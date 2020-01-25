Palestine Advocacy Project Exposes US-Backed Israeli Leaders’ Racist and Extremist Rhetoric

This election cycle, mainstream American politicians are lining up to condemn Donald Trump’s racist, inflammatory rhetoric and repeated incitements of violence against political opponents. Yet in Israel, Trump’s proposed apartheid wall already exists–across the occupied West Bank. More than 50 racist laws and counting directly target Palestinians with discrimination. Yet both the Democratic and Republican establishments, pandering to the well-funded Israel lobby, let Israel off the hook time and time again. Because, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put it, “I know what America is. America is a thing you can move very easily, move it in the right direction.”

Palestine Advocacy Project has taken notable quotations from Israel’s US-backed political leaders and displayed them in prominent media outlets across the U.S. Scroll through them below. Isn’t it about time America’s leaders started connecting the dots and holding Israel’s leaders accountable?

While most Americans were horrified when Trump proposed banning all Muslims from entering the U.S. and repeatedly urged his supporters to beat up protesters, the Prime Minister of Israel says that the way to deal with Palestinians is to “beat them up, not once but repeatedly, beat them up so it hurts so badly, until it’s unbearable. ” Israel’s Minister of Education says “I’ve killed lots of Arabs in my life – and there’s no problem with that.” Donald Trump believes in “taking out [terrorists’] families.” Meanwhile, Israel’s Minister of Justice calls for murdering all Palestinians on her Facebook page: “[Palestinians] are all enemy combatants, and their blood shall be on all their heads; now this also includes the mothers of the martyrs, who send them to hell with flowers and kisses.”

We think enough is enough. Check out this open letter from PalAd President Clare Maxwell on why these words are so important. Join our fight to change the discussion about Israel and Palestine in the United States.