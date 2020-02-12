Israeli occupation navy on Tuesday opened gunfire and water hoses towards Palestinian fishermen who were sailing into the Gaza coast to the west of the Gaza city damaging boats.

According to local sources that the fishermen were sailing only three nautical miles into the sea when Israeli navy boats opened gunfire and water hoses at them damaging at least on fishing boat.

As a result, the fishermen had to leave the water and abruptly end their fishing mission, which is their only source of income.

According to B’Tselem, the Israeli military “routinely” abuses fishermen “on various grounds,” explaining: “One reason alleged is boats sailing beyond the permitted area, even when fishermen use GPS devices and ensure they remain within the permitted boundaries.”

Fishermen in Gaza suffer from Israel’s gradual destruction of the fishing sector in Gaza. Before it imposed the blockade on Gaza, Israel used to permit fishing up to 12 nautical miles from shore. Since imposing the blockade, Israel has changed the area of the permitted fishing zone several times a year, said B’Tselem, the Israeli information center for human rights in occupied territories.

source