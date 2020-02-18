

Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defence Minister

mil.ru

The USA is looting the Syrian oilfields, the Minister of Defence of Russia Sergey Shoigu said on February 18 at a press conference on the outcome of the 2+2 talks between Russia and Italy in Rome.

According to the minister, the USA currently controls the territories with the key Syrian oilfields, “openly” looting them and thus denying the Syrian people their national wealth. Also, any oil supplies to the country are prohibited.

He also spoke about a problem that exists in the country, “On average, 1,200 refugees return daily form Lebanon and Jordan. This means that people are coming back to their homes, that they want to return.”

All the country’s population must be provided with heating, hot water, and electric power, but any supplies of hydrocarbons for these services are currently prohibited.

Source: Rossa Primavera News Agency