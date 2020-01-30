Israeli forces raided, on Sunday, a Palestinian school and terrorized its students in the village of Deir Nizam, west of Ramallah in central occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian News and Info Agency (WAFA), soldiers invaded the school and ransacked classrooms, causing panic and fear among students as soldiers threatened to detain them.

Soldiers claimed that rocks were allegedly thrown by some students at illegal settlers’ vehicles near the village.

In related news, recently Israeli forces, demolished the foundations of a new school that was in the process of being built, east of Yatta town, south of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

Article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, states that everyone has the right to education, and that education shall be directed to the full development of the human personality and to the strengthening of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

