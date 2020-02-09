A message from the US Embassy had actually ‘threatened’ Russia and Iran with a ‘war’

by BOYKO NIKOLOV

DAMASCUS, (BM) – US State Department announces intention to bomb Syrian army in Idlib with its ally Turkey after the the official twitter account of the U.S. Embassy in Syria shared a video message, learned BulgarianMilitary.com.

The original tweet in English – here

The original tweet in Arabic – here

The US State Department issued a statement in which it warned of intentions to bomb the positions of the Syrian army in Idlib along with Turkish “colleagues”, calling it the main goal to prevent the release of the region by the Syrian army.

The U.S. Embassy in Syria wrote: “The U.S. condemns the assaults on #Idlib by the Assad regime, Russia, Iran & Hizballah. These brutal attacks must end. Until they do, the U.S. will use all its power to oppose normalization of the Assad regime into the international community. #EYESONIDLIB”

The shared video by the U.S. Embassy in Syria says: “…these brutal attacks must end. Until they do, the Unites States will use all its power to oppose normalization of the Assad regime into the international community…”.

Currently, the United States of America has lost most of its military bases in the northeastern part of the Arab Republic, however, given the concentration of military aircraft in other countries in the Middle East, experts believe that the United States can really take such attacks.

Obviously, if there is an attack will be very seriously hampered, due to the fact that the Syrian and Russian air defenses now control the northern, eastern, western and central parts of Syria, and therefore, an attempt to air strike at Idlib will almost certainly be stopped.

The threat of a large-scale blow to Syria also comes from Turkey, since today this country, which actively supports pro-turkish soldiers, is rapidly losing control territories, and in the current alignment of forces, territories captured by terrorists can be released in just 2- 3 months.

It is noteworthy that at present, off the coast of Syria, the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is located, namely, in 2018, France, Great Britain and the United States were behind the attacks on Syria.

Moreover, earlier Great Britain and the United States of America spoke critically about the large-scale offensive operation of the Syrian army, threatening to take the most radical measures against official Damascus.

