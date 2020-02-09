by Mark Taliano

EVA KARENE BARTLETT·SATURDAY, JANUARY 5, 2019·11 MINUTES

In the workshop of a Sunni Syrian, with his Christmas tree, Imam Ali photo, Quranic calligraphy, and photo of President Bashar al-Assad .Over the years I’ve made a point of showing how wide the support for President Assad is among the Syrian people. I’ve shared testimonies from Syrians around the country. I shared my own account of being at the Syrian presidential elections at the Syrian embassy of Beirut, where I encountered countless Syrians among a throng lining the highway to the embassy and at the embassy itself. All who I spoke with were proudly defiant about their love for President Assad.

[Syria Flocks to Vote in Lebanon: http://www.ipsnews.net/2014/05/syrians-flock-vote-lebanon-west/ ] [Syrians Flock to Vote in Lebanon: https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2014/05/30/syrians-flock-to-vote-in-lebanon/ ]

The Syrian people love and respect President Assad. Their future is their choice, but I’ll add my voice in support of President Assad, and a peaceful and pluralistic secular Syria. If this makes you uncomfortable because you’ve swallowed the rubbish of NATO media, that’s your problem. I’ve been called every name in the book, I don’t care, I know what I’ve seen, experienced, and been told by Syrian civilians about what they’ve endured under the tyranny of western-backed terrorists, about why they support their Syrian leadership and army. I stand with secular Syria. Following are a number of my writings based on travels in Syria, and on people I’ve interviewed in Syria (and in Lebanon), which reflect both their support for President Assad, but also the brutal reality of life under what the West insisted was good for Syrians. I’ve included some positive/uplifting articles as well. Posted in reverse chronological order [for more of my Syria writings, see: https://ingaza.wordpress.com/syria/syria-my-published-articles-from-and-on-syria-2014-2017/ ] and for a variety of videos with Syrian civilians, see: https://www.youtube.com/user/InGazaUpdates/videos ]:

*December 2018: Organ theft, staged attacks: UN panel details White Helmets’ criminal activities, media yawns https://www.rt.com/op-ed/447385-white-helmets-un-panel/

*December 2018: Syria’s Grand Mufti Hassoun Discusses Peaceful Coexistence, Love, and an Inclusive, Nonsectarian Syria https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6Z_XK2ilIkhttps://www.mintpressnews.com/interview-grand-mufti-hassoun-syria/252590/

*December 2018: Syrian American Doctor on The Propaganda, Criminal Sanctions, and War Crimes, In The War on Syria https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9mcC0OoIO4

*December 2018: Dr Husam al-Samman on Syrian Health Care System, Criminal Western Sanctions, War on Syria https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHhvSvl4XCs

*November 2018: Interview with Samuel Hassoun, American ex-military who moved to Syria in 2011 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pSxZzbcPSu4

*October 2018: Liberate Idlib and Syria: The Martyred of Mhardeh Speak Through the Ones They’ve Left Behind https://www.mintpressnews.com/mhardeh-a-call-from-a-martyred-christian-town-for-syrias-full-liberation/250281/https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2018/10/05/liberate-idlib-and-syria-the-martyred-of-mhardeh-speak-through-the-ones-theyve-left-behind/

*October 2018: Overview of past month in Syria https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2018/10/13/overview-of-past-month-in-syria/

*September 2018: Damascus Trade Fair and Festival of the Cross Mark the Return of Peace to Much of Syria: Eva Bartlett attends the Damascus International Trade fair and the annual Maaloula Festival of the Cross to see how Syrians in areas liberated from jihadi rule are defiantly celebrating their new found freedoms. https://www.mintpressnews.com/damascus-trade-fair-and-christian-festival-mark-return-of-peace-to-syria/249731/

*June 2018: Torture, starvation, executions: Eastern Ghouta civilians talk of life under terrorist rule https://www.rt.com/op-ed/429349-syrians-tell-terrorists-white-helmets/

*June 2018: Welcome to Hadar: A Village Under Siege by al-Qaeda and Israeli Forces Alike: The village of Hadar, in Southern Syria, is buttressed on one side by Israeli watchtowers and walls – and endures deadly attacks from jihadist Syrian rebels from the other three. https://www.mintpressnews.com/welcome-to-hadar-a-village-under-siege-by-syrian-rebels-and-israeli-forces-alike/244569/

*April 2018: Life under shelling: Insight into traditional Damascus home damaged in attacks (VIDEO) https://www.rt.com/news/425420-syrian-home-damaged-terrorist-attack/

*April 2018: Caught in a lie, US & allies bomb Syria the night before international inspectors arrive https://www.rt.com/op-ed/424186-us-allies-syria-lie/

*March 2018: ‘They know that we know they are liars, they keep lying’: West’s war propaganda on Ghouta crescendos https://www.rt.com/op-ed/421932-western-media-propaganda-syria-war/

*February 2018: UN Feigns Outrage Over Ghouta While Terrorist Rockets Rain Down on Damascus: Eva Bartlett breaks down the dizzying array of information surrounding the mounting humanitarian crisis in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta. With accusations abound, parsing the reality on the ground is becoming more challenging by the day. https://www.mintpressnews.com/un-feigns-outrage-over-ghouta-while-terrorist-rockets-rain-down-on-damascus/238148/

*January 2018: How the Mainstream Media Whitewashed Al-Qaeda and the White Helmets in Syria https://www.globalresearch.ca/how-the-mainstream-media-whitewashed-al-qaeda-and-the-white-helmets-in-syria/5624930

*September 2017: Syria War Diary: Order Returns To Western Cities, Civilians Recount Horrors Of Rebel Rule [Madaya & al-Waer] In revisiting Madaya and al-Waer after their reclamation by the Syrian army, it soon became clear from Bartlett’s conversations with residents, just how distorted the reporting of corporate media about their fate under “rebel” control had been. https://www.mintpressnews.com/order-returns-to-western-syria-civilians-recount-horrors-rebel-rule/232380/

*August 2017: Syria War Diary: What Life Is Like Under ‘Moderate’ ‘Rebel’ Rule [Aleppo]: Since the liberation of Aleppo, and the restoring of peace to Madaya and al-Waer, most Western media have gone silent on the areas, even though it is now possible to visit all of them and hear from civilians who lived under the rule of ”moderate rebels” https://www.mintpressnews.com/syria-war-diary-what-life-is-like-under-moderate-rebel-rule/231201/

*June 2017: MintPress Meets The Father Of Iconic Aleppo Boy, Who Says Media Lied About His Son: MintPress sat down with the father of the now-infamous Aleppo boy, Omran Daqneesh. Omran’s father, Mohammad Daqneesh, says his son was exploited by Syrian rebels and the media for political gain. https://www.mintpressnews.com/mintpress-meets-father-iconic-aleppo-boy-says-media-lied-son/228722/

*November 2016: Aleppo: How US & Saudi-Backed Rebels Target ‘Every Syrian’: ‘We were living in security and peace. These areas are being targeted, they want to force us to leave. Every Syrian is being targeted,’ one Syrian religious leader told a delegation of reporters who visited Aleppo earlier this month. https://www.mintpressnews.com/aleppo-how-us-saudi-backed-rebels-target-every-syrian/222594/

*October 2016: Overcoming Savagery and Treachery, Maaloula’s Heroic Defenders Fight for the Future https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2016/10/18/overcoming-savagery-treachery-maaloulas-heroic-defenders-fight-future.htmlhttps://ingaza.wordpress.com/2016/10/20/overcoming-savagery-and-treachery-maaloulas-heroic-defenders-fight-for-the-future/

*September 2016: The Villages in Aleppo Ravaged by America’s “Moderate” Rebels: Eva Bartlett Photo Essayhttps://www.globalresearch.ca/the-villages-in-aleppo-ravaged-by-americas-moderate-rebels/5544799

*July 2016: Damascus, Life Returns 5 Years After NATO Destabilization Efforts: A snapshot of life in Damascus, June and July 2016 http://www.mintpressnews.com/damascus-life-returns-5-years-after-nato-destabilization-efforts/218601/https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2016/07/23/damascus-life-returns-5-years-after-nato-destabilization-efforts-a-snapshot-of-life-in-damascus-june-and-july-2016/Stopping to buy water in an Old City shop, the owner’s only issue with me taking a photograph of his fridge is that he wants to dust off the photos of President Assad a bit first, apologizing that they are old, from well-before the current crisis.

*March 2016: Syria Dispatch: Most Syrians Support Assad, Reject Phony Foreign ‘Revolution’ https://www.sott.net/article/313862-Syria-Dispatch-Most-Syrians-Support-Assad-Reject-Phony-Foreign-Revolutionhttps://ingaza.wordpress.com/2016/03/11/syria-dispatch-most-syrians-support-assad-reject-phony-foreign-revolution/

*March 2016: Western media ignoring reality on the ground in Syria: terrorism and anti-Syria sanctions which help terrorists https://www.rt.com/op-ed/334401-western-reporting-syrian-reality/https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2016/03/07/western-media-ignoring-reality-on-the-ground-in-syria/

*January 2016: Where is the West’s compassion & condemnation following terror attacks in Middle East? https://www.rt.com/op-edge/330702-terrorism-west-hypocrisy-syria/https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2016/01/30/where-is-the-wests-compassion-condemnation-following-terror-attacks-in-middle-east/

*December 2015: Christmas Celebrated in Terror-Ravaged Syria https://dissidentvoice.org/2015/12/christmas-magic-in-terror-ravaged-syria/https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2015/12/29/christmas-celebrated-in-terror-ravaged-syria/

*October 2015: Deconstructing the NATO Narrative on Syria https://dissidentvoice.org/2015/10/deconstructing-the-nato-narrative-on-syria/https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2015/10/13/deconstructing-the-nato-narrative-on-syria/

*March 2015: The real Syrian moderates: voices of reason http://rt.com/op-edge/240797-syria-moderate-voices-peace-stability/https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2015/03/19/the-real-syrian-moderates-voices-of-reason/

*March 2015: University Hospital, Damascus: Meeting Victims of Western-backed Mortar and Rocket Terrorism https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2015/03/03/university-hospital-damascus-meeting-victims-of-western-backed-mortar-and-rocket-terrorism/

*March 2015: excerpts from US delegation visit to Syria, Feb 2015 https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2015/03/22/excerpts-from-us-delegation-visit-to-syria-feb-2015/

*October 2014: Media Black-Out on Arab Journalists and Civilians Beheaded in Syria by Western-Backed Terrorists https://www.globalresearch.ca/media-black-out-on-arab-journalists-and-civilians-beheaded-in-syria-by-western-backed-mercenaries/5411627https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2014/10/27/media-black-out-on-arab-journalists-and-civilians-beheaded-in-syria-by-western-backed-terrorists/

*September 2014: The Terrorism We Support in Syria: A First-hand Account of the Use of Mortars against Civilians https://www.globalresearch.ca/us-backed-terrorism-in-syria-a-first-hand-account-of-the-use-of-mortars-against-civilians/5401390https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2014/09/12/the-terrorism-we-support-in-syria-a-first-hand-account-of-the-use-of-mortars-against-civilians/

*July 2014: Liberated Homs Residents Challenge Notion of “Revolution” http://www.ipsnews.net/2014/07/liberated-homs-residents-challenge-notion-of-revolution/https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2014/07/08/liberated-homs-residents-challenge-notion-of-revolution/

*June 2014: “freedom”: Homs resident speaks of the early days of the “crisis” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5739PhC79yEhttps://ingaza.wordpress.com/2014/06/24/freedom/

*May 2014: Syrians Flock to Vote in Lebanon http://www.ipsnews.net/2014/05/syrians-flock-vote-lebanon-west/https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2014/05/30/syrians-flock-to-vote-in-lebanon/

*May 2014: In Syria, Life Goes On Despite Everything http://www.ipsnews.net/2014/05/syria-life-goes-despite-everything/https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2014/05/13/in-syria-life-goes-on-despite-everything/

*May 2014: Meeting Syrians in Lebanon https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2014/05/27/meeting-syrians-in-lebanon/*Discussion with Aleppo Syrian in Beirut https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZU0DWKNwEQ

source