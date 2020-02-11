Washington, SANA- Pentagon said that 109 US service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries following Iran’s missile strike on Ain al-Assad base, west of Iraq last month which came in retaliation to the crime of assassinating Lt. General Qassem Soleimani.

Reuters quoted the Pentagon as saying in a statement that 109 US service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries, indicating that the number has increased by about 45 percent in comparison with what had been stated by previous reports.

On Jan. 31st, the US Department of Defense announced that 64 US soldiers were injured in Iran missile strike which came in retaliation to the assassination of martyr Soleimani and companions.

What had been announced by the US Department of Defense refuted the allegations of US President Donald Trump who claimed that there hadn’t been any injuries among the US troops.

According to observers, Trump’s allegation that there weren’t injuries among US soldiers in the Iranian strike came to contain the anger of the Americans against his reckless policy towards Tehran.

Ruaa al-Jazaeri

source