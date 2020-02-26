Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney yesterday criticised the Israeli government’s plans to build thousands of new settlement units in occupied East Jerusalem.

Coveney, who also serves as Ireland’s deputy prime minister, stressed in a statement that “all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories are clearly illegal under international law”, adding that the construction of more settlements in occupied East Jerusalem would further undermine the viability and territorial contiguity of a future Palestinian state.

The Irish minister urged the Israeli government to refrain from taking any further steps regarding these specific illegal settlement plans and stop settlement construction.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced last Thursday plans to construct thousands of new settlement units in East Jerusalem.

source