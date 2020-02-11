Turkish Troops Join Al-Qaeda-linked Militants In Their Attack On Saraqib (Videos)

Turkish troops joined al-Qaeda-linked militants in their attack on positions of the Syrian Army near the town of Saraqib in the Syrian province of Idlib.

During the past few days, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other radical groups recently received a large number of military equipment and weapons from Turkey. On February 10, they launched an attack on the Syrian Army using weapons and equipment that they had received.

According to pro-government sources, the advance is also supported by Turkish artillery strikes.

