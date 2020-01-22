Moscow, SANA- Russian Defense Ministry revealed information on that terrorist organizations which spread in Idleb city and its countryside are preparing for launching attacks through the use of car bombs.

Head of Hmeimim-based Russian Coordination Center Major-General Yuri Borenkov said “Terrorist groups have transported 4 car bombs to Idleb Province which indicates that they are preparing for a suicide attack.”

Borenkov noted that “information was received from local sources and the residents in Idleb on transporting four car bombs by terrorists to Ma’aret al-Nu’aman city which indicates that terrorists are preparing for launching attacks.”

Syrian Arab Army units operating in the direction of Idleb southeastern countryside on Sunday repelled a fierce attack launched by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and the affiliated groups against military posts positioned in the direction of Abu Dafneh in Idleb southeastern countryside, as a number of terrorists’ vehicles and fortifications were destroyed and heavy losses were inflicted among their ranks.

Ruaa al-Jazaeri

source