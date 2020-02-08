by Miri Wood



The NATO allies of the UNSC held another emergency meeting to wail loud crocodile tears for the terrorists occupying Idlib who are actually on the UN’s terror list, and on the terror lists of the countries of the NATO tripartite aggressors, the P3 who called the emergency session.

The impoverished UN may have gotten a big donation, able to post news of the meeting to its website, unlike after the Arria Formula process when OPCW investigator Henderson said there was no chemical attack in Douma, times were tough.

Special Envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen wailed about witnessing “the humanitarian catastrophe that the Secretary-General has warned of.” He lamented the dissolution of the cessation of hostilities brokered by Russia and Turkey, lamented the losing sight of a “principle of proportionality,” and essentially suggested that Syria is wrong in trying to rid itself of terrorists. He called for another CoH and called for confidence-building between the government and the savages. Though Idlib has been under foreign terrorist occupation since the early days of the crisis, Pedersen shamelessly described “the biggest al Qaeda haven since 9/11” as “a refuge for hundreds of thousands of civilians from other parts of Syria who fled violence.”

He called for Syria to stop defending its citizens, via an immediate [unilateral] CoH.

The beleaguered Mark Lowcock continues to hear voices. He shamelessly normalized Turkey’s criminal occupation of certain areas of Syria, which is not part of Turkey. He also called for Syria to stop defending its citizens, via an immediate [unilateral] CoH.

Lowcock averts his gaze from documentation held by H.E. Jaafari. [Archive]

Karen Pierce (UK) was at her most vile. The terrorist pathogens who safely took the green buses to Idlib she magically transformed into “people who fled the fighting,” and was really pissed they are not allowed to continue their slaughter. She lied about International Law, and threw flowers of approval for Turkey’s breach of that International Law. The consummate colonialist, Dame Pierce sadistically asked the Syrian Representative why the conflict persists.

She called for Syria to stop defending its citizens, via an immediate [unilateral] CoH.

NATO allies in the UN did not call an emergency meeting when terrorists bombed this apartment building in Aleppo.

Kelly Craft (US) continued the fraud, describing armed terrorists as innocent people. She lied about the hospital, said that children were being driven from their homes. She demanded the imposition of 2254 (2014). She cheered Turkey’s criminality in Syria and claimed criminal invader Turkey has a right to Orwellian self-defense while illegally in Syria.

She called for Syria to stop defending its citizens, via an immediate [unilateral] CoH.

NATO allies did not call for an emergency meeting when terrorists bombed another Aleppo neighborhood.

Nicolas de Riviere (France) uttered the most venomous of lies, suggesting France never forgave Syria for Evacuation Day, and engaging in Freudian projection, dumping the crimes of France against its people, at Syria’s feet. He lied about hospitals, he lied about war crimes (and demanded punishment), and he insanely lied that fighting terrorists increases them.

He demanded Syria stop defending its citizens.

Fares Shehabi @ShehabiFares What would happen if London, Paris, or New York were hit by Grad missiles fired by al-Qaeda? This is what happened to us today in #Aleppo..! So far eight of our civilians were slaughtered in cold blood! Enough..! 106 Twitter Ads info and privacy 76 people are talking about this NATO allies did not call for an emergency meeting when terrorists bombed another neighborhood in Aleppo.

Assorted penholders, house servants, and other underlings regurgitated the warmongering of the P3 NATO allies.

Imagine a large gang of armed thugs break into your home, start stealing your work materials, slaughtering your family, and you manage to kill a few of them. Then, imagine a group of suits halfway around the world, seated in fine surroundings, announcing that the murderous, thieving, thugs have a right to defend themselves against you.

Basking in the limelight of NATO P3 favored dog-of-the-day show, Turkey’s ambassador, Feridun Hadi Sinirlioǧlu sanctimoniously and smugly railed against a”clique in Damascus.” He bragged about his regime hosting Syrian refugees, while neglecting to mention that Turkey set up a refugee camp before the crisis began, that it was later used for sex tourism, especially regarding Syrian children, many of whose bodies were used for organ ‘harvesting.’ He deceptively moved the raiment of Erdogan’s tyranny into Syria.

He called for Syria to stop defending its citizens, via an immediate [unilateral] CoH.

Erdogan: Syrian factories and economy thief.



Rabid Erdogan



Wanna Fight Terror? Tell Erdogan to Stop Supporting Terror

The P3 NATO script demonized the Syrian Arabi Republic, and bestowed victim status upon the criminally insane pathogens armed by NATO, whose unimaginable horrors would never be tolerated in the UK, US, and France.

al-Qaeda necrophiliacs in Idlib, supported by the US.

NYT suggested ‘rebels’ stop showing the world their atrocities, while The Guardian appeared not to have noticed this one. Far left, Italian national Saqar, about to murder kidnapped Syrian soldiers in Idlib, 2012.

Idlib 2013. The FSA terrorist grilled the severed head of a Syrian soldier. What degenerate normalizes such atrocities?

The tweet explaining that cosmetology students were tested for skills with make-up and skin care products using very little Syrian girls, in al Qaeda occupied Idlib.

US weapons gifts entered via Erdoganstan

The severed head of the priest is shown to the crowd.

Foreign terrorists with NATO weapons bombed Jisr Shoghur National Hospital, Idlib

His Excellency, Dr. Bashar al Jaafari received permission from Marc Pecsteen De Buytswere, Belgium’s pro tempore president, to address the Council. Pecsteen’s P3 bias was already on record as part of the NATO whitewash of terrorism in Syria, while attempting to throw the sewage onto Syria. Ignoring the fact that President Assad has stated no country which tried to destroy Syria would have part in its reconstruction, Pecsteen held up his little coin purse for all to see, shook it, and threatened that the European Union would not assist in reconstruction until the SAR ceased to fight the terrorists and submitted to the colonial imposition of UNSCR 2254 (2014).

Pecsteen pretended that nobody knew that once upon a time, Belgium was a leader in dumping its human garbage into Syria, who were subsequently, magically, and moderately armed, and who enjoyed the energizing benefits of Captagon, which magically fell from the heavens, like manna (Belgian garbage is prominently featured in the colonial, alliterative, ICCT Foreign Fighters Phenomenon which fretted about what to do when their criminally insane returned home.).

He also pretended that nobody knew that Belgian special operatives continue to illegally be on the ground, in Syria.

French – Belgian Wahhabi terrorist Abdul Rahman Ayachi

Shortly before the attacks in France, Paris Match ran a lovely report on Belgian Michel’s life after returning from ”fighting’ in the SAR

A Belgian Jihadist in the ranks of the FSA, the Free FROM Syrians Army, issuing threats against Europe

His Excellency Jaafari addressed the Council as the meticulous voice of reason against the rabid NATO hyenas who transformed the UN from the place to maintain peace and security to a place to demolish peace and security, to destabilize societies.

Dr. Jaafari again brought attention to the elephant in the Council meeting, which continues to be ignored in all [anti] Syria meetings. This elephant distorts the landscape of his country, for the purpose of discrediting and smearing. He noted that those [self-afflicted] members engage in “a kind of addiction as to the unilateral scene” in the SAR, and that “the general [accurate] scene is not advisable in this Council.”

Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations brought to the attention of the Council, that transfers of funds from two authorized NGOs, Denmark Refugee Council (DRC) and Adventist Development & Relief Agency (ADRA) have been prevented from the transfer of allocated funds for humanitarian needs in Syria. These transfers have been “being blocked by mediation banks in Europe and New York,” since July 2019.

This illegitimate interference has thwarted the planning of other projects by these legitimate humanitarian groups, the good diplomat noted. H.E. Jaafari abstained from mentioning the illicit liberty that NATO countries have, in their own distribution of humanitarian essentials into his country.

CIA USAID funds to terrorists.

From Ltamenah: As with every inch of Syria liberated by the SAA, NATO weapons are left behind by terrorists.



CIA terrorists deprived of more than 400k ATS.

Terrorists using schools to launch mortars against residential neighborhoods from it. [Archive. Original foto from school yard in Homs was recycled to school yard in Aleppo.]

Kareem interviewed an armed terrorist in Aleppo, groping his explosives belt which he was prepared to use against Syrian Arab Army soldiers.

Al-Kindi Hospital Destruction by NATO terrorists.

IEDs planted by ISIS and found in Deir Ezzor by Russian Sappers





Syria’s ambassador reminded the Council that Turkey’s aggression against Syria, and the occupation of part of its territory is a breach against both International Law and the UN Charter. Dr. Jaafari reminded the audience that Jabhat al Nusra is listed as a terrorist gang, and as such, Turkey’s alliance with these savages is criminal. He emphatically noted that the Turkish pillaging of his country must be halted; that it is the responsibility of the state to defend its citizenry by combating terrorism throughout the country; he again invited member states to take their garbage home, from Syria.

The Permanent Representative of the Syrian Arab Republic advised the audience that the Security Council is not supposed to be a NATO meetinghouse, and, as such, the US ambassador had no legitimacy in stating that Turkey is a NATO ally.

He reminded all that Erdogan’s criminal threat to pray in Omayyad Mosque of Damascus was barked at the beginning of the creative chaos inflicted upon the SAR, therefore showing the criminal intention of the Ottoman imperialist to occupy Syria.

Rabid Erdogan.

‘Erdoğan thinks he’s a Muslim Caliph’ President Assad

Dr. Jaafari instructed the guardians of al-Qaeda savages in Idlib, that since the beginning of the crisis, Syria has engaged in 17 CoH’s, and that every one of them had been breached by the beasts on two legs.

These were children just like yours or your brothers or neighbors.

He rhetorically asked why the Council never called an emergency meeting to discuss the bombardment of Aleppo, by terrorists breaching the CoH’s. He asked why such bombardment is acceptable to members who consider it impermissible that the Syrian Arab Army combat terrorists within its homeland.

Syrian child of Aleppo, murdered by NATO-supported ‘moderates.’

Aleppo apartment, post moderate bombing.

Result of moderate mortars used against Aleppo neighborhood.

Recipient of moderate rocket shell in Aleppo.

13 January: Aleppo neighborhoods hit with terrorist rocket fire.

Collapse of Aleppo apartment building, post NATO supported moderate bombings.



The terrorist attack on Aleppo killed child Zein Abdin Duba 9 years old

Syrian child who survived al Rashidin terrorist massacre is ignored by malignant msm

Sebil Park, a Friday afternoon in Aleppo. Eight were murdered, 30 more wounded.

Professor at Aleppo University assassinated by moderates.

Emboldened alQaeda launched new terror attacks 14 July, slaughtering 6 civilians in Aleppo.

The polyglot ambassador reminded the Council that more than two months ago, Syria opened three humanitarian corridors for the safe exits of civilians from [al Qaeda haven] Idlib, into government-controlled areas. SARC and Russian allies have been on standby, to assure the successful transit; however, the terrorists for which the NATO allies of the SC rend their collective garb, refuse to grant their freedom. Moderate al Nusra snipers have murdered near one dozen attempting to escape being used as human shields.

With whom do you wish us to hold a ceasefire? Cannibals? — H.E. Jaafari to the P3 NATO alliance Council members.

Cannibal Saqqar was a hit with NATO media.

Degenerate sociopath was deified by NATO msm.

How The Guardian excused the horrific cannibalism, May 2013. Western media fought to interview this demon.

Ambassador Jaafari’s exquisite irony may have been too great a weight for the Belgian Pro Tempore, who tried to cut him off and offered a lie as an excuse (upon which UN WebTV momentarily cut the live feed.).

His Excellency Vassily A. Nebenzya intervened with a “Point of Order.” He carefully explained to the Belgian that the emergency Council meeting involves Syria, that Dr. Jaafari represents Syria and that the claimed five-minute rule is a recommendation, not a rule and that it should not be applied for “artificial reasons.”

— Miri Wood

Postscript:

In stunning coincidental timing, UK’s Channel 4 released another anti-Syria propaganda video, in collaboration with the stethoscope-less White Helmets. Though reputedly videoed in the summer of 2019, it suddenly followed the NATO called emergency meeting of the Security Council.

In their riveting story, a mom and thirty-five health professionals all somehow overlook the twin infant in incubator, while evacuating a hospital that does not exist, because of aerial bombings that have not happened.

The infant is kept naked ‘handed off’ from one man to another, with nobody having any idea when the baby might be reunited with derelict mom.

source