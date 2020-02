Bangkok, SANA – Syria’s National Swimming teams won four medals( a gold, two silvers and a bronze ) in the first day of the Martin International Cup held in the Thai capital, Bangkok.

Syrian swimmer Omar Abbas won a gold medal in 400-meter freestyle and a silver medal in 1500- meter freestyle race.

Syrian swimmer Ayman Kalzia won a silver medal in 400-meter various style and a bronze medal in 50-meter butterfly race.

H. Zain

source