HEBRON, Sunday, February 2, 2020 (WAFA) — Dozens of university students suffered from tear gas suffocation as Israeli forces violently suppressed a students’ rally in the northern area of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

WAFA correspondent said that Israeli soldiers fired live ammunition and tear gas bombs towards students, who were protesting against the US-touted deal of the century, causing dozens to suffocate due to tear gas inhalation. They were all treated at the scene.

A journalist who was identified as Abdul-Mohsen al-Shalaldeh, 27, was struck in the head by a tear gas canister, which necessitated his transfer to hospital for treatment, where his condition was described as stable.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces overnight and early Sunday detained six Palestinians from several areas in the occupied West Bank, and four others in Jerusalem, according to a statement by the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

PPS said Israeli soldiers detained two minors, aged 15 and 17, in Hebron, and a 58-year-old father and his son, 28, in Qalqilya’s town of Azzoun, in the northern West Bank.

Forces also detained a former prisoner in Ramallah’s village of Beit Rima, in addition to a man in Tulkarm.

Meanwhile in the East Jerusalem area, Israeli police detained two Palestinians from the town of Silwan, one of al-Aqsa mosque guards, and a youth in the Old City.

