Tonight the turn of the Uyghurs

The BBC is still keeping up their propaganda in favour of ISIS. Not only has their attention been on Idlib this week, claiming that Syrians are leaving Idlib in the thousands, which is totally FAKE news, as the terrorist groups will not allow the Syrian citizens to leave Idlib and they are still being held as human shields to the remaining terrorists.

The only ones fleeing Idlib to date and heading for Turkey are the terrorist groups of Al Qaeda/ISIS. Yet every day the BBC keep lying about citizens leaving Idlib and that the government is bombing citizens.

The BBC has never mentioned the fact that, the US carpet bombed Raqqa, killing hundreds of thousands of Syrian citizens.

Remember at the beginning of the war in Syria the BBC, kept saying that there were no terrorists in Syria and that it was a conspiracy theory made up by Assad. That was until ISIS crossed the border into to Iraq in 2014. Ever since that time the media still lie about terrorists in Syria, as if they just appeared after 2014 and never mention terrorists before that date. Even though Brits flooded into Syria to join terrorist groups since 2011.

Well surprise, surprise the BBC have now turned their attention to the Uyghurs in China. Telling how bad China keeping these poor Muslims locked up. More or less saying that China is lying about de-radicalising them. Poor, poor Uyghurs, being locked up by nasty China.

In reality by 2017 there were 5,000 Uyghurs in Syria fighting with ISIS, so the number would have risen since then.

The Uyghurs are Sunni Muslims (although elements of Sufism and even Shamanism can still be found within their belief systems). Modern Uyghurs, though, consider Islam to be mainstay of their identity. The mainstream follow the Hanafi School of jurisprudence. Which, also, has influence in West Asia (i.e., the Middle East). Therefore, there is an attraction by a number of Uyghurs, because their interpretation of Hanafi theology, for the (Sunni) Levant.

In 1912, Beijing’s primordial Dynastic system was overthrown by a Republic. In 1920, Pan-Turkic Jihadists became a challenge to Beijing’s dominance over the Xinjiang Region. The Uyghurs staged several uprisings against Chinese rule. Twice, in 1933 and, then, in 1944 with some success but ultimately with reversals. In the Twentieth and Twenty-first Centuries, the underlying struggle has been for independence from the Chinese Center. In recent years, since the establishment of the People’s Republic (1949), the Chinese Jihadists have brought their rebellion to the very Chinese Core itself through acts of terrorism inspired by global jihadi ideology. Their expressions of resistance have rebound with a counter surge of repression by the People’s Army both in their Autonomous Region and against their diaspora throughout the rest of China. The P.R.C. (the People’s Republic of China) has engaged in a “strike hard” campaign against them since 1996 which in turn has harden the Uyghur’s resolve to violently strive for their “East Turkestan.”

Why are we spending so much time in China when this article is about Syria? Succinctly, like the Chechens and several other Muslim groupings who are attempting to achieve nationhood in their own geographic zones, they tend to be attracted to the Caliphate? Why?

The ancient Caliphate, which is a concept of late Antiquity, when the Nation was perceived as conglomerates of people who found themselves bound together by structures of belief. When Islam came into the Mediterranean at the end of Roman Antiquity — to eventually to supersede it – the concept of the Caliphate was born. When a territory was dominated by any religion it was the Dar (land) of that belief, and was ruled by its laws and its believers had the full rights of citizenship while minority unbelievers were either non-persons or lesser citizens. Dar al-Islam was the Caliphate of that period. This was the prevalent theory during the period of the great Arab Empire, but the modern idea of the Nation emerged in the Eighteenth/ Nineteenth Centuries [C.E.] in Western Europe, and spread into the Middle East through the Colonial European empires.

As a young Uyghur boy in Syria was quoted: “The Chinese kuffar know that we are preparing in the land of the Khalifah, and we will come to you and raise this flag in Turkestan [the home of the Uyghurs]”

They, like the Chechens, and so many others (including ISIL’s Western “warriors”) plan to go back with their battle-hardened honed skills to “liberate” their own people from an alien oppressor. They are learning Salafi battle ideology and methodology. The Uyghurs and other similar demographics are not existentially dedicated to a Takfr internationalism that would take them back to an archetypical vision (the facts are correct but they have been made larger than life) of the prophetical epoch. The Uyghurs, Chechens et al., while escaping the authorities in their natal countries, are, also, fighting their — ultimately — nationalist battles on Syrian soil.

Whereas not many of the Syrian refugees now fleeing to Europe or elsewhere in the Middle East will return, most of the Uyghur immigrants will become fatalities on the battlefield or will revert to the conflict at home which is ultimately the one they care about.

Read more about the Uyghurs: http://the-levant.com/uyghurs-with-isis/

Yet the BBC go to China to carry on their propaganda as Idlib is about to be liberated, on behalf of ISIS. Today, trying to brainwash their viewers, by telling them that the Uyghurs are not terrorists and do not need to be de-radicalised.

What right does the BBC have to travel to other countries and tell them, how they should handle their returning terrorists, when Britain cannot even de-radicalise their own.

Instead Britain lets their terrorists out of jail, half way through their sentence, on the streets and ready to kill. So what right do the British have to tell China how they should treat their jihadists.

Which terrorist group are the BBC going to defend on tomorrows news.

JLC/FOS