Moscow, SANA-Russian Defense Ministry affirmed on Monday that terrorist organizations in Idleb have laboratories for preparing and making toxic substances, administrated by experts who were trained in Europe, to be used for carrying out fabricated chemical attacks on civilians to accuse the Syrian State of the scenario.

“Acceding to information received by local residents and those detained of armed groups, members of the White Helmets arrived in Kfar Hamra region in Aleppo and Ma’arat Masrin and Ariha in Idleb, guarded by terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra, having containers of chlorine gas,” Head of Russian coordination center, Yuri Borinkov said.

He added that in light of received data, “the militants” store toxic materials in the TV and Radio region in Jisr al-Shogour and Sarakeb, Idleb, preparing for a provocative act by using the toxic materials to accuse the Syrian State of using chemical weapon against civilians.

Mazen Eyon

