by Arabi Souri

Turkish pariah Erdogan lost his mind and sends NATO troops into the Syrian province of Idlib to establish military checkpoints in front of the advancing Syrian Arab Army from the south to protect his defeated and collapsing al-Qaeda terrorists.

Even someone like Trump would stand down in such an event who had to stand down after Iran delivered its first slap and destroyed Ayn Alasad military base east of Iraq housing US troops avenging Trump’s killing of Iran’s top General Qasim Soleimani.

But Erdogan is on a very different level of madness, he has been a faithful servant to the same cult of Hillary Clinton and George W. Bush who indoctrinated him to ‘lead the Greater Israel Project in the region’.

The following report by Mohammad Al-Khodr of the Lebanese-based Al-Mayadeen news channel sheds more light, the video followed by the transcript of the English translation of the video:

The video is also available on BitChute.

Transcript of the English translation of the above video:

A Turkish movement on the ground tries to hinder the Syrian army’s advance on the fronts east of Idlib and southern Aleppo.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threats of a full-scale military operation in Idlib, was translated by his army as erecting a military post in Kafr-Ammem, east of Saraqib.

Another attack launched by the Turkish-backed ‘National Army’ on the Tadif axis in eastern Aleppo.

Safwan Korbi, member of the Syrian People’s Assembly for Idlib: I understand the shouting and I understand the noise and I understand the loud voice of Erdogan because the effects of the fall of Idlib and its return to the Syrian state will be disastrous for Erdogan inside Turkey first, especially in the presence of relations that I do not see at its best with Russia.

In western Aleppo, Noureddine Zanki’s militants entered the fronts of adults and Journalists District under Turkish supervision and with the approval of the Hay’at Tahrir Sham (al-Qaeda Levant aka Nusra Front).

Erdogan is pushing jihadist groups in a last-ditch attempt to stop the Syrian army’s surge on expanding fronts that allow militants to maneuver to the Turkish border.

An attempt that proved unsuccessful with the destruction of defense lines established by the militants over a period of 7 years.

Safwan Korbi, member of the Syrian People’s Assembly for Idlib: He will resort to his jihadist banner, which is to use extremist terrorist groups to try to disturb as much as possible the sound and loud advances of the Syrian Arab Army on the outskirts of Idlib province and Aleppo countryside.

The fighting between the Aleppo and Idlib fronts coincides with the large leaps achieved by the Syrian army east of Idlib as part of a broad goal of securing the international road between Aleppo and Damascus through Saraqeb and Ma’rat al-Numan.

It seems to have been resolved in the two dossiers of opening international roads between Aleppo, Damascus, Aleppo, and Latakia and eliminating al-Qaeda linked groups, and what is going on is nothing but the implementation of what was agreed in Sochi in 2018 by firepower after Turkish stalemating and attempting to buy time.

Mohammed al-Khader, Damascus- Al-Mayadeen

End of the transcript.

For 1.5 years Erdogan has failed to fulfill any of his commitments he pledged to Russian President Putin within the Sochi and Astana framework, leaving the Syrian Arab Army no choice but to clean the country by force from Erdogan (NATO) sponsored al-Qaeda terrorists.

source