Five civilians injured in explosion of IED in car in Bab Musalla, Damascus 18 Tuesday Feb 2020 Posted by friendsofsyria in Syrian news ≈ 1 Comment TagsAl-Nusra, Benjamin Netanyahu, damascus, FSA, ISIS, Israel, syria 18 February، 2020 Damascus, SANA – Five civilians were injured in the blast of an explosive device in a car in Bab Musalla area in Damascus, with one of the victims sustaining serious injuries, a source at Damascus Police Command told SANA. More to come… source
