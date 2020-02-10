Occupied Hebron (QNN)- Israeli forces attacked and beat a Palestinian young man before arresting for defending his wife from Israeli soldiers at his house in Beit Ummar in northern Hebron on Sunday.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said that Israeli soldiers brutally attacked Saif Kassab Abu Dayyeh (24 years old) and beat him with their rifles after he defended his wife, who was being beaten on her head and neck by Israeli soldiers.

According to the wife, The soldiers arrested Saif while his face was bleeding. “Bloodstains are everywhere in the house”, she said.

Saif Abu Dayyeh is a former prisoner. He spent two years in Israeli jails.

