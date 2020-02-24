Locals succeeded to save the wounded young man although of the Israeli heavy fire that wounded many of them.The Israelis claimed that both young men had explosive devices but the video clearly shows two defenseless young men, who were within Gaza borders. It also shows Israeli vehicles intruding into the strip while other soldiers waiting outside the border.

The despicable crime stirred controversy amid Israelis, not because of its sadistic nature but because the resistance was able to attack the bulldozer, which would endanger the lives of the soldiers for a small price.

The reporter of the Israeli Kan channel wondered about the reasons that pushed the army to “endanger the lives of its soldiers, sending them to confiscate the body of the martyr.”

“Does anyone really believe that pieces of the body of a Palestinian man would be a wild card in a prisoners swap with the resistance”, Gal Berger said.

Elior Levy, a political analyst for Ynet, said that the crime reflects the new policy of the minister of war Bennet, who wants to gather as many bodies as he can to put pressure on the resistance and make a prisoners swap deal.

“Why do they put the life of the military bulldozer’s driver in danger while he could be hit by a cornet missile.”

On the other side, the resistance factions made strong statements, commenting on the crime.

Islamic Jihad movement said that it will retaliate to the martyr, who was a member of the movement.

“Our fighters will retaliate to the blood of our martyrs the same way they did before, shelling Tel Aviv”, the movement stated.

“The hand that assaults our people will be chopped off.”

Hamas held the occupation state responsible for the aftermath of the crime. It added that the Israeli fascist policy is very dangerous as it underestimates any crime against Palestinians.

The PFLP confirmed that the crime reflects “Zionist organized terrorism based on Talmudic hallucinations.” Meanwhile, Fatah condemned the heinous crime and called on the world to protect the Palestinian people.

source