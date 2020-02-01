Israeli forces violated int’l law 262 times in past week (23–29 Jan)

Between 23 and 29 January, Israel committed 262 violations of international law against Palestinians, ranging from freedom of movement to demolition to bodily injury.

reposted from Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR)

22 Palestinian civilians wounded, including 4 children and a girl, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip – 16 civilians injured in peaceful protests in the West Bank and one injured with settlers’ fire

16 civilians injured in peaceful protests in the West Bank and one injured with settlers’ fire 5 shootings reported against Palestinian agricultural lands in eastern Gaza Strip

During 102 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 101 civilians arrested, including 11 children and 8 women

A water well and a shop demolished and excavators confiscated in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem

IOF gave out 13 notices to demolish and stop construction works in houses while a court issued orders to vacate two buildings in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem

Settlers set fire to al-Badrin Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, shot a civilian in Ramallah, and attacked a man and his son

39 orders issued against Palestinian civilians to ban their entry to al-Aqsa Mosque

IOF established 81 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank, where 8 Palestinian civilians were arrested

Summary

This week, PCHR documented 262 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by Israeli occupation forces (IOF) and settlers in the occupied Palestinian territory. This was reflected in dealing with the peaceful protests organized against Trump’s declaration of the “Deal of Century” that violates the rights of the Palestinian people and is in conflict with the United Nation (UN) resolutions and international law. They were as follows:

Shooting and excessive use of force: IOF wounded 21 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children and a girl, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip; 18 civilians, including a child and a girl, were wounded in IOF attacks across the West Bank, where 16 were wounded in peaceful protests against Trump’s Deal of Century. Furthermore, tens of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. In the Gaza Strip, 3 children were wounded; one of them was shot by IOF in eastern Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip and the other 2 were wounded due to the scattering glass of their house windows following 2 Israeli airstrikes on Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis. Moreover, 5 shootings were reported against the agricultural lands in eastern Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

Incursions, house raids and arrests: IOF carried out 102 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 101 Palestinians were arrested, including 11 children and 8 women. The incursions also included confiscation of civilians’ money, vehicles and property under various pretexts.

Settlement expansion activities: PCHR documented 12 demolitions, land razing and demolition notices by IOF, including 9 notices to stop construction works in houses and facilities; banning restoration of a school; confiscation of an excavator and JCB digger in Hebron; banning building a street and confiscation of a construction vehicle in Nablus; demolition notices to 3 houses and a barrack in Jenin; demolition of a water well and a demolition notice to another in addition to land razing in Salfit; demolition of a shop in Wadi al-Joz; and forcing a civilian to self-demolish an under-construction room on his house roof in occupied East Jerusalem. The Israeli courts issued two decisions to evacuate two Palestinian buildings in Silwan village in occupied East Jerusalem in favour of “Ateret Cohanim” settlement organization.

PCHR also documented 7 settler-attacks, including shooting and wounding a Palestinian civilian by a settler in Ramallah; setting fire to a mosque and writing racist slogans on its walls in occupied East Jerusalem; cutting 12 olive trees in Salfit; damaging 20 olive trees, attacking a Palestinian man and his son, attacking a house, and burning a class in a school in Nablus.

In terms of violation of the right to freedom of religion and access to holy sites in occupied East Jerusalem and as part of the forcible transfer crimes, IOF issued this week 39 orders to ban entry to al-Aqsa Mosque for a period from 1 week to 6 months. It should be noted that most of the entry ban orders target public figures and activists defending and looking after al-Aqsa Mosque.

Closure policy: the Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life. Furthermore, IOF uses Erez Crossing that is designated for movement of individuals as an ambush to arrest Palestinians who obtain permits to exit via Israel. Meanwhile, the West Bank is divided into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted and they are subject to arrest. This week, IOF arrested 8 Palestinians at temporary military checkpoints.

Violations of the right to life and to bodily integrity

Excessive Use of Force against Protests in the West Bank

At approximately 12:30 on Friday afternoon, 24 January 2019, a peaceful protest took off in Kufur Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, and marched towards the village’s eastern entrance, which has been closed since 2003, allegedly for the security of “Kedumim” The protestors chanted national slogans, demanded an end for the occupation and its crimes against Palestinians. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand berms and the latter responded with rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, 2 civilians, an Israeli activist and a woman, were injured and they are namely:

Amin Rafiq Shtaiwi (42) , was shot with a sponge-tipped bulletin the head; Abdul Rahman Mousa ‘Ali (45), was shot with a sponge-tipped bullet in the chest; An Israeli Activist (55), was shot with a sponge-tipped bullet in the head; and Taghrid Abdul Latif, suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 20:00 on Tuesday, 28 January 2020, after US. President Donald trump declared his Middle-East plan so-called “Deal of the Century”; Palestinians organized a peaceful protest from the center of al-‘Izzariyah village, to the east of occupied East Jerusalem in rejection of the abovementioned plan. Protestors chanted national slogans, demanded an end for the occupation and its crimes against Palestinians. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the village entrance and the latter responded with rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and they received medical treatment on the field.

Simultaneously, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a protest at the northern entrance to al-Birah, condemning the “Deal of the Century”. Some participants threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed in military camp they set up adjacent to the abovementioned entrance and in military vehicles stationed at “al-Mahkamah” Checkpoint established near “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city. Israeli soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors for 2 and half hours. As a result, a 22-year-old young man was shot with a rubber bullet in the head and a 19-year-old young man was shot and injured with rubber bullets in the right foot. Both wounded civilians were taken to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah for medical treatment and their injuries were classified as moderate. Furthermore, 3 civilians sustained burns in their hands due to being hit with tear gas canisters and they received medical treatment on the field. Dozens other suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 07:40 on Wednesday, 29 January 2020, IOF stationed along the border fence in eastern Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at a group of Palestinian students protesting the “Deal of the Century” near the border fence in eastern Khuza’ah village. As a result, a number of protestors suffocated due to tear gas canisters.

At approximately 09:00, dozens of Palestinian students gathered a peaceful protest in al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, condemning the “Deal of the Century”. Students chanted national slogans and raised Palestinian flags. When they approached the UNRWA distribution center, a number of them headed to the camp’s western entrance where an Israeli force stationed. The young men threw stones at Israeli soldiers and the latter responded with sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a number of young men suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. Soldiers chased stone-throwers between alleys and randomly fired rubber bullets at them. As a result, a 20-year-old young men was shot with a rubber bullet in the left side of his head. He was transferred to Bethlehem Arab Society for Rehabilitation where he stayed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for suffering of a fracture in his skull and an Intracerebral hemorrhage. Clashes continued until 14:00, after which Israeli soldiers arrested 3 children, transferring them via military vehicles to a detention center in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem. The arrestees were identified as: Ahmed Ghazi al-Ra’ie(16), Ahmed Amir Abu al-Kheran (16) and Fou’ad Mohammed Sebatin (15).

At approximately 10:30, a peaceful protest called upon national and Islamic factions took part from the center of Tubas to Tayasir checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Tubas. The protestors raised Palestinian flags and chanted national slogans, demanded an end for the occupation and its crimes and rejected the “Deal of the Century”. When Israeli soldiers arrived at the area, they stationed at the checkpoint behind cement cubes. They suppressed the protest and fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. Clashes that erupted in the area resulted in the injury of Tawfiq Eyad Tawfiq Abu ‘Arah (19) with a shrapnel and a tear gas canisters in his right hand. Abu ‘Arah was transferred to Khalil Suleiman Hospital in Jenin to install tendons that were penetrated from his hand. Furthermore, many participants suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and they received medical treatment on the field.

At approximately 14:00, IOF stationed at “Psagot” settlement established on lands of al-Tawil Mount area in al-Birah, suppressed a protest where dozens of civilians participated, in protest against U.S President Donald Trump’s Middle-East Plan so-called “Deal of the Century”. IOF chased young men who gathered in the area. Clashes erupted in the area and fired live bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 23-year-old young man was shot with a live bullet in the foot and a 26-year-old young man was shot with a live bullet in the right side of the shoulder. Both wounded civilians were transferred to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah for medical treatment. The clashes that continued for 2 hours during which IOF arrested Wesam al-Qadi (16) after beating him by pushing him and took them to military vehicles stationed in the vicinity of the settlement.

In the same context, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered at al-Birah northern entrance, condemning the so-called “Deal of the Century”. Some of the protestors threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed near the military checkpoint of “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city. Israeli soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 21-year-old young woman was shot with a rubber bullet in the foot and 2 other young men were shot with rubber bullets in the lower extremities. Moreover, 20 civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. The wounded civilians were transferred to Palestine Medical Complex for medical treatment and their injuries were classified as moderate.

At approximately 16:30, a peaceful protest took part from the center of Tulkarm to the western side of the city where an Israeli site is present. The protestors chanted national slogans demanded an end for the occupation its crimes against Palestinians and condemned the so-called “Deal of the Century”. The protestors threw stones at IOF and the latter responded with sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, many protestors suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. IOF also arrested Mohammed Jamil Melhem (12), from Ektaba village, northeast of Tulkarm and Dawoud Ahmed Suleiman al-Khatib (16), from Noor shams refugee camp in Tulkarm.

At the same time, a number of Palestinians gathered near al-‘Amoud and al-Sahera Gates in addition to the Old City gates in occupied East Jerusalem, condemning their closure by IOF previously. IOF stationed around the gates dispersed the protestors, fired rubber bullets, and sound bombs at civilians, who gathered to enter the Old City. As a result, a young man was shot and injured with a rubber bullet.

On the same day, IOF stationed at Beit Sera checkpoint, west of Ramallah, suppressed a protest as dozens of civilians participated in it condemning the so-called “Deal of the Century”. IOF chased young men who gathered in the area. After that, clashes erupted during which IOF fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a number of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and they received medical treatment on the field.

Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 13:50 on Thursday, 23 January 2020, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence with Israel, east of Kahn Younis in southern Gaza strip, opened fire at agricultural lands and a sanitation truck in eastern Khuza’ah village. In evening, the shooting recurred in eastern al-Qararah village. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 14:30 on Friday, 24 January 2020, IOF moved into Deir Netham village, northwest of Ramallah. They arrested Ahmed Dawoud al-Tamimi (14) while he was few meters away from his house. In the meantime, civilians quarreled with IOF to release al-Tamimi, but the latter refused and clashes erupted. IOF immediately fired live bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, Bilal Jamal al-Tamimi (27) was shot with a live bullet in his left thigh that settled in his pelvis. Bilal was taken to the Istishari Arab Hospital in Ramallah for medical treatment.

At approximately 14:00 on Saturday, 25 January 2020, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands in eastern al-Fukhari village, adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:00 on Sunday, 26 January 2020, an Israeli infantry unit moved into al-Thaher area, south of Beit Ummer village, adjacent to the security fence of “Karmi Tsur” settlement established on Palestinian lands. When the unit arrived near the houses, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at them. Israeli soldiers chased the stone-throwers and fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters. As a result, a 17-year-old child was shot with a rubber bullet in the chest. He was transferred by an ambulance to al-Ahli Hospital in Hebron, where his injury was classified as minor. Clashes continued until 19:00 when the Israeli unit withdrew towards the abovementioned settlement.

At approximately 13:00 on Sunday evening, 26 January 2020, Israeli soldiers stationed in eastern Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip, fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at a group of civilians, including children who were gathering plastic pieces and waste that can be recycled dozens of meters away from the border fence. As a result, Mustafa Nadi Mohammed Hamad (17), from Beit Hanoun, was shot with a live bullet in the left leg and taken to the Indonesian Hospital where his injury was classified as moderate.

At approximately 07:45 on Monday 27 January 2020, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, fired live bullets at agricultural lands in Abasan adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-Birah via the northern entrance. They set up military tents in front of the entrance near “al-Mahkmah” checkpoint that is established adjacent to “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city. They also flew a surveillance balloon and established a metal detector gate on the main road between al-Birah and the entrance to al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of the city, in order to close it. In the meantime, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered at the entrance and threw stones at Israeli military vehicles. The soldiers responded with sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, some of the young men suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. The clashes continued for 2 hours. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 11:00 on Wednesday, 29 January 2020, dozens of outraged Palestinian young men gathered at the eastern entrance to Dura, southwest of Hebron, where IOF established a military watchtower. The young men threw stones at IOF vehicles and burnt tires. IOF chased the stone-throwers into the entrance to al-Hejrah village and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a number of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately14:40, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of the central Gaza Strip, fired live bullets at Palestinian shepherds, east of al-Buraij refugee camp. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 23:30, IOF warplanes launched 2 missiles at an empty land, east of Wadi al-Salqa village, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. As a result, a 16-year-old child sustained bruises. He was taken to Deir al-Balah Hospital and later discharged. Furthermore, windows of nearby houses were broken.

Ten minutes later, IOF warplanes launched a missile at a site belonging to Palestinian armed groups, west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. As a result, windows of nearby houses were broken. Moreover, Malak Hamed al-Darawshah (10) sustained shrapnel wounds throughout her body and her injury was classified as minor.

Incursions and arrests:

Thursday, 23 January 2020:

At approximately 02:20, IOF moved into Tubas. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Khaled Jawad Hamed Daraghma (28), and Mohammed Husain Yousef Daraghma (30).

At approximately 13:00, IOF, reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (10) civilians: Bahjat Ali al-Razim (27), Nour al-Dein Ishaq al-Rajbi (58), Mohammed Khaled Sharifa (20), Ibrahim Ali al-Natsha (24), Munir Salah al-Basti (25), Tamer Khalafawi (22), Mohammed Akram al-Basti (19), Nader Amjad al-Basti (23), Sami Fatiha (27), and Ahmed Joulani (23). IOF took the arrestees to “Salah al-Dein” police station for investigation. After few hours, they handed them decisions signed by the chief of the Israeli police to ban their entry to al-Aqsa Mosque for periods between one week and 6 months.

At approximately 15:00, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint on the southern entrance of Hebron. They arrested Marwan Abdulrahman al-Hawaren (37), from al-Thahereya, south of Hebron. Marwan was taken to an unknown destination.

At approximately 17:00, IOF, stationed on Shu’fat military checkpoint, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, arrested Rani ‘Arabi al-Rashaq (21) from the Old City. Rani was taken to “Salah al-Dein” police station and released after a few hours when IOF handed him a decision to ban his entry to al-Aqsa Mosque for 3 months.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Ramallah, and stationed in al-Teira neighborhood. They raided and searched Mohammed Yousef Warasna’s (21) house and arrested him. It should be noted that Mohammed is living in al-Shoyoukh village, north of Hebron, and working in Ramallah.

At approximately 19:00, IOF moved into al-Issaweya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Ahmed Mohammed Darbas’s (25) house and arrested him. After hours, Ahmed was released from “Salah al-Dein” police station after handing him a decision to ban his entry to al-Aqsa Mosque for 4 months.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Dura, Tarama, Abu al-‘Asja, Kharsa villages in Hebron, Deir al-Ghasoun north of Tulkarm, Hibla village south of Qalqileya. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 24 January 2020:

At approximately 00:30, IOF moved into Wadi al-Jooz, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Hanadi Mohammed Halawani (40), and Hazem Sharbati, and took them to “Salah al-Dein” police station and released after a few hours when IOF handed Hanadi a decision to ban her entry to Jerusalem’s Old City for 2 days.

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Beit Hanina, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Abdulkarim Darweesh’s (25) house and took him to “Salah al-Dein” police station and released after a few hours when IOF handed him a decision to ban his entry to al-Aqsa Mosque for 10 days.

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into al-Sawana neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mohammed Nader al-Alami’s (24) house and took him to “Salah al-Dein” police station and released after a few hours when IOF handed him a decision to ban his entry to al-Aqsa Mosque for 15 days.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into several neighborhoods in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (7) civilians: Moath Belal al-Ashhab (52), Ahmed Abdullah Abu Ghazala (51), Mohammed al-Shalabi (38), Ahmed al-Fakhouri (27), Mohammed Hijazi (18), Mohammed al-Ja’bari, and Mohammed Sandouqa (20). The arrestees were taken to “Salah al-Dein” police station and they were released after a few hours when IOF handed them decisions to ban their entry to al-Aqsa Mosque for periods between one week and four months.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians including a journalist and took them to “Salah al-Dein” police station for investigation. The arrestees are: Amjad Mohammed Arafa (40), Mohammed Nadi al-Hashlamoun (23), and Marwan al-Rashq (27).

It should be noted that IOF released the journalist Amjad Arafa in the same day after handing him a decision to ban his entry to al-Aqsa Mosque for 15 days.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Birzeit, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Omar Yousef Housha’s house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:50, IOF moved into Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Fada’ Ra’ouf Ibrahim al-Zgheibi (55).

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Amjad Zeyad Nakhla’s (15) house and arrested him. Amjad was taken to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in al-‘Aroub refugee camp, Sourif, Beit Ammer, Beit Omra villages in Hebron, and Salwad village east of Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 25 January 2020:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Tour neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sheikh Ekrima Sa’id Abdullah Sabri (80), Head of the Supreme Islamic Council in Jerusalem and al-Aqsa Mosque Khatib, and handed him a summons to refer to Israeli Intelligence Service in Jerusalem. IOF also handed him a decision to deny him access to al-Aqsa Mosque for 4 months. In the next day, Sheikh in al-Maskobiya detention center for 4 hours. Sheikh Sabri said to PCHR’s fieldworker after His release:

“I was interrogated for 4 hours for breaching the Israeli police’s 1-week ban on access al-Aqsa Mosque that was ordered against me, and for forcible entry into the Mosque grounds. I replied to the first accusation that I entered al-Aqsa Mosque after my lawyers spoke with the Israeli police officer, who was in charge at Babal-Asbat and he allowed me to enter al-Aqsa Mosque. As for the second charge, I denied it, as I did not receive a written notice that banned me from entering al-Aqsa Mosque. I also have the right to pray in the mosque since my prayers were not related to any protests as I entered and exited the mosque without commotion.”

It should be noted that on Sunday, IOF handed Sheikh Sabri a decision banning him from entering the Mosque for a week, but he challenged the decision and entered al-Aqsa Mosque for dawn prayers on Friday, carried on worshipers’ shoulders.

At approximately 10:00, IOF arrested Samer Mohammed Ed’ias (28), from Yatta, south of Hebron and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 15:15, IOF patrolled Kafrour area, west of Tal village, southwest of Nablus, arrested Khalid Abdul Rahman ‘Asidah (47) and his nephew Mojahed Khaldoun Abdul Rahman ‘Asidah (15), who were in their lands, and took them to an unknown area.

At approximately 17:30, IOF arrested Tha’er Abdul Nasser Ahmed Sharif (28), a journalist at Palestine Satellite Channel after they attacked him and pepper-sprayed him near his house, which was about 10 meters away from the Bypass Road (60) at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. Sharif was released after 5 hours of detention during which he was tortured and subjected to degrading treatment by Israeli soldiers.

IOF carried out (3) incursions into Madama village, southeast of Nablus, Hebron, Beit Ummar and Halhoul.

Sunday, 26 January 2020:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Barqa village, northwest of Nablus, and stationed in the eastern neighborhood. They raided and searched Mohamed Awayes Faleh Dughlis’s house and confiscated (5000 NIS) and handed him a list of the confiscated amount. It should be noted that IOF raided and searched Monjed Ragheb Salah’s (29) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Khirbat al-Hadidiya and Makhoul in the northern valleys, Beit Olla, Deir al-Assal, Tawas, and al-Aroub refugee camp in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Monday 27 January 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF reinforced with heavy military vehicles, moved into Hanina, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched Mahmoud Abdulrahman Fasfous’s (27) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with heavy military vehicles, moved into al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron. They raided and searched Yazan Izz al-Dein Tailikh’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Ibrahim Emad al-‘Aamer (21).

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Ya’bod village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Nidal (29) and Ayoub (23) Yaqoub Nfaia’at.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Baqa al-Sharqiya and Baqa al-Gharbiya villages, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (9) civilians: the twins Munir and Mohammed ‘Alaqma (30), Mostafa Yehya Qabha (29), Ayman Tawfiq Qabha (20), Yousef Issam Qabha (30), Burhan Izzat Qabha (29), Mohammed Qabha (25), and Montaser Qabha (25).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Na’leen, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Qusai Falah Abu Rahma (20), and Mahmoud Issa Abu Rahma (23), and arrested them.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Baqaa village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Abdulhafiz Mohammed Adel ‘Areesha (28) and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into al-Doha village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Akram Taha Abu Abu al-Srour (35).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Ein Yabrud and al-Mughayyir, in Ramallah and al-Beira. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Ahmed al-Tarifi and Mo’tasem Abu Alya.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Bal’een, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mahmoud Issa Abu Rahma (23) and Qusai Falah Abu Rahma (19).

At approximately 04:40, IOF moved into al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched Motasem Jawad Abu Alya’s (25) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Ein Yabrud village, east of Ramallah. They raided and searched Ahmed Sulaiman Musleh’s (24) house and arrested him.

In the early morning of the same day, IOF moved into Salwan village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Shwaiky and Maher Sarhan.

At approximately 09:00, IOF stationed on checkpoints established at the Ibrahimi mosque in the middle of Hebron’s Old City, arrested Ahmed Jamal Masalma (26) from Bethlehem. IOF claimed that Ahmed was found in possession of a knife, so he was taken to the investigation center of “Kiryat Arba’” settlement. At approximately 22:00, Ahmed was released on bail of (1500 NIS).

At approximately 14:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Omar Mor (28), from Yatta, while passing through a temporary checkpoint in Harbi neighborhood, east of Yatta. Mohammed was taken to an unknown destination.

At approximately 18:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Rabah Hanoun (28), while present in “Natoukh” near al-Mazraa al-Gharbiya village, northwest of Ramallah.

IOF carried out (9) incursions in Beit Jala, Artas, and al-Khader villages in Bethlehem, al-Sawahra, southeast of Jerusalem, Halhoul and Sa’ir in Hebron, Kherbet al-Tayah in Tulkarm, Hares village and Dirastia in Salfit. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 28 January 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Tubas. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Qassam Salman Daraghma (18) and Jawdat Hassan Jawdat Daraghma (19).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Ya’bud, southwest of Jenin. They stationed around the house of the prisoner Ayoub Nfai’at who was arrested on Monday. IOF raided and searched Ayoub’s house and arrested his wife Ameera Ahmed Droubi (24) who is a mother of 3-months girl. Droubi was taken to “Mafi Dutan” settlement near the Jenin, and her father in law accompanied her. On the morning of the next day, Ayoub’s father was released and Droubi was still under arrest.

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with heavy military vehicles, moved into Ethna, in Hebron. They raided and searched Emad Abdulaziz al-Batran’s (39) house and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Badou village, northwest of Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Saleh Kassab Ayyash (21).

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Taqoua’, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mahmoud Theib Mahmoud al-‘Amour (17) and Mousa Suliman Abu Mifreh (37).

At approximately 03:35, IOF moved into Salwan neighborhood, south of al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Samer Mahmoud Sarhan (14).

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Tour village, in the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested the child Khitab al-Sharbati.

At approximately 03:40, IOF moved into Qatna village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Jawdat Jamal Housheya (22).

At approximately 07:30, IOF moved into Bab al-Rahma prayer area inside al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem. They arrested Aya Abu Nab (21) and took her to an unknown destination. After investigating with her she was released under an entry ban to al-Aqsa Mosque for one week, and return after a week for investigation.

At approximately 10:25, IOF stormed Bab al-Rahma prayer area inside al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem. IOF surrounded five women, pushed them, and then arrested them. The arrestees are: Naheda Abu Shaqra, Nour Mahameed, Nafisa Khwais, Samah Mahameid, Ma’ali Eid. Later, IOF released them under an entry ban to al-Aqsa Mosque for one week, and return after a week for investigation.

At approximately 13:30, IOF stationed on Mafi Doutan checkpoint, southwest of Jenin, arrested Sakher Ameen Atiq (26) from Barqin west of Jenin. Sakher was taken to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (11) incursions in Abu Dis, northwest of Jerusalem; Sebastya; Sur, Beit Eiba, Ma’dama, and Beit Hasan villages in Nablus; ‘Arraba, Silat al-Dhahr, Mithlon, , Sanour, and al-Fandaqumiya villages in Jenin; Sa’er and Beit Owa in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 29 January 2020:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Hares village, north of Salfit. They raided and searched Abbas Ali Mohammed Kleib’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF, reinforced with heavy military vehicles, moved into Beit Ummer, north of Hebron. They raided and searched three houses after detaining its residents outside. Lately, IOF arrested three civilians: Nour al-Dein Mohammed Sleibi (18), Mohammed Mousa Saoud Awad (18), and Saad Adnan Ahmed Za’aqiq (18).

In the early morning, IOF stationed on Bab al-Rahma area inside al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem, arrested Hamza al-Nimir (39). Hamza was taken to an unknown destination.

At approximately 15:30, IOF arrested two young men while present in al-Aqsa Mosque yards, and took them to an unknown destination. Eyewitnesses said that IOF chased and arrested two young men without knowing their identities. The Israeli Police announced in a press release that they arrested two Palestinian young men without mentioning their names claiming that they were found in “possession of knife”.

IOF carried out (7) incursions in Qaryout in Nablus, Yatta and Tarqoumiya in Hebron, Bidya and Hares villages in Salfit, Kafr Qadoum and Qalqiliya in Qalqiliya. No arrests were reported.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property for Settlement Expansion Activities

At approximately 09:00 on Thursday, 23 January 2020, IOF accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers and backed by military vehicles moved into Kherbet Bereen in southern Hebron. The Israeli Civil Administration officers handed Palestinian citizens 6 notices to stop construction works in their houses under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C, which constitutes over 60% of the West Bank and falls under the Israeli military and civil control. The notices gave the houses’ owners until 17 February 2020 to settle their legal matters with the competent authorities and challenge the notices.

At approximately 07:00 on Sunday, 26 January 2020, IOF that guard the bypass road between al-Naqourah and Zawatah villages, northwest of Nablus, prevented the re-opening of ‘Ain Qasha Road, which was closed with sand berms a year ago. They also confiscated ‘Esam al-Sholi’s JCB digger and took it to an unknown destination.

At approximately 09:00, IOF accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into al-War’ah area in western Jenin. They distirbuted 3 notices to the owners of under-construction houses and a barrack, giving them 96 hours to implement the demolition under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C. The notified houses were as follows:

Yousef As’ad Yousef al-Refa’ie: a 160-sqaure-meter barrack built of bricks and tin plates. Tareq ‘Abed al-Razeq ‘Abed al-Rahman Abu Hammad: a 110-sqaure-meter house. Rabbei’ ‘Abed al-Razeq ‘Abed al-Rahman Abu Hammad: a 140-sqaure-meter house. Mostafa Tayseer ‘Abed al-Rahman Abu Hammad: a 110-sqaure-meter house.

At approximately 10:30, IOF backed by military construction vehicles moved into Serisyia area in western Salfit. They demolished Mo’az Hamdan Misleh’s water well under the pretext of being in Area C. IOF also handed ‘Anan Salah al-Ashqar a notice to demolish his water well for the same reason. Mayor of al-Zawiyia Village Municipality, Mahmoud ‘Eliyan Mawqadi, said that : “ At approximately 10:30 on Sunday, 26 January 2020, at least 100 Israeli soldiers accompanied with a JCB digger headed towards Mo’az Hamdan Misleh’s water well and completely destroyed it. They also handed ‘Anan Salah al-Ashqar a similar notice. The residents of the western area face difficulties as the area is threatened to be confiscated by IOF for settlement expansion. Therefore, we attempted to set up multiple infrastructure projects in the area, but in vain. We need support from the Palestinian National Authority and the Ministries of Public Works, Energy, and Agriculture, as we exhaust all efforts to protect this area”.

On the same day, the Israeli Magistrate’s Court issued a decision to evict the Dweik family from its property in Batn al-Hawa neighborhood of Silwan in occupied Jerusalem, in favor of the “Ateret Cohenim Settlement Association”, on the pretext of the Jews’ ownership of the land on which the building is located.

Wadi Hilweh-Silwan Information Center and the Batn al-Hawa neighborhood committee, in a joint statement, explained that the Magistrate Court rejected the objections submitted by the Dweik family to the judicial communications that they had received from the “Ateret Cohenim” Association in 2014, where they have tried and over the past years to prove their right to Land and property, which they lived in for about 60 years.

The Israeli court gave the family a deadline to implement the decision to evict the five-storey property by the beginning of August. Five families, consisting of 25 individuals, live in that building.

Mazen Dweik explained that “Ateret Cohenim Association claims ownership of the land on which the building is, knowing that my grandfather bought the land in 1963, and since that time the family has lived in it.”

The statement added that the pursuit of the Dweik family started by the municipality of the occupation in 2008, when the municipality issued a decision to demolish two floors of the property on the pretext of building without a permit, and after years in the courts, the Supreme Court rejected the municipality’s decision, to surprise the family after that by a judicial notification from the “Ateret Cohenim Association” demanded the land, and held during the past years several sessions, most recently 7 months ago, and the decision was issued today.

He pointed out that the Association “Ateret Cohenim” started since September 2015 to deliver judicial notices to the people of the neighborhood, demanding the land built on them their homes, after the association obtained in 2001 the right to manage the property of the Jewish Association, which claims ownership of the land.

The statement added that the Dweik family building is within the scheme of “Ateret Cohenim” to control 5 dunums and 200 square meters of belly of fancy in the town of Silwan, under the pretext of its ownership of Jews from Yemen since 1881, and the association “Ateret Cohenim” claims that the Supreme Court approved the ownership of Jews from Yemen For the belly of the fancy.

The Information Center and the Batn Al-Hawa committee clarified that 84 family members of the neighborhood received, during the past years, judicial notifications to claim the land on which their homes are built, and all of them are fighting a struggle in the Israeli courts to prove their right to the land that they bought from their previous owners with official papers.

At approximately 18:00, IOF accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration officers and backed by military construction vehicles moved into Kherbit Bereen in southern Hebron. IOF confiscated an excavator and a hydraulic drilling machine from Taim al-Rajbi’s land and took them to “Gush Etizon” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 09:00 on Monday, 27 January 2020, IOF accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration officers and backed by military construction vehicles moved into Kherbit al-Mofaqarah and Kherbit al-Fakheet in southern Hebron. The Israeli Civil Administration officers handed 3 citizens notices to stop construction works in their facilities under the pretext of being located in area C. The notices gave the citizens until 17 February 2020 to settle their legal matters with the competent authorities in “Beit Eill” settlement. The notices were as follows:

Yaser ‘Ali Mohamed Hamamdah: A 100-sqaure-meter barn and an 80-sqaure-meter dwelling in al-Mofaqarah area. Yaser ‘Ali Abu Sabha: A 70-square-meter barrack for breeding livestock in al-Fakheet area. Mohamed Abu Sabha: A 50-sqaure-meter barrack for breeding livestock in al-Fakheet area.

At approximately 10:00, IOF accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration officers and backed by military construction vehicles moved into Kherbit Sosiya in southern Hebron. Israeli soldiers were deployed near Sosiya School, where restoration works were conducted. The soldiers informed the residents that they are not allowed to conduct any restoration works in the area. After that, an Israeli truck arrived at the area to confiscate a JCB excavator and took it to “Sosiya” settlement.

At approximately 11:00, IOF levelled 600-sqaure-meter land from al-Modawara area in western Salfit in favor of “Borkheen” settlement. These lands belong to al-Shiekh Omar, Abed al-Rahman, ‘Abdullah, and al-Sbitani families. It should be noted that Israeli authorities aim at excavating a long channel from “Borkheen“settlement to the central Burqin village, west of Salfit.

Mohamed ‘Essam Barakat, Deputy Mayor of Burqin village, said that:

“On 27 January 2020, Israeli construction vehicles conducted excavations in al-Modawara area. We in the municipality were not informed of the reason or the IOF plans relevant to these excavations extending from “Borkheen“settlement to central Burqin village. We contacted all competent authorities, but construction works continued. As a result, Palestinian farmers were denied access to their lands because this road is the only outlet for them.”

On the same day, the Israeli Magistrate’s Court issued a decision to evict the family of Izzat Salah from their home in the neighborhood of Wadi Hilweh in Silwan, in favor of Elad Settlement Association.

Wadi Hilweh Information Center/ Silwan explained that the case of Salah family home began in 2015, when the property owner demanded the house, and was able to take part of it, noting that the family is an “unprotected” tenant while the family has lived since 1968 in the other part of the house that is classified as a “protected tenant”. Today, an eviction notice was issued for that part.

The family’s lawyer, Nael Rashid, explained that the court issued a decision to evict the family from its home even though it is a “protected tenant,” based on laws that enable the property owner to evict the tenants, when needed.

The family’s lawyer added that the court had given the family until the beginning of April to implement the decision, stressing that he would file an appeal within the coming days.

Khaldoun (son of Izzat Salah) explained that the settlers took control of part of the family’s property in February 2017 comprised of “a residential room, its facilities, storehouse and courtyard”, after a lawsuit was filed against them by the property owner, Aref Qaraeen, to evict them. The ruling was in favor of the owner because they were under an “unprotected” lease, and it became clear to us that the eviction’s purpose was to sell the property to the settlers.

At approximately 07:00 on Tuesday, 28 January 2020, IOF accompanied with the Israeli Municipality staff and backed by military construction vehicles moved into Wad al-Jouz area in the Centre of occupied East Jerusalem. The bulldozer demolished Fadi Hussain Suliman al-Sheber’s shop, which was built on an area of 100 square meters on Ibn Khaldoun Street.

Al-Sheber said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“I received a demolition order from the Israeli Municipality after I conducted restoration works in my shop on Ibn Khaldoun Street. I filed a case before the Israeli court and obtained a decision on 30 November 2019 to stop the demolition for a year. I also managed to license the shop. At approximately 06:00 on Tuesday, 28 January 2020, the Israeli Municipality called to inform me about the demolition order. I headed to my shop and showed them the court’s decision, but they demolished my 100-square-meter shop after vacating its contents.”

On the same day, Mohamed Abu al-Humus, Member of al-‘Issawiyia Follow-up Committee, implemented the Israeli Municipality order and self-demolished his an under-construction room, which was built on his house roof. Abu al-Humus said that the municipality staff moved into the area days ago and fixed the administrative demolition order on his house wall. He managed to delay the demolition for few days.

Israeli Settler Violence

At approximately 15:00 on Thursday, 23 January 2020, Israeli settlers, from “ Borkheen“ settlement, which is established on Kafur al-Deek village’s lands, moved into western Salfit and headed towards Khaneq al-Kohul (Hareqat Rajeh )area. The settlers cut at least 12 olive trees planted 100 years ago.

At approximately 03:30 on Friday, 24 January 2020, Israeli settlers set fire to al-Badriyia Mosque in Sharfat village, south of occupied East Jerusalem, and vandalized the mosque walls with racist slurs. Ismai’l ‘Awad, the village chief, said that he headed to the mosque at dawn and attempted to turn lights on, but he could not. When he entered the mosque, he saw flames and thought that there was an electrical fault. After that, he found flammable materials poured on the ground. ‘Awad clarified that he managed to put out the fire at the mosque in 15 munities. He then phoned the police station that later arrived and closed the mosque for 3 hours to investigate the incident and took photos of the mosque.

On Saturday, 25 January 2020, Israeli settlers, from “Gilad” settlement, which is established in eastern Jeet village, attacked Palestinian lands in Jarfa area, which is classified as Area C. The settlers cut Omar Khamees Mahmoud Yameen’s 20 olive trees planted 5 years ago. The settlers also attacked a caravan belonging to Shadi Tabilah, from Nablus.

At approximately 14:45, at least 30 settlers moved into Harayiq al-Rayan area, 500 meters away from al-Sawiyia village, southeast of Nablus. The settlers were armed with firearms, bladed weapons and sticks. They attacked and threw stones at ‘Abed al-Jawad Mohamed Hamed Khalil (68) and his son Yazan (36) while working in their land. As a result, Yazan was hit with a stone in his back while his father was hit with a stone in his chest and head. Yazan’s father fainted and fell on the ground, noting that his head was bleeding. Yazan carried his father and attempted to leave the area; meanwhile, the settlers attacked the car traveling Yazan and his father and broke the rear window. The car left the area and headed to Qablan medical center, where Yazan’s father received treatment. He was then transferred by a PRSC ambulance to Rafiyia Hospital in Nablus, where he underwent an x-ray and his head was stitched.

At approximately 17:00, Israeli settlers, from “Bracha” settlement, which is established in the eastern side of Bureen village, southeast of Nablus, attacked Montaser Mansou’s under-construction house. The settlers damaged some bricks from the house and stole construction tools before withdrawing.

On Tuesday, 28 January 2020, Israeli settlers, from “Ytizhar” settlement, which is established on ‘Inaboud village’s lands, attacked ‘Inaboud School for boys and burnt a class. They also vandalized the school walls with racist slurs and later withdrew.

At approximately 16:00 on Wednesday, 29 January 2020, an Israeli settler stationed at a military checkpoint established near Sira village entrance, west of Ramallah, fired a live bullet at Saied Hussain Falnah (37), from Safa village, wounding him in his shoulder. Local sources stated that Falnah, a teacher at Biet ‘Aur village, was shot with a live bullet by an Israeli settler when he was repairing his car near the mentioned checkpoint. He was taken to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, where his injuries were classified as moderate.

Orders to ban entry to Jerusalem or al-Aqsa Mosque

As part of violation of the right to freedom of religion and access to religious sites in occupied East Jerusalem, in addition to forcible transfer of population from Jerusalem and the Old City, IOF issued 39 orders against Palestinian civilians. It should be noted that majority of the orders targeted activists and public figures and banned them from entering al-Aqsa Mosque.

The orders were as follows:

On Thursday, 23 January 2020, the Israeli authorities issued orders to ban entry to al-Aqsa Mosque from a week to 6 months against 12 Palestinians.

On the same day, the Israeli authorities issued 3 orders to ban entry for 1 week to al-Aqsa Mosque against Palestinian Arabs in Israel namely Belal Mawasi, from Baqah alGharbiyia; Suliman Ighbariyiah (22), and Hasan Abu Shaqrah (21), from Um al-Fahem.

On Friday, 24 January 2020, the Israeli authorities issued orders to ban entry to al-Aqsa Mosque ranging from 2 days to 4 months against 12 Palestinians, including a woman and 2 journalists. These orders came after arresting the civilians from their houses in occupied East Jerusalem.

On Saturday, 25 January 2020, IOF handed al-Shaikh ‘Akrama Sa’ied ‘Abdullaj Sabri (81), Head of the Supreme Islamic Organization and Khatib of al-Aqsa Mosque, a 4-month order to ban entry to al-Aqsa Mosque. Al-Shaikh ‘Akrama is from al-Tour neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem.

On Monday, 27 January 2020, IOF issued a 5-month order to ban entry to al-Aqsa Mosque against Fawaz Ighbariyiah, from Um al-Fahem. Ighbariyiah was interrogated and handed the ban order in al-Qashlah Police Station in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. The ban order was signed by IDF Home Front Command, banning Ighbariyiah from entering al-Aqsa Mosque from 21 January 2020 to 21 June 2020, under the pretext of preserving public safety and security.

On Tuesday, 28 January 2020, IOF issued 1-week ban orders on entry to al-Aqsa Mosque against 6 women, who were arrested from al-Rahmah Prayer Hall in al-Aqsa Mosque.

On the same day, IOF handed Montaha Imarah a 6-month ban order on entry to al-Aqsa Mosque, noting that she was previously handed a 1-week ban order.

On Wednesday, 29 January 2020, IOF handed Ya’qoub Abu ‘Asab and Nour al-Rajbi two 6-month ban orders on entry to al-Aqsa Mosque. They also handed As’ad ‘Ajaj a 15-day ban order on entry to al-Aqsa Mosque and Old City after accusing him of incitement in al-Aqsa Mosque.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

West Bank

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals movement between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. IOF established 81 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 8 of them.

The military checkpoints were as follows:

Jerusalem:

On Saturday, 25 January 2020, IOF stationed at Sho’fat checkpoint in occupied East Jerusalem and Qalandia checkpoint, west of occupied East Jerusalem, tightened their arbitrary measures against Palestinian civilians who cross the checkpoint and undergo thorough searches before being allowed to cross.

On Wednesday, 29 January 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to ‘Anana, Hizmah and Jab’I villages, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 23 January 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the western entrance to Beit Fujjar village, in ‘Aqbat Hasnah area. They stopped Palestinians’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs.

On Friday, 24 January 2020, IOF established a checkpoint in ‘Aqbat Hasnah area.

On Sunday, 26 January 2020, IOF established 6 checkpoints at the entrances to ‘Aish al-Ghourab area, Nahaleen village, at the northern entrance to Taqou’a village, in ‘Aqbat Hasnah area, at the western entrance to Beit Fujjar village, and near Um al-Nashnash intersection.

On Monday, 27 January 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Nahaleen village, at the northern entrance to Taqou’a village, in al-Shorfa area near the eastern entrance to Hosan village. Also, IOF stationed at al-Container checkpoint, at the northwestern entrance to Bethlehem, tightened their arbitrary measures against Palestinian civilians who cross the checkpoint and undergo thorough searches before being allowed to cross.

On Tuesday, 28 January 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints in ‘Aqbat Hasnah area, at the entrance to Hosan village, and near Um al-Nashnash intersection.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 23 January 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the southern entrance Hebron, at the entrances to Beit Ola and Ethna villages, and at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp.

On Friday, 24 January 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Hebron, and at the entrances to Kharsa, Beit Kahel and Samou’a villages.

On Saturday, 25 January 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the western entrance to Hebron and at the southern entrance to Halhoul village.

On Sunday, 26 January 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Bani Na’iem village and at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp.

On Monday, 27 January 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp, at the northern entrance to Yatta, and at the entrance to Ethna village.

On Tuesday, 28 January 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Ethna village, at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, and at the entrance to Beit ‘Aynoun village.

On Wednesday, 29 January 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, at the southern entrance to Halhoul village, at the northern entrance to Hebron, and at the entrance to Kharsa village.

Qalqiliyia:

On Thursday, 23 January 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Qalqiliyia village, at the entrances to ‘Azoun and ‘izbit al-Tabeeb villages, and at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

On Sunday, 26 January 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Sir village, north of Qalqiliyia.

On Monday, 27 January 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Nabi Iyyas and Jenasafout villages, east of Qalqiliyia.

Salfit:

On Thursday, 23 January 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Salfit and at the entrance to Kaful Hares village.

On Friday, 24 January 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Dir Ballout and Kaful Hares villages.

On Saturday, 25 January 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Dir Ballout village, west of Salfit.

On Sunday, 26 January 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Salfit.

On Monday, 27 January 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Kaful Hares and Dir Ballout villages.

On Tuesday, 28 January 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Dir Ballout, Jeet and al-nabi Iyyas villages, and on 55 Street in Qalqiliyia.

Tulkarm:

On Thursday, 23 January 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Baqah al-Sharqiyia, north of Tulkarm.

Jenin:

On Thursday, 23 January 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to ‘Araba village and at the entrance to Qabatia village, southeast of Henin.

On Saturday, 25 January 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at ‘Araba village intersection, south of Jenin.

On Saturday, 25 January 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at Rommana village intersection, west of Jenin.

Nablus:

On Thursday, 23 January 2020, IOF stationed at Hawarah checkpoint, at the southeastern entrance to Nablus, Shafi Shamroun, on Jenin-Nablus street, northwest of Nablus, and al-Hamrah checkpoint in northern Jordan Valley, northeast of Nablus, tightened their arbitrary measures against the Palestinian civilians who cross the checkpoint and undergo thorough searches before being allowed to cross.

On Sunday, 26 January 2020, IOF stationed at Beit Foreek checkpoint, at the northeastern entrance to Nablus, tightened their arbitrary measures against the Palestinian civilians who cross the checkpoint and undergo thorough searches before being allowed to cross.

On Monday, 26 January 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Bita village, branching from Nablus-Ramallah Steet. IOF stationed at Hawarah checkpoint, at the southeastern entrance to Nablus, tightened their arbitrary measures against the Palestinian civilians who cross the checkpoint and undergo thorough searches before being allowed to cross.

On Tuesday, 28 January 2020, IOF closed with sand berms and cement cubes the entrance to Bita village, branching from Nablus-Ramallah Steet, southwest of Nablus. Also, IOF stationed at Surra village entrance, at the southwestern entrance to Nablus, closed the entrance until a further notice. IOF stationed at Shafi Shamroun checkpoint, at the northwestern entrance to Nablus, tightened their arbitrary measures against the Palestinian civilians who cross the checkpoint and undergo thorough searches before being allowed to cross.

On Wednesday, 29 January 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at al-Moraba’ah intersection and at the entrance to al-Laban al-Sharqiyia village, branching from Nablus-Ramallah street.

Ramallah:

On Friday, 24 January 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Ras Karkar village, west of Ramallah.

On Sunday, 25 January 2020, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to Ras Karkar village, west of Ramallah; at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah; near ‘Atara village bridge, and on a road between Bitouniyia and ‘Ain ‘Areek villages, west of the city.

On Monday, 27 January 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah.

On Tuesday, 28 January 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Ras Karkar village, west of Ramallah; and at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah.

On Wednesday, 29 January 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Nabi Saleh, Ni’lin, Biet Sirah, and Dir Nizam villages.

Jericho:

On Monday, 27 January 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Jericho. The checkpoint was re-established on Tuesday, 28 January 2020.

source