Nusra Front terrorists shot down two Syrian Army helicopters in Syria this week, with the escalation coming amid raging tensions between Damascus and Ankara, which escalated into a shooting war this week after Syrian artillery struck a Turkish observation post in the rebel province on Monday.

Much of the Turkish military equipment being sent into Syria finds its way into the hands of Jabhat al-Nusra* immediately after crossing the border, a military-diplomatic source told Sputnik on Saturday.

According to the source, who asked to remain unidentified, Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone now contains over 70 Turkish-sourced tanks, about 200 armoured vehicles and 80 pieces of artillery.

The source said that Turkish armoured vehicles, poorly driven by their untrained terrorist crews, are being spotted more and more often by the Syrian Army. “In the last week alone, government forces repelling attacks by militants destroyed over 20 Turkish-supplied tanks and infantry fighting vehicles,” the source said.

The source also indicated that US-made MANPAD air defence systems being used by terrorists in Idlib were sourced from Turkish military stocks. “The US MANPADS which were in service with the Turkish armed forces, which the militants did not have access to before, fell into the hands of the terrorists thanks to Turkish deliveries,” the source said.

Calling these weapons’ deployment in Idlib a “major” source of concern, the source warned that “nobody in Ankara, and especially in Washington, knows where these weapons will end up in the future.”