Dear friends in the West,
Imagine if this is your city, what would you do?!
Aleppo, is being bombarded as we speak by tens of heavy rockets fired from al-Qaeda positions near the city.
The syrian army just blew up 4 suicide car bombs before they could reach heavily populated residential areas! The EU and the US both arm and protect the terrorists who have been attacking us for 8 years now..!
Please reveal the truth and work hard on stoping your own government from being part of this crime..
Fares Shehabi