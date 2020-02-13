Aleppo-Sana

The working staff of the Arab News Agency, SANA and Syrian TV News, were targeted by terrorist groups while covering the operations of the Syrian Arab Army in the western countryside of Aleppo.

SANA correspondent from Aleppo stated that during covering the operations of the Syrian Arab Army in Khan al-Asal axis in the western countryside of Aleppo, the terrorist groups targeted the working teams of SANA and Syrian TV. as a result , the reporter Shadi Helwah, SANA cameraman George Orfallian and Syrian TV cameraman Sharif Abbas were injured. They were rushed to the University Hospital of Aleppo to receive the necessary medical treatment and aid.

H.T