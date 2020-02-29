Moscow, SANA- Russian Defense Ministry stressed that Turkish troops who came under fire in Idleb province were among “terrorists”.

In a statement the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Turkish side had not informed Hmeimim-based Russian Reconciliation Center in advance about the presence of Turkish forces in the surroundings of Baihoun town in Idleb, “where they should not have been.”

The statement noted that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization and other affiliated terrorist organizations spread in the area as they attempted by the 27th of the current month to launch a wide-scale aggression against the posts of the Syrian Arab army.

It said that Representatives of the Russian Reconciliation Center asked over the last night the Turkish side to communicate the presence of its troops in the area of the fighting operations against the terrorists.

The Russian Defense Ministry stressed, in a statement, on Thursday that the Turkish regime continues breaching Sochi accord on Idleb through providing support to terrorists who have been attacking the Syrian Arab army forces.

Hala Zain

