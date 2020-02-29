Erdogan’s violation of the agreements with Moscow resulted in huge losses for Turkey in Syria. Since the beginning of last week, Turkish troops and pro-Turkish terrorists have lost almost a hundred units of armored vehicles illegally transported to Syria, and it is not Syria, but Russian military aviation that is crushing the enemy.

According to the arguments of local and foreign news agencies, today Turkey has lost at least 23 tanks in Syria (including 4 Leopard tanks – approx. Ed.), About 50 armored personnel carriers and armored vehicles, 18 MLRS installations, more than 20 military trucks and 2 warehouses with weapons and ammunition. Attacks of Russian military aircraft were carried out mainly on the largest accumulations of equipment, and, often, armored vehicles were destroyed immediately when crossing the Turkish-Syrian border.

The losses among the militants who have already received Turkish tanks and armored personnel carriers are by no means less impressive – about 300 terrorists died only when they attacked the convoys and locations of enemy forces.

According to the arguments of a number of sources, Russia is actively maintaining contacts with the Turkish side, and as soon as Ankara declares that it knows nothing about the illegal crossing of the Syrian border, attacks are carried out on columns and convoys.



