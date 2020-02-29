Apparently the United States military did not want the rank and file soldiers watching locally made videos inside of China. Was it because they hated lip-synchronization and dancing, or something else? Maybe they didn’t want the troops to see the “on the street” Chinese coping with American germ warfare.

When the outbreak began, the pentagon suddenly began telling it’s soldiers not to use popular Chinese APPs such as TicToc and WeChat…

They appeared to be of minor concern. The incubation period has not been definitively stated but, once infections began, the spread was surprisingly rapid after the first case was confirmed.

My, my. That’s quite a precise peg: the coronavirus jumped from animals to humans, for the very first time, between October 30 and November 29, 2019.

“Given what’s known about the pace at which viral genomes mutate, if nCoV [the coronavirus] had been circulating in humans since significantly before the first case was reported on Dec. 8, the 24 genomes [from, presumably, 24 different samples of the virus in 24 people] would differ more. Applying ballpark rates of viral evolution, Rambaut [one of the “experts”] estimates that the Adam (or Eve) virus from which all others are descended first appeared no earlier than Oct. 30, 2019, and no later than Nov. 29.”

Here is a statement from StatNews ( “DNA sleuths read the coronavirus genome, tracing its origins and looking for dangerous mutations,” January 24, 2020). It’s a bit complicated, but read it over, and then I’ll comment:

Keep in mind that the Coronavirus incubation period is 14 days. So, fourteen days later…

The first coronavirus case appeared two weeks later, on November 2.

300 US military personnel arrived in Wuhan for the Military World Games on October 19.

The members took notes, and then returned to their day to day operations…

The Chinese were not invited. This is unusual, as almost all the major viral outbreaks for the last decade occurred inside of China and Africa.

On October 18th the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, in conjunction with the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, brought together “15 leaders of business, government, and public health” to simulate a scenario in which a coronavirus pandemic was ravaging the planet. Major participants were American military leadership, and certain neocon political figures.

Perhaps, something else that had to be done in secret and kept away from the Chinese scientists.

But maybe something else was going on.

People have speculated that there might be a connection between these two events. Perhaps, they wonder, that the Chinese have been stealing the weaponized viral agents. Perhaps, they wonder, that they were caught and then expelled from NWL.

In July 2019, a group of Chinese virologists were forcibly dispatched from the Canadian National Microbiology Laboratory (NML). The NML is Canada’s only level-4 facility and one of only a few in North America equipped to handle the world’s deadliest diseases, including Ebola, SARS, Coronavirus, etc.

Keep in mind that this was during the peak of the Trump trade wars, and at a time when remotely operated drones were spraying swine flu and decimating the Chinese pig population.

In March 2019, in a mysterious event, a shipment of exceptionally virulent viruses from Canada’s NML biological labs ended up in China. Canadian officials say the shipment was part of its efforts to support public-health research worldwide. They claimed that it was just normal procedure. What is unclear is why it was done in secret, and why the Chinese officials lodged a complaint. For certain, if this was just a routine transfer, the Chinese government would have been notified.

Now, let’s begin with some strange “goings on” in Canada in 2019.

Firstly, let it be well understood that this particular virus was patented in the United States. A U.S. Patent For ‘An Attenuated Coronavirus’ Was Filed In 2015 And Granted In 2018 . Let that sink in…

They have been relentless, and their control of the American media is such that no one notices or cares about their activities.

Ever since President Donald Trump became President and incorporated Neocon “War Hawks” on his negotiation team, China has been wracked with all sorts of[1] new,[2] novel, and[3] unusually lethal strains of viral agents. All of which cripple the Chinese people, food and livestock.

Just Google for viral outbreaks in China. It’s all over the place. It’s everywhere.

You do not need to believe me.

For some reason, ever since the “Trump trade war”, China has been hit with unusually dangerous and lethal germs, viral agents, and illnesses that has attacked livestock and people.

That is like Tony Soprano conspiring to sink every container ship in every port in the United States. It does not add up.

It’s using technology to destroy an entire national industry. And it’s blamed on “criminal gangs”. I know that gangs are powerful, but why would they ever want to destroy a national resource?

Have you ever heard of this?

As strange was it seems, the complete collapse of the pig farm industry in China in 2019 was propagated by drones. This is why so many isolated pig farms became infected. “Criminal elements” were using drones to spray the pigs with flu to devastate the pork industry.

However, what is different THIS TIME is that the virus is[1] new (not a strain of an existing virus),[2] extremely aggressive,[3] launched during the yearly Chinese migration, and[4] comes at the heels of a wide spectrum of American instigated attacks on China during the “Trump Trade Wars”.

As it is pretty much a yearly event to have some type of flu or viral outbreak in China. The Chinese government is well-equipped to deal with these outbreaks.

All that is presented herein is, of course, speculative. I sincerely wish, hope and desire that it is not the case at all.

To accuse the United States of doing so is not to be done lightly.

Negotiation is not a policy. It’s a technique. It’s something you use when it’s to your advantage, and something that you don’t use when it’s not to your advantage.

No one would be that crazy, that evil, that insane to want to hurt a successful nation full of hard-working and family loving people. No one, unless…

The culprits are the dominant Western Powers. Which pretty much is America and it’s allies (namely Britain). The objective is to put “stress” on China in a combined effort to contain her growing power and influence.

The calls for drastic and immediate action against China are all over the major American neocon publications. Just because you (personally) are not aware of them, does not mean that they do not exist. These neocons are foaming at the mouth for a fight.

Who would be interested in doing this?

No nation would be so crazy, so stupid, so insane, so evil… as to launch a very deadly WMD inside a nuclear-armed world power on their most important holiday. Right?

Taken alone, it’s just “another” viral agent. Only this time it’s much stronger. However, taken in context with other events, other systems, and other considerations it points to some very serious conclusions; conclusions that are far too hard to ignore.

Mainland China had just 5327 cases of SARS, but nCoV-2019 already had 5974 registered cases by the end of January 28th, 2020.

In comparison, on 28th January 2020 alone, 1459 new cases of nCoV-2019 were reported nationwide, including 315 cases in Wuhan. In just a week between 20-28 January, the number of patients with nCoV-2019 exceeded the number of all SARS patients confirmed in Mainland China between 2002-2004!

It took SARS three months to reach to the point of 300 cases between November 2002 and February 2003. In the climax of SARS, the daily number of newly registered cases in Mainland China never exceeded 200 cases.

Indeed, if we compare how SARS spread out in 2002-2003, it is hard not to notice how much more contagious nCoV-2019 is compared to SARS.

It highly contagious. It’s of a factor many, many time contageous than any other known virus.

Officially called the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the contagion is a respiratory illness , a new type of viral pneumonia, in the same family of infections as SARS and MERS.

Many in the know, believe America has two options when it comes to winning a world war against China and Russia. Also, what most agree on is the fact that America cannot win a conventional war against either power, or both.

Maybe not so far-fetched. When you get into the details…

If this is the actual case, and it is actually intentionally engineered and used against China, it means that the USA is flirting with global nuclear annihilation. This is nothing that should be treated lightly.

That the United States will risk World War III, using nuclear weapons, by launching a coronavirus inside China during the 2020 Chinese New Year celebrations? But that is exactly the scenario that I fear has occurred.

[Portions of this article were drawn from various sources as cited. However, additional portions seem to have been quoted from Larry Romanoff at Global Research without proper citation.]

All the evidence suggests the Chinese authorities acted effectively as soon as they realized the danger they might be facing.

Local medical authorities have said the true extent of the Wuhan coronavirus is unclear, and the early official figures may have been an underestimation since the mild symptoms and delayed onset meant infections may have been undetected.

On January 10, gene sequencing further determined it to be the new Wuhan coronavirus, namely 2019-nCoV , a betacoronavirus, related to the Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome virus (MERS-CoV) and the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome virus (SARSCoV). However, the mortality and transmissibility of 2019-nCoV are still unknown, and likely to vary from those of the prior referenced coronaviruses.

The virus causing the outbreak was quickly determined to be a novel coronavirus .

The first reported infected individuals, some of whom showed symptoms as early as December 8 , were discovered to be among stallholders from the Wuhan South China Seafood Market. Subsequently, the wet market was closed on Jan 1.

As of January 26, there are over 2019 cases of 2019-nCoV confirmed globally, including cases in at least 20 regions in China and nine countries/territories.

On December 31, 2019, the World Health Organization ( WHO ) was informed of an outbreak of “pneumonia of unknown cause” detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China – the seventh-largest city in China with 11 million residents.

The initial symptoms were mild, which permitted many people to travel before stronger symptoms were detected.

Medical authorities immediately declared the outbreak, and within a week they had identified the pathogen and also determined and shared the genome sequence with the WHO and other parties, a sufficiently speedy response that earned praise from the WHO and scientists around the world. Chinese treated this seriously. Remembering the SARS troubles, they did much more. In most large centers in the country, all sports venues, theaters, museums, tourist attractions, all locations that attract crowds, have been closed, as have all schools. All group tours have been canceled. Not only the city of Wuhan but virtually the entire province of Hubei has been locked down, with all trains, aircraft, buses, subways, ferries, grounded and all major highways and toll booths closed. Thousands of flights and train trips have been canceled until further notice. Some cities like Shanghai and Beijing are conducting temperature tests on all roadways leading into the cities. In addition, Wuhan is building (in five days) a portable hospital of 25,000 square meters to deal with the infected patients. As well, Wuhan has asked citizens to neither leave nor enter the city without a compelling reason, and all are wearing face masks. Additionally, the following unique measures are being taken throughout China. This is common in the far North as well as the remote South; Small towns and villages are blocking the roads and not allowing anyone in or out. This is being enforced by the local militia. In cities, the police are walking up and down the streets with bullhorns telling everyone to stay inside and not to leave their homes. A tent hospital has been constructed in Wuhan to handle the cases. A full “regular” hospital is being constructed (in ten days) to handle the problem. A secondary hospital will be built after the construction of the first one is completed. The military, police, fire, and hospital staff all over China are on full alert. Many are working without sleep and rest. After the initial fireworks, everything turned eerily quiet. No one is going outside, no one is traveling, and no one is visiting friends. All major transport hubs are on lock down and temperature screening by CDC attire is the norm.



Sergei Kolesnikov, a member of the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences, said the propagation of the SARS virus might well have been caused by leaking a combat virus grown in bacteriological weapons labs. According to a number of news reports, Kolesnikov claimed that the virus of atypical pneumonia (SARS) was a synthesis of two viruses (of measles and infectious parotiditis or mumps), the natural compound of which was impossible, that this mix could never appear in nature, stating, “This can be done only in a laboratory.”

And Nikolai Filatov, the head of Moscow’s epidemiological services, was quoted in the Gazeta daily as stating he believed SARS was man-made because “there is no vaccine for this virus, its make-up is unclear, it has not been very widespread and the population is not immune to it.”

“…there is no vaccine for this virus, its make-up is unclear, it has not been very widespread and the population is not immune to it.” – Nikolai Filatov, the head of Moscow’s epidemiological services

It wasn’t widely reported, but it seems the final conclusion of the Chinese biochemists was the same, that the SARS virus was man-made.

This conclusion wasn’t a secret, but neither was it promoted to the international media since they would simply have used the claim to heap scorn on China, dismissing this as a paranoid conspiracy theory.

Video Player The Western media totally ignored this aspect, except for ABC news who reported that the SARS “Mystery Virus” was possibly “a Chinese bio-weapon that accidentally escaped the laboratory”. Nice of ABC to notice, but their story, if true, would be the first example of a nation creating and releasing a race-specific biological weapon designed to attack exclusively itself. Virus is tailored to attack Asians Notable is that while SARS spread to about 40 countries, the infections in most countries were few and deaths almost zero, and it was exclusively (or almost exclusively) Chinese who were infected, those in Hong Kong most seriously, with Mainland China suffering little by comparison. The Corona virus is a virus that, for whatever reason, East Asians are susceptible to but other races are not, just like SARS. None of our people are going to succumb to this condition. The MSM’s constant hyping is just a way of making people panic, because people are more susceptible to being indoctrinated when they panic. By not reporting the race of those who have caught this disease in Europe, unnecessary panic is being fomented among Europeans…so that they can be more easily inculcated with the message than “race differences don’t exist, because race is a social construct.” –vDare The SARS virus apparently much preferred Chinese to Caucasians, though it did attack Vietnamese health care workers (who may be similar to Chinese in their susceptibility).

In fact, thousands of prominent scientists, physicians, virologists and epidemiologists on many continents have concurred that all these viruses were lab-created and their release deliberate. The recent swine flu epidemic in China has the hallmarks as well, with circumstantial evidence of the outbreak raising only questions.

There was another curiosity in this case, in that additionally to the usual criticisms of China being inactive or secretive, several US media replicated accusations from “a senior US State Department official” claiming Washington was “still concerned” about transparency in the Chinese government on the Wuhan coronavirus.

Other articles claimed the US CDC was “concerned that Chinese health officials have still not released basic epidemiological data about the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, making it more difficult to contain the outbreak.”

There is no substantial reason that officials at any level of the US State Department should concern themselves with a virus outbreak in a foreign country.

Their criticisms were surprisingly detailed, demanding specifics on the number of infections directly from contact with the Wuhan market, the number of person-to-person infections, the precise incubation period from exposure to the onset of symptoms, the point at which persons become contagious.

The questions were presented in benevolent terms of helping the Chinese medical authorities deal with the virus, though it was already self-evident China had no need to be lectured on such basics. I must say my sense from reading the articles in question was that the Americans were fishing for something unstated, very possibly the crucial details of their handiwork.

I must say my sense from reading the articles in question was that the Americans were fishing for something unstated, very possibly the crucial details of their handiwork.

As of the date of writing, details are still too scarce to form definitive conclusions but, in every such case, once the smoke clears there are many unanswered questions that challenge the official Western narrative, but it’s old news and the media have already staked out their ground so the matter dies in the Western public mind, but not in China.

Yet, why all this United States propaganda promotion?

As the coronavirus outbreak has come to dominate headlines in recent weeks, several media outlets have promoted claims that the reported epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, China was also the site of laboratories allegedly linked to a Chinese government biowarfare program. However, upon further examination of the sourcing for this serious claim, these supposed links between the outbreak and an alleged Chinese bioweapons program have come from two highly dubious sources. For instance, the first outlet to report on this claim was Radio Free Asia, the U.S.-government funded media outlet targeting Asian audiences that used to be run covertly by the CIA and named by the New York Times as a key part in the agency’s “worldwide propaganda network.” Though it is no longer run directly by the CIA, it is now managed by the government-funded Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG), which answers directly to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was CIA director immediately prior to his current post at the head of the State Department. (How dubious, coincidence ??? – my view) -LinkedIN Anonymous

Given the multiple and serious woes that China has suffered from during 2019, it comes as no surprise that the Western powers would continue to suppress China in an effort to regain global dominance.

HK “pro democracy” riots fully funded and instigated by the NED / CIA.

Swine Flu decimated the vast bulk of the Chinese pork industry.

Bird Flu decimated huge numbers of the Chinese chicken industry.

NED support and training of Uyghur Muslim extremists.

If there’s one last hit to the economy that China doesn’t need right now, it’s a global pandemic that ‘supposedly’ originated in Wuhan.

Wuhan is the capital of Central China’s Hubei province (see map below with the red marker identifying Wuhan). For those of you who are unaware, Wuhan is located right in the center of China’s highly productive southeast region—the economic powerhouse of the nation.

Time will tell whether this deadly coronavirus was released into the Chinese population with the intent to kill and sicken, scare and intimidate. We really do not know what the actual purpose was.

However, given the lethal nature of this viral agent, the history associated with the American bio-weapons engineering, and public statements made by American neocon leaders, can can pretty much guess the intention;

Complete and utter devastation of the Chinese population and the collapse of the Chinese government.

The intimidation phase of such an ongoing black operation is certainly aimed at the government in Beijing which refuses to be coerced and threatened by the Trump administration.

This virus has a long incubation time, and the symptoms appear to be of no concern. Then it strikes suddenly with lethal affect.

Because the highly disruptive, Western-backed Hong Kong protests have yet to yield the result desired by the U.S. State Department, it was only a matter of time before the C.I.A. implemented Plan B…

…or is this Plan C?

…or D?

The $64,000 question here is: Why is China always the epicenter for so many strains and variations of coronaviruses, influenzas, pneumonia viruses and other highly contagious infection agents that strike the major commercial centers on southeastern mainland.

What’s particularly suspicious about all of these outbreaks in China is that they are each described by the Mainstream Media as quite dangerous to human health. The mortality rate in the beginning of these eventual pandemics is especially high, as if by purposeful design of the bioengineers.

In this way, the whole world is eventually drawn into a pandemic melodrama that’s certainly designed to fear-monger.

Hence, more of these endless distractions serve the specific purpose of taking the attention away from real problems caused by governments everywhere. But it’s the numerous criminal conspiracies at work and shocking scandals that the elites seek to cover up by any means possible.

There are relatively few military bioweaponry labs in the world that have the capability to create such a fatal and infectious virus.

Thus, when the truth is confirmed about the Wuhan flu, there will be only a few culprits who are behind these assaults against the Chinese people. In reality, should this Wuhan coronavirus outbreak become a full-blown epidemic in China it could represent an attempt to commit genocide.

Likewise, if it becomes a bona fide pandemic, it could ultimately be labeled a crime against humanity.

“It’s really quite easy for any of the numerous U.S. military bioweapon labs to bioengineer a deadly super-virus and then release it in a city as large as Wuhan, China. Acts of bioterrorism like this are carried out all the time. As a matter of historical fact, the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 actually originated at Fort Riley, Kansas where soldiers reported to the Army’s largest training facility during World War I. The soldiers who were [DELIBERATELY] infected with the H1N1 influenza virus then served as countless vectors of dissemination for the pandemic that ultimately killed as many as 100 million people worldwide. That single US-executed biowarfare operation against humanity was arguably the deadliest depopulation event in human history.” (See: Spanish Flu of 1918 Was Really a Bioterror Attack on Humanity)

This is from UNZ, a great website, worthy of visiting.

Nuclear plant meltdown?

Mysterious deaths in the Chinese leadership ranks.

Armed fighting in Taiwan?

Collapse of a dam?

Sinking of cargo ships?

Mysterious disappearance of a passenger plane or ship?

Do not be under the mistaken assumption that America will stop, or that China will continue to accept this status quo. It can only proceed so long before all fucking Hell breaks loose.

I’ve said this over and over … please listen for once.

Americans have no FUCKING idea how bad things can get. Do not believe that fighting for “Oligarch ruled global democracy” is worth the ultimate “push back”.

I do not have all the answers. All I did was sleuth though public, but forgotten articles, and stung things together into a thesis. There are other opinions, of course.

[1] It’s natural, but the bad timing is coincidental.

Of course, this theory omits a number of “elephants in the room”.

[1] These markets date back 5000 years. Why would there be an out break now? Why not during the time of King Nebuchadnezzar?

[2] If it is natural, then why would the United States patent it?

[3] Why are all these viral outbreaks against Chinese people and livestock? Why nothing else? Why no dogs and cats, donkeys and horses and birds? Why so darn selective?

[4] Why Wuhan; the geographic nexus of the Han race? Why not Guangzhou which is bigger, has more such markets, and has a year-round environment that is conducive to viral growth?

[5] Species jumping is rare. Tri-species jumping is unheard of, and the HIV inserts are not a natural occurrence.

To accept this narrative, you must also accept that the world is filled with coincidences that should not be explained.

Additionally, it’s not “so bad” or “so dangerous”. Here’s a chart that I found on a conservative web site called MoA;

Video Player Meanwhile, the narrative that this is an escaped bio-weapon is being heavily promoted by the Indian mainstream media (an individual funded by grants by an American institution). As well as some Australian news and opinion pieces (also funded by American interests). Except, for one thing… The bio-warfare labs are located in Xinjiang. Not in Wuhan… a city more than twice the size of New York City. If you want to believe that a bio-warfare development lab is placed in a major city, then I have a bridge to sell you. No nation, especially not one run by merit, will put such a dangerous and lethal development center in the middle of such a large and important city. Key Points… American military members apparently unleashed an American patented, and Canadian engineered Biological Weapon in the major city of Wuhan designed to coincide with the yearly CNY mass migration. We know their names, and where they stayed and their actions. ALL Chinese cities are wired with video recording systems pipe-lined to the local police. Like HK was able to record the Trump Administration cutting deals with separatist radicals, the Chinese have full documented evidence of what occurred. China is now coping with this situation. Once the situation settles, China will continue with negotiations with the soviets in Russia. They will conspire on a solution to reduce or to protect Asia from the American “pro democracy” internationalism. All Americans should take note. Nothing ever goes unpunished. Lastly, the timing of the deadly virus that ravaged China’s pig farms last year quite predictably triggered a call for the development of a preventative vaccine. What the following news report neglected to state was that the mass slaughter of pigs, in a society that demands LOTS of pork, was cynically planned to manufacture the urgent need for yet another vaccine. See: China’s Pig Farms Decimated by Virus—Was it bioengineered and spread on purpose? The bottom line here is that the Wuhan coronavirus is likely a race-targeting bioweapon strategically unleashed throughout China by U.S. military labs On a personal note… There are various comments sent to me by enraged readers. They do not like what I have written. I do not post comments I do not approve up. This is my blog and I am God here. They claim that I am America-bashing and that all that I am saying is an attack on the great American “democracy”. They argue that China is a Communist Dictatorship (it isn’t, it’s a Republic nearly identical to the setup in America in 1776), and that everything I write is a lie. I am an American expat. I am also a former Navy “brown shoe” and as patriotic as can be. Check out my other SHTF posts. I am a proud gun-toting, Trump loving “deplorable”. The desire for the United States to maintain it’s grip on the world should not be in question. That is understandable. What should be, however, is how it is being handled. You should not try to raise yourself up by pushing others down. This course that the United States is on is dangerous and fool-hardy. I worry that it will eventually result in a “push back” that America, the nation that I love, can never recover from. I know things that most average Americans do not know. DO NOT PLAY AROUND WITH THE THREAT OF DANGER. It’s foolish.

When I was in High School I used to hang out with my friends and go to parties in the woods. We called these events “keg parties” and it was an every night affair. However, sometimes people would drink too much and insist on driving.

They were our friends, and buddies that we loved and cared about. But, things being as they were, eventually the sloshed friend would end up behind the wheel.

The others, with no other way to get home would be trapped in this death machine as our drunk buddy drove all over the road and in and off it. We were trapped while the good-meaning but absolutely incapable friend risked all of our lives.

That is what is going on… RIGHT NOW… in the United States.

The following is a message from the government of China to everyone. Read it. The Chinese government is treating this as a major event similar to that of a war. Read the translation and come to your own conclusions.

The Chinese…

什么叫“一级响应”？ 一级响应是国家在面临战争和重大灾难时的最高应对级别。2003非典都没有启动一级响应；2008年汶川地震死了十多万人也没有启动一级响应。这次浙江、广东率先启动一级响应、现全国启动了一级响应——这说明事态的严重性远远超出人们最大胆的想象。因此提醒大家千万不能等闲视之。能让武汉封城、北京所有庙会取消、上海迪斯尼关闭、贺岁电影全部下架、全国戒备百城空港！！疫情一定严重到超乎我们的想象了！请放下盲目自信… 请照顾好自己和家人，对自己和家人朋友负责！好好守在家里，安全度过这场大灾难！ 再次普及：这是战争不是儿戏，打赢了，天天都是春节！输了，这就是你最后一个春节！收起你盲目的自信和侥幸心理，也收起你事不关己高高挂起的态度，这场战役没有局外人！呆在家不要外出！保护的是你自己！是对全家人的负责！对一线的医护人员负责！对社会的负责!

The translation…

What is a first response?

The first-order response is the highest level of national response in the face of war and major disasters. None of the 2003 SARS initiated a first-order response; Wenchuan earthquake in 2008 killed more than 100,000 people did not start a response level.

This time, Zhejiang and Guangdong took the lead in initiating the first-level response, and now the whole country has launched the first-level response.

This shows that the seriousness of the situation is far beyond peoples boldest imagination.

Therefore, we must not take it lightly.

Can let Wuhan Fengcheng, Beijing all temple fairs canceled, Shanghai Disneyland closed, New Years film all off shelves, national guard hundred cities airport!!

The outbreak must be worse than we thought!

Please put down your blind confidence. Please take good care of yourself and your family and be responsible for yourself and your friends.

Stay at home and ride out this disaster safely!

Once again popular: This is war is not a game, win, every day is the Spring Festival! Lose, this is your last Spring Festival!

Put away your blind self-confidence and luck, but also put away your attitude that you have nothing to do with yourself, there is no outsider in this battle!

Stay at home and don’t go out!

You’re protecting yourself!

Is responsible for the whole family!

Responsible for the front-line medical staff!

Responsibility to society!

The way that China is treating it differs substantially from the way the American and British mainstream media is reporting it.

The American mainstream media is completely out of touch. A nation with a population many times that of the United States locks down everyone inside their homes for three weeks, and this is NOT news? It’s like the flu? Only not as bad?

What.

The.

Fuck?

Video Player Chinese Government releases are curious statement… Just now, the Chinese government has sent a message to everyone NOT to TRAVEL during the NEXT holiday sometime in April. That’s four months in the future… Why? What do they know? Take Aways American / Canadian bio-weapon scientists have engineered similar germ-weapons; of the same type, the same class, and the same nearly identical properties.

We know this because they have filed patents on this viral type with the United States patent office.

[1] Canadian bio-weapons scientists were caught “red handed” trying to sneak a similar Cat-4 viral pathogen into China in March 2019. The Chinese government lodged a complaint.

[2] American bio-scientists have also been caught “red handed” collecting Chinese DNA for their biological experiments.

Both events are well documented, and formal complaints by China have been lodged.

The profile, characteristics of this strain are are indicative of a bio-weapon. Especially the stealth nature of contamination, the deceptive nature of transmission, and the sudden and fatal results. All are hallmarks of a militarized biological weapon.

The launch of this sickness occurred at a time and place indicative of a biological attack. The odds of this occurring randomly is small.

Neocon John Bolton attended a high-level discussion with the Gates foundation about the transmission of a biological pathogen two months before this event.

Since 2018 the Chinese at all levels, have been “closed out” of American and “allied” biological weapons research, and pandemic studies.

American military personnel were in Wuhan at the precise moment of the first release of the virus.

Then all military staff were directed NOT to watch Chinese social media applications, videos and photos.

Chinese authorities are acting swiftly and proactively. They are not pointing fingers, or laying accusations.

However, the Chinese government and their military are treating this as a biological attack.

American mainstream media is treating this as a harmless flu. Other thoughts… There are some 100-plus CIA / Pentagon-sponsored clandestine and semi-known laboratories spread throughout the world – laboratories to fabricate and test agents for biological warfare. A few years ago, one such laboratory was discovered and reported on in Ukraine. They were working on a virus affecting the “Russian Race”. Since there is no homogenous Russian Race – their initial trials supposedly failed. Since the empire never gives up in its evil attempts to dominate the world, we can assume that research on race directed bio-agents continues. This western, especially American (CIA, Pentagon, NATO) project to develop biochemical weapons to kill people by disease rather than bullets and bombs – it is much cheaper! And less obvious – does exist. You may draw your own conclusion on whether SARS and the new 2019-nCoV fits that pattern. The timing of the appearance was especially curious. It was first reported on 31 December 2019 in Wuhan – and then expanded into a proportion, so that it interfered with China’s most important holiday, the Lunar New Year. It could, of course, be just coincidence. One of Washington’s “low-grade” warfare models is destabilizing China (and Russia for that matter) with any means. With the objective of destabilization, China is constantly being harassed and aggressed – see Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Tibet, the tariff wars – and why not with a contagious virus, a trial for a potential pandemic? What can be observed and even the west must notice to their chagrin and frustration – is China’s extreme resilience and capacity to adapt and resist – to resist with powerful minds and ingenuity that saves her people. And that without counter-aggression, without even an accusation and never a threat. This is China’s way forward: a steady flow of endless creation, avoiding conflict, no dominance, but seeking harmony by building bridges between people and among countries and cultures – creating understanding and wellbeing, towards a multi-polar world. A model for mankind? – If only the west would open its eyes and wake up. – The Coronavirus Epidemic: Chinese Resilience and Silent, Simple and Steady Resistance – A Model for Mankind Why is America doing this? Why America is doing this… The actual trade imports that China obtains from the United States. One of the often cited misconceptions that many Americans have is that China would collapse if the United States were to stop trading with her. The idea is that “China needs us more than we need them”. It’s not true, and it’s not even remotely true. Here, is the actual import data that China imports from the United States. Take a good long hard look at it. And the American government wants China to be reduced, they are openly announcing their glee that Chinese people are hurting… Commerce secretary says coronavirus will help bring jobs to North America Yeah. As if America still had factories that can employ skilled people, as well as still had people that had the ability to manage and supervise factories… I just do not trust the USA government.

Coronavirus: The Plot Thickens

From Reports:

Indian researchers have found HIV-derived inserts in the coronavirus genome that compound the infectious potential and greatly bolster the argument this virus was developed as a bioterror weapon. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/coronavirus-contains-hiv-insertions-stoking-fears-over-artificially-created-bioweapon

This 2016 Worldwide Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community lists China as a major potential “terror actor” (p.2) and genome editing (p.9) as a major terror risk. https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/SASC_Unclassified_2016_ATA_SFR_FINAL.pdf

Before jumping to conclusions, let’s assume for argument’s sake that the paper published in India on the makeup and likely evolution of this virus passes peer review. What then? The international community will likely conclude the virus was bio-engineered and will condemn China with major implications for sanctions and global trade/travel.

But consider: it is the agenda of USA to contain the rise of China. Cui bono?

Is it far-fetched that having fingered China as a major terror actor and terror risk that US agents would have created this epidemic in the epicenter of Chinese virology experimentation?

It is easier in this instance to identify the crime than the criminal. Western intel agencies are associated with false flags.

– Coronavirus: The Plot Thickens

Apparently, people are actually dying in the streets. WTF?

Video Player And this…

Americans to the rescue!

The holiday started on CNY eve, and ended just as abruptly when the government ordered everyone to stay inside. Now, on the eve of the first day of work after the holiday we get this message floating around Chinese social media…

重磅利好！！！ 古利得是一家非常牛逼的美国研究病毒药物的公司，在世界上没有几家，它研究的一些药物是当今世界上没有的。这次中国请来的研究病毒的专家就是这个公司的老总，钟南山院士亲自去机场迎接接他！因为这个公司的抗病毒药瑞德西韦治好了中国武汉去美国的35岁患者，所以中美已经签订合同购买这个公司抗病毒的瑞德西韦进口协议！这个抗病毒特效药今天已经到了中国！明天就会用到武汉的病患者身上了！！！重要的是用药以后，一天就可以好转！很快局面就会转好了！那些重病人都有救了！

Translation…

Big Benefit!!!

Gullit is a very powerful American company that studies viral drugs. There are few in the world, and some of the drugs it studies are not available in the world today.

This time the expert that China invites to study virus is this companys boss, academician Zhong Nanshan goes to airport personally to meet him!

Because the companys antiviral drug Red Seaway cured 35-year-old patients from Wuhan, China to the United States, China and the United States have signed a contract to buy the companys antiviral Red Seaway import agreement!

This anti-virus medicine has arrived in China today! Tomorrow will be used in Wuhans patient body!!!

The important thing is that after you take the medicine, you can get better in a day! It will all turn around soon! The seriously ill are saved!

I do not know if this message is true or not. Typically, the Chinese tend to be very pragmatic, they usually don’t post hoaxes or lies. It can land them in a Chinese gulag if they do.

Imagine that, if true!

An[1] American company, suddenly has the[2] cure, and it’s a miracle cure! It works nearly[3] instantaneous! The world is saved, and it’s the Americans who did it.

Well… we will see.

In the world of politics, and global diplomacy it’s a high stakes game of push, thrust, parry, retreat, fancy foot work, and parry.

The idea that it is isolated to far away China only, and that it’s not so bad as the flu is falling apart.

With the alternative media promoting the idea that this is a bio-weapon stolen by the Chinese and released accidentally …

… and Tictoc and Chinese social media showing men, women, children and complete families, dressed like Americans, dying on the street…

And the American military being forbidden to watch this.

And the very non-confrontational (smiling and nodding) Chinese reaction…

While China and Russia are having meetings…

Perhaps, it’s time for the USA to pull back from this operation.

We will see.

All I do know is that according to the American mainstream news, “China has not accepted help from America”, from the article titled “China has not yet accepted US help with the coronvirus epidemic “. This article is what the White House adviser Robert O’Brien has to say.

Turns out the news in Update 3 about the medicine was out of Thailand, not the United States. Thailand did the research. The United States just owns the drug that the studies were based upon.

Today 5FEB20, Beijing has released a statement;

著名的北京中日友好医院曹彬医生团队在疫情发生后，通过一系列研究在2月3日凌晨起对瑞德西韦（Remdesivir）进行了临床试验证明，结果显示效果良好！——

用药以后17个小时，就恢复了96%的肺功能！到2月4日，所有参加临床试验的270名病人的肺部功能都正在恢复！

Translation;

After the outbreak, the team of Dr. Cao Bin of the famous Beijing Sino-Japanese Friendship Hospital conducted clinical trials on Remdesivir in the early hours of February 3rd through a series of studies, which showed good results! ——

Within 17 hours of the drug, 96% of the lung function was restored! By February 4th, all 270 patients who participated in the clinical trial were recovering their lung function!

The second part of this report reads…

而且，前天泰国传来的大消息，也佐证了该药物的有效性！

12小时好转！48小时就由阳转阴！

2月2日14:00，泰国副总理阿努廷公布了泰国在当前治疗新型冠状病毒肺炎的进展——使用艾滋病压制治疗药物及抗流感病毒两大组合疗法，重新制定出新式医疗方案。

治疗结果显示，在该医院接受该疗法的新冠肺炎病例，在12小时后病情好转，48小时检测结果为阴性。

来自武汉的患者已经70多岁，到Rajavithi医院的时候，肺部炎症情况已经十分严重，肺部充血，需要借用设备辅助呼吸，并且患者本身有高血压及心脏病等随身疾病史，综合来看，该患者感染情况属于较为严重一列。

泰国医疗专家组，通过综合考虑及临床实验等，通过HIV抗逆转录病毒药物与抗流感药物联合给药的方案：每天早-晚服用HIV抗逆转录病毒药物，同时每天早-晚服用抗流感病毒奥司他韦Oseltamivir，病人竟然全面退烧！

Translation…

Moreover, the big news from Thailand the day before yesterday also confirmed the effectiveness of the drug!

12 hours to get better! 48 hours from yang to yin!

On February 2nd, at 14:00, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Anutin announced Thailand’s progress in the current treatment of the new coronavirus pneumonia – the use of AIDS-suppressing drugs and anti-flu virus two combination therapies, to re-develop a new medical program.

The results showed that the hospital received the treatment of the new case of coronary pneumonia, after 12 hours of improvement, 48 hours test results were negative.

Patients from Wuhan have been more than 70 years old, to Rajavithi Hospital, the lung inflammation has been very serious, pulmonary congestion, need to borrow equipment to assist breathing, and the patient himself has high blood pressure and heart disease and other carry-on disease history, in general, the patient’s infection is a more serious column.

Thai medical expert group, through comprehensive consideration and clinical trials, through HIV antiretroviral drugs and anti-flu drugs combined drug protocol program: daily morning-night HIV antiretroviral drugs, while taking anti-flu virus oseltamivir early-to-late daily anti-flu virus Oseltamivir, patients should be completely descarbexed!

The third part…

更可喜的是，美国方已经承诺不会为该药物引进中国不会做任何阻碍！美国总统特朗普和美国公共卫生行政部门已批准：

如果我国临床试验效果OK，中国就可以免费试用该药物，一直至4月27日！

就在临床试验效果不错的消息传来，高层就立即做出相应，可谓夜以继日在奋战！就在今天下午，科技部已经宣布，一批瑞德西韦药物于今天下午抵达国内。

Translation…

What’s more, the U.S. has promised not to introduce China for the drug without any hindrance! U.S. President Donald Trump and the U.S. Public Health Administration have approved:

If the results of clinical trials in China are OK, China can try the drug for free until April 27!

Just in the clinical trial effect of good news came, the high-level immediately made the corresponding, can be said to be fighting day after night! Just this afternoon, the Ministry of Science and Technology has announced that a batch of Redsiewe drugs arrived in the country this afternoon.

And just like that…

A patented American drug cures a patented American virus.

American media reports two types of stories… for two types of audiences;

It’s natural, and is pretty harmless. The flu is much worse.

It’s a biological weapon released by the communist dictatorship on the Chinese people. Either intentionally or accidentally.

This is a serious virus that contaminates so very easily and quickly.

Infected in 15 seconds while he bought vegetables at the market.

GIC Team GICexpat 6FEB20

A 56-year-old man in Ningbo was recently confirmed as a newly found case to have contracted the novel coronavirus after visiting a food market in the city’s Jiang Bei district on January 23. The confirmation was released to the public on February 4 by the district’s official social media account.

What’s especially surprising about this case is how fast the man contracted the virus.

Video surveillance revealed that it only took 15 seconds for him to be fully exposed, as neither he nor the 61-year-old woman standing next to him while picking out vegetables at the same stall were wearing protective masks.

The woman is believed to have had contracted the virus a few days prior while attending a blessing ceremony.

The man and woman, now both affected by the 2019-nCoV, did not know each other before crossing paths at the Shuang Dongfang market.

Unfortunately, 19 people who subsequently came into close contact with the newly-infected 56-year-old patient have already shown positive signs of infection. All of them have been put under isolated medical observation for further examination.

Police are forcefully taking sick people into quarantine. Many refuse to go along, and have to be carried out of their homes.

Video Player The Western American mainstream narrative is that this is nothing, just a “natural” virus. It’s not so lethal or worrisome. It’s not as bad as the flu. Though, I have yet to see any person with the flu act like this…

source and videos