coronavirus S protein or N protein, fragment, or variant thereof, capable of eliciting a protective humoral and/or cell-mediated immune response, which compositions are useful for treating or preventing infection by coronavirus, such as the causative agent of SARS. Also, coronavirus S protein and N protein immunogen compositions are provided that include an adjuvant, such as Proteosome or Protollin, which may be used for treating or preventing infection caused by a coronavirus, such as a SARS coronavirus. Type: Application Filed: June 30, 2005 Publication date: December 21, 2006 Applicant: ID Biomedical Corporation of Quebec Inventors: David Burt, Mark Reddish, Mary Hu, George Lowell, David Jones
- Uncharacterized ORF3 in SARS-coronavirus is a cyclic-AMP-dependent kinase and a target for SARS therapy Publication number: 20050276818 Abstract: The present invention relates to novel methods for identifying antiviral agents which selectively interfere with viral proteins that cause the unique infectivity activity of the SARS-coronavirus in comparison to other non-SARS strains of coronavirus. In particular, the present invention relates to screening assays that identify agents which selectively inhibit cyclic-AMP dependent protein kinase activity of the SARS-coronavirus ORF3. The present invention also relates to screening assays that identify agents which selectively inhibit the interaction between SARS-coronavirus cyclic-AMP dependent protein kinase and a calcium dependent targeting molecule. Therefore the agents identified using the assays of the invention may have utility as antiviral agents. The present invention also relates to treatments for sever acute respiratory syndrome caused by a coronavirus, and particularly to treatments that affect the infectivity activity of the SARS-coronavirus. Type: Application Filed: May 17, 2005 Publication date: December 15, 2005 Inventors: Adam Godzik, Sergey Sikora
- Uncharacterized ORF3 in SARS-coronavirus is a cyclic-AMP-dependent kinase and a target for SARS therapy Patent number: 7504205 Abstract: The present invention relates to novel methods for identifying antiviral agents which selectively interfere with viral proteins that cause the unique infectivity activity of the SARS-coronavirus in comparison to other non-SARS strains of coronavirus. In particular, the present invention relates to screening assays that identify agents which selectively inhibit cyclic-AMP dependent protein kinase activity of the SARS-coronavirus ORF3. The present invention also relates to screening assays that identify agents which selectively inhibit the interaction between SARS-coronavirus cyclic-AMP dependent protein kinase and a calcium dependent targeting molecule. Therefore the agents identified using the assays of the invention may have utility as antiviral agents. The present invention also relates to treatments for sever acute respiratory syndrome caused by a coronavirus, and particularly to treatments that affect the infectivity activity of the SARS-coronavirus. Type: Grant Filed: May 17, 2005 Date of Patent: March 17, 2009 Assignee: The Burnham Institute Inventors: Adam Godzik, Sergey Sikora
- Inactivated canine coronavirus vaccine Patent number: 4567042 Abstract: An efficacious parenterally administered inactivated canine coronavirus vaccine which provides systemic, humoral protection and also protection of the intestinal tract in dogs from infection by virulent canine coronavirus is produced. A method for propagation of the canine coronavirus and its attenuation and a method of evaluating the effectiveness of a canine coronavirus vaccine in canines is also disclosed. Type: Grant Filed: June 7, 1984 Date of Patent: January 28, 1986 Assignee: American Home Products Corporation Inventors: William M. Acree, Bobby Edwards, John W. Black
- CANINE RESPIRATORY CORONAVIRUS (CRCV) SPIKE PROTEIN, POLYMERASE AND HEMAGGLUTININ/ESTERASE Publication number: 20090081780 Abstract: A canine respiratory coronavirus (CRCV) that is present in the respiratory tract of dogs with canine infectious respiratory disease and which has a low level of homology to the enteric canine coronavirus, but which has a high level of homology to all bovine coronavirus strains (e.g., Quebec and LY138) and human coronavirus strain OC43. Type: Application Filed: September 26, 2008 Publication date: March 26, 2009 Applicant: The Royal Veterinary College Inventors: John Brownlie, Victoria Jane Chalker, Kerstin Erles
- PEPTIDE COMPOUNDS FOR DETECTING OR INHIBITING SARS CORONAVIRUS AND APPLICATION THEREOF Publication number: 20100304363 Abstract: Disclosed herein are peptide compounds and the application thereof to the detection and inhibition of SARS coronavirus. Composed of dipeptides, the compounds for detecting and inhibiting SARS coronavirus can be readily synthesized and produced at low cost. In addition, they can be stored safely for a long period of time. The dipeptide compounds are useful as inhibitors of SARS coronavirus as well as acting as excellent capturing materials of SARS coronavirus. Type: Application Filed: May 26, 2010 Publication date: December 2, 2010 Applicant: ELECTRONICS AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS RESEARCH INSTITUTE Inventors: Soo-Hyung LEE, Hyo-Bong Hong, Tao-Wan Kim, Myung-Ae Chung, Sung-Woo Sohn, Seoung-Min Yoo
- Canine Respiratory Coronavirus (Crcv) Spike Protein, Polymerase and Hemagglutinin/EsterasePublication number: 20070248616 Abstract: A canine respiratory coronavirus (CRCV) that is present in the respiratory tract of dogs with canine infectious respiratory disease and which has a low level of homology to the enteric canine coronavirus, but which has a high level of homology to all bovine coronavirus strains (e.g. Quebec and LY138) and human coronavirus strain OC43. The CRCV spike, polymerase and hemagglutinin/esterase cDNA and protein partial sequences are listed in FIGS. (1) to (4), (13) and (14). Type: Application Filed: July 1, 2003 Publication date: October 25, 2007 Inventors: John Brownlie, Victoria Chalker, Kerstin Erles
- Canine respiratory coronavirus (CRCV) spike protein Patent number: 7981427 Abstract: A canine respiratory coronavirus (CRCV) that is present in the respiratory tract of dogs with canine infectious respiratory disease and which has a low level of homology to the enteric canine coronavirus, but which has a high level of homology to all bovine coronavirus strains (e.g., Quebec and LY138) and human coronavirus strain OC43. Type: Grant Filed: September 26, 2008 Date of Patent: July 19, 2011 Assignee: The Royal Veterinary College Inventors: John Brownlie, Victoria Jane Chalker, Kerstin Erles
- Methods and compositions for infectious cDNA of SARS coronavirus Publication number: 20060240530 Abstract: The present invention provides a cDNA of a severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) coronavirus, recombinant SARS coronavirus vectors, and SARS coronavirus replicon particles. Also provided are methods of making the compositions of this invention and methods of using the compositions as immunogens and/or vaccines and/or to express heterologous nucleic acids. Type: Application Filed: January 19, 2006 Publication date: October 26, 2006 Inventors: Ralph Baric, Rhonda Roberts, Boyd Yount, Kristopher Curtis
- Compositions and methods for detecting severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirusPublication number: 20050095582 Abstract: The invention provides compositions and methods for detecting the presence of SARS-coronavirus, for screening anti-SARS coronavirus agents and vaccines, and for reducing infection with plus-strand RNA viruses such as SARS-coronavirus. Type: Application Filed: November 3, 2003 Publication date: May 5, 2005 Applicants: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc., Health Research Incorporated Inventors: Laura Gillim-Ross, Jill Taylor, David Scholl, David Wentworth, Joseph Jollick Compositions and Methods for Detecting Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus Publication number: 20080076115 Abstract: The invention provides compositions and methods for detecting the presence of SARS-coronavirus, for screening anti-SARS coronavirus agents and vaccines, and for reducing infection with plus-strand RNA viruses such as SARS-coronavirus. Type: Application Filed: November 3, 2004 Publication date: March 27, 2008 Inventors: David R. Scholl, Joseph D. Jollick, Laura Gillim-Ross, Jill Taylor, David E. Wentworth
- Compositions And Methods For Detecting Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome CoronavirusPublication number: 20110223659 Abstract: The invention provides compositions and methods for detecting the presence of SARS-coronavirus, for screening anti-SARS coronavirus agents and vaccines, and for reducing infection with plus-strand RNA viruses such as SARS-coronavirus. Type: Application Filed: December 7, 2010 Publication date: September 15, 2011 Inventors: David R. Scholl, Joseph D. Jollick, Laura Gillim-Ross, Jill Taylor, David E. Wentworth
- Ribozyme to cleave coronavirus gene Publication number: 20100273997 Abstract: Provided is a ribozyme to cleave a coronavirus gene and a therapeutic agent for a coronavirus infectious disease. A common base sequence in coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV and MHV was searched to design a ribozyme including a base sequence complementary thereto. Moreover, a therapeutic agent for a coronavirus infectious disease including such ribozyme was obtained. Type: Application Filed: August 9, 2006 Publication date: October 28, 2010 Inventors: Noboru Fukuda, Takahiro Ueno, Akiko Fukushima, Kazumichi Kuroda
- Compositions and methods for treating coronavirus infection and SARS Publication number: 20050002901 Abstract: The present invention provides methods of treating a coronavirus infection, and methods of reducing viral load, or reducing the time to viral clearance, or reducing morbidity or mortality in the clinical outcomes, in patients suffering from a coronavirus infection. The present invention further provides methods of reducing the risk that an individual will develop a pathological coronavirus infection, that has clinical sequelae. The present invention further provides methods of reducing the risk that an individual will develop SARS. The present invention further provides methods of treating SARS. The methods generally involve administering a therapeutically effective amount of a Type I or Type III interferon receptor agonist and/or a Type II interferon receptor agonist for the treatment of a coronavirus infection. Type: Application Filed: March 30, 2004 Publication date: January 6, 2005 Inventor: Lawrence Blatt
- FUSION PROTEINS OF RECOMBINANT SARS CORONAVIRUS STRUCTURAL PROTEINS, THEIR PRODUCTION AND USES Publication number: 20100150923 Abstract: Fusion proteins of recombinant SARS coronavirus structural proteins, their production and uses are provided. An optimized SARS coronavirus S protein gene which can be highly expressed in the mammalian cell strains and SARS coronavirus S protein variants comprising deletion, modification or mutation amino acids 318-510 corresponding to SARS coronavirus S protein are also provided. Type: Application Filed: June 13, 2006 Publication date: June 17, 2010 Applicant: Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Institute of Basic Medical Sciences Inventors: Chengyu Jiang, Feng Guo, Shuan Rao, Bing Guan, Yi Huan, Peng Yang
- Civet animal model system for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) coronavirus infection and uses thereof Publication number: 20060123499 Abstract: The present invention is directed towards the use of the masked palm civet Paguma larvata (“civet”) as an animal model system for SARS, and is based on the novel demonstration of the present invention that civets may be infected with exogenous coronavirus, and that such infection produces SARS-like symptoms in these infected animals. The present invention is directed to a civet model system for the study of the infection, replication, and clinical effects of exogenously introduced human SARS-CoV coronavirus strains, civet SARS-CoV-like coronavirus strains, or variants or derivatives thereof, and to the development of vaccines (or other methods of prevention) or treatment of infection or transmission to other civets or humans of these human SARS-CoV coronavirus strains, civet SARS-CoV-like coronavirus strains, or variants or derivatives thereof. Type: Application Filed: December 6, 2004 Publication date: June 8, 2006 Inventors: Donglai Wu, Xiangang Kong, Qingwen Meng, Yonggang Liu, Yuntao Guan, Xunnan Yin, Mouping Wang, Changwen Li, Ming Liao, Chao-an Xin, Jinding Chen, Changchun Tu, Hua Xuan, Yedong Yu
- METHODS AND COMPOSITIONS FOR CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSTICS AND THERAPEUTICSPublication number: 20160238601 Abstract: The present invention provides methods and compositions for detecting a coronavirus in a sample and identifying the subgroup of the coronavirus in the sample. Type: Application Filed: October 14, 2014 Publication date: August 18, 2016 Inventors: Ralph Baric, Sudhakar Agnihothram, Boyd Yount