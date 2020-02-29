Tags
-
[Portions of this article were drawn from various sources as cited. However, additional portions seem to have been quoted from Larry Romanoff at Global Research without proper citation.]
It does seem farfetched, doesn’t it?
That the United States will risk World War III, using nuclear weapons, by launching a coronavirus inside China during the 2020 Chinese New Year celebrations? But that is exactly the scenario that I fear has occurred.
Here we discuss this horror.
If this is the actual case, and it is actually intentionally engineered and used against China, it means that the USA is flirting with global nuclear annihilation. This is nothing that should be treated lightly.
Maybe not so far-fetched. When you get into the details…
Introduction
Many in the know, believe America has two options when it comes to winning a world war against China and Russia. Also, what most agree on is the fact that America cannot win a conventional war against either power, or both.
Officially called the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the contagion is a respiratory illness , a new type of viral pneumonia, in the same family of infections as SARS and MERS.
It highly contagious. It’s of a factor many, many time contageous than any other known virus.
High Contagiousness
Indeed, if we compare how SARS spread out in 2002-2003, it is hard not to notice how much more contagious nCoV-2019 is compared to SARS.
It took SARS three months to reach to the point of 300 cases between November 2002 and February 2003. In the climax of SARS, the daily number of newly registered cases in Mainland China never exceeded 200 cases.
In comparison, on 28th January 2020 alone, 1459 new cases of nCoV-2019 were reported nationwide, including 315 cases in Wuhan. In just a week between 20-28 January, the number of patients with nCoV-2019 exceeded the number of all SARS patients confirmed in Mainland China between 2002-2004!
Mainland China had just 5327 cases of SARS, but nCoV-2019 already had 5974 registered cases by the end of January 28th, 2020.
Taken alone, it’s just “another” viral agent. Only this time it’s much stronger. However, taken in context with other events, other systems, and other considerations it points to some very serious conclusions; conclusions that are far too hard to ignore.
Everything seemingly points to biowarfare being waged against China.
Crazy! Right?
No nation would be so crazy, so stupid, so insane, so evil… as to launch a very deadly WMD inside a nuclear-armed world power on their most important holiday. Right?
Who would be interested in doing this?
- This Is How to Stop China from Dominating the South China
- What Happens After China Surpasses the U.S. Economy
- US law enforcers should stop China’s influence
- It’s too late to stop China’s rise, so the West must start …
- How to Stop China in the South China Sea | Foreign Affairs
- How To Stop China’s Rise
The calls for drastic and immediate action against China are all over the major American neocon publications. Just because you (personally) are not aware of them, does not mean that they do not exist. These neocons are foaming at the mouth for a fight.
Who are they?
The culprits are the dominant Western Powers. Which pretty much is America and it’s allies (namely Britain). The objective is to put “stress” on China in a combined effort to contain her growing power and influence.
It seems so far-fetched.
No one would be that crazy, that evil, that insane to want to hurt a successful nation full of hard-working and family loving people. No one, unless…
…they are ideologically motivated.
Negotiation is not a policy. It’s a technique. It’s something you use when it’s to your advantage, and something that you don’t use when it’s not to your advantage.
This should not be a trivial concern.
To accuse the United States of doing so is not to be done lightly.
All that is presented herein is, of course, speculative. I sincerely wish, hope and desire that it is not the case at all.
As it is pretty much a yearly event to have some type of flu or viral outbreak in China. The Chinese government is well-equipped to deal with these outbreaks.
But this time, it’s really… really different.
- Mysterious pneumonia outbreak sickens dozens in China …
- China flu outbreak: Mystery Pneumonia illness symptoms …
- Is China Ground Zero for a Future Pandemic?
However, what is different THIS TIME is that the virus is[1] new (not a strain of an existing virus),[2] extremely aggressive,[3] launched during the yearly Chinese migration, and[4] comes at the heels of a wide spectrum of American instigated attacks on China during the “Trump Trade Wars”.
Swine flu was propagated by drones
As strange was it seems, the complete collapse of the pig farm industry in China in 2019 was propagated by drones. This is why so many isolated pig farms became infected. “Criminal elements” were using drones to spray the pigs with flu to devastate the pork industry.
“Criminal Elements”.
This is the Swine-flu pandemic in 2019.
- Chinese Farmers: Criminals Are Using Drones to Infect Our Pigs
- Commercial pig farm in China jams drone signal to combat …
- Pig Farm In Trouble for Defenses Against Swine Fever …
- Chinese gangsters use drones to spread African swine fever …
Have you ever heard of this?
The idea that drones would spread a virus was intriguing.
- Who designed and modified the drones?
- Who manufactured and modified them so professionally?
- How were the drones in the South of China, equal to those in the West, North and East?
- How can the pig farmers get a hold of the same viral agent?
- Meanwhile the Western media isn’t reporting on the drone use to decimate the pork industry.
It’s using technology to destroy an entire national industry. And it’s blamed on “criminal gangs”. I know that gangs are powerful, but why would they ever want to destroy a national resource?
That is like Tony Soprano conspiring to sink every container ship in every port in the United States. It does not add up.
Trump trade war went “hot”
For some reason, ever since the “Trump trade war”, China has been hit with unusually dangerous and lethal germs, viral agents, and illnesses that has attacked livestock and people.
You do not need to believe me.
Just Google for viral outbreaks in China. It’s all over the place. It’s everywhere.
Ever since President Donald Trump became President and incorporated Neocon “War Hawks” on his negotiation team, China has been wracked with all sorts of[1] new,[2] novel, and[3] unusually lethal strains of viral agents. All of which cripple the Chinese people, food and livestock.
They have been relentless, and their control of the American media is such that no one notices or cares about their activities.
-
-
History
Firstly, let it be well understood that this particular virus was patented in the United States. A U.S. Patent For ‘An Attenuated Coronavirus’ Was Filed In 2015 And Granted In 2018. Let that sink in…
Now, let’s begin with some strange “goings on” in Canada in 2019.
In March 2019, in a mysterious event, a shipment of exceptionally virulent viruses from Canada’s NML biological labs ended up in China. Canadian officials say the shipment was part of its efforts to support public-health research worldwide. They claimed that it was just normal procedure. What is unclear is why it was done in secret, and why the Chinese officials lodged a complaint. For certain, if this was just a routine transfer, the Chinese government would have been notified.
Keep in mind that this was during the peak of the Trump trade wars, and at a time when remotely operated drones were spraying swine flu and decimating the Chinese pig population.
Four months later…
In July 2019, a group of Chinese virologists were forcibly dispatched from the Canadian National Microbiology Laboratory (NML). The NML is Canada’s only level-4 facility and one of only a few in North America equipped to handle the world’s deadliest diseases, including Ebola, SARS, Coronavirus, etc.
People have speculated that there might be a connection between these two events. Perhaps, they wonder, that the Chinese have been stealing the weaponized viral agents. Perhaps, they wonder, that they were caught and then expelled from NWL.
But maybe something else was going on.
Perhaps, something else that had to be done in secret and kept away from the Chinese scientists.
Three months later…
On October 18th the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, in conjunction with the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, brought together “15 leaders of business, government, and public health” to simulate a scenario in which a coronavirus pandemic was ravaging the planet. Major participants were American military leadership, and certain neocon political figures.
The Chinese were not invited. This is unusual, as almost all the major viral outbreaks for the last decade occurred inside of China and Africa.
The members took notes, and then returned to their day to day operations…
The very next day…
300 US military personnel arrived in Wuhan for the Military World Games on October 19.
The first coronavirus case appeared two weeks later, on November 2.
Keep in mind that the Coronavirus incubation period is 14 days. So, fourteen days later…
The first occurrences in December appeared.
Here is a statement from StatNews (“DNA sleuths read the coronavirus genome, tracing its origins and looking for dangerous mutations,” January 24, 2020). It’s a bit complicated, but read it over, and then I’ll comment:
“Given what’s known about the pace at which viral genomes mutate, if nCoV [the coronavirus] had been circulating in humans since significantly before the first case was reported on Dec. 8, the 24 genomes [from, presumably, 24 different samples of the virus in 24 people] would differ more. Applying ballpark rates of viral evolution, Rambaut [one of the “experts”] estimates that the Adam (or Eve) virus from which all others are descended first appeared no earlier than Oct. 30, 2019, and no later than Nov. 29.”
My, my. That’s quite a precise peg: the coronavirus jumped from animals to humans, for the very first time, between October 30 and November 29, 2019.
They appeared to be of minor concern. The incubation period has not been definitively stated but, once infections began, the spread was surprisingly rapid after the first case was confirmed.
When the outbreak began, the pentagon suddenly began telling it’s soldiers not to use popular Chinese APPs such as TicToc and WeChat…
- Army bans Chinese TikTok app, following Pentagon advice
- US Army cadets told not to use TikTok in uniform
- US Army Follows Navy Footsteps, Bans Chinese App TikTok
- Army & Navy ban use of TikTok app | WSAV-TV
- Military Warned Against Using TikTok
- US Navy Bans TikTok From Military Devices | Avast
Apparently the United States military did not want the rank and file soldiers watching locally made videos inside of China. Was it because they hated lip-synchronization and dancing, or something else? Maybe they didn’t want the troops to see the “on the street” Chinese coping with American germ warfare.
The initial symptoms were mild, which permitted many people to travel before stronger symptoms were detected.
On December 31, 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) was informed of an outbreak of “pneumonia of unknown cause” detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China – the seventh-largest city in China with 11 million residents.
As of January 26, there are over 2019 cases of 2019-nCoV confirmed globally, including cases in at least 20 regions in China and nine countries/territories.
The first reported infected individuals, some of whom showed symptoms as early as December 8, were discovered to be among stallholders from the Wuhan South China Seafood Market. Subsequently, the wet market was closed on Jan 1.
The virus causing the outbreak was quickly determined to be a novel coronavirus.
Worst Case: It’s some bio-engineered frankenvirus, with who-knows what lethality, r-naught, and incubation time.
On January 10, gene sequencing further determined it to be the new Wuhan coronavirus, namely 2019-nCoV, a betacoronavirus, related to the Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome virus (MERS-CoV) and the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome virus (SARSCoV). However, the mortality and transmissibility of 2019-nCoV are still unknown, and likely to vary from those of the prior referenced coronaviruses.
Local medical authorities have said the true extent of the Wuhan coronavirus is unclear, and the early official figures may have been an underestimation since the mild symptoms and delayed onset meant infections may have been undetected.
All the evidence suggests the Chinese authorities acted effectively as soon as they realized the danger they might be facing.
-
Medical authorities immediately declared the outbreak, and within a week they had identified the pathogen and also determined and shared the genome sequence with the WHO and other parties, a sufficiently speedy response that earned praise from the WHO and scientists around the world.
Chinese treated this seriously.
Remembering the SARS troubles, they did much more.
In most large centers in the country, all sports venues, theaters, museums, tourist attractions, all locations that attract crowds, have been closed, as have all schools. All group tours have been canceled. Not only the city of Wuhan but virtually the entire province of Hubei has been locked down, with all trains, aircraft, buses, subways, ferries, grounded and all major highways and toll booths closed.
Thousands of flights and train trips have been canceled until further notice. Some cities like Shanghai and Beijing are conducting temperature tests on all roadways leading into the cities. In addition, Wuhan is building (in five days) a portable hospital of 25,000 square meters to deal with the infected patients. As well, Wuhan has asked citizens to neither leave nor enter the city without a compelling reason, and all are wearing face masks.
Additionally, the following unique measures are being taken throughout China. This is common in the far North as well as the remote South;
- Small towns and villages are blocking the roads and not allowing anyone in or out. This is being enforced by the local militia.
- In cities, the police are walking up and down the streets with bullhorns telling everyone to stay inside and not to leave their homes.
- A tent hospital has been constructed in Wuhan to handle the cases.
- A full “regular” hospital is being constructed (in ten days) to handle the problem.
- A secondary hospital will be built after the construction of the first one is completed.
- The military, police, fire, and hospital staff all over China are on full alert. Many are working without sleep and rest.
- After the initial fireworks, everything turned eerily quiet. No one is going outside, no one is traveling, and no one is visiting friends.
- All major transport hubs are on lock down and temperature screening by CDC attire is the norm.
And of course, the Western media had a field day of schadenfreude. CNN published a report – a bit too gleefully, I thought – on the potential damage to China’s economy:
“China’s economy is slumping and the country is still suffering the effects of the trade war with America. An outbreak of a new and deadly virus is the last thing it needs.
The Wuhan coronavirus has already roiled Chinese markets and thrown plans for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday into chaos for millions of people. The world’s second-biggest economy grew at its slowest pace in nearly three decades last year as it contended with rising debt, cooling domestic demand and US tariffs, many of which remain in place despite a recent truce.
Beijing is worried about unemployment, too, and has announced a wave of stimulus measures in recent weeks aimed at preventing mass layoffs. . .
The Wuhan coronavirus outbreak could spark widespread fear and spur people to hunker down and avoid going outside. That kind of behavior would deal a huge blow to the service sector, which now accounts for about 52% of the Chinese economy.” [And so on… .]
American media… (shrug)… What can you say?
Meanwhile, in China…
From Asia Times https://lnkd.in/gErEzCe
“the speed of the Chinese scientific response has been breathtaking – and obviously not fully appreciated in an environment of Total Info War. Compare the Chinese performance with the American CDC, arguably the top infectious disease research agency in the world, with an $11 billion annual budget and 11,000 employees.
During the swine flu in the US in 2009 – 55 million infected Americans, 11,000 killed – the CDC took over a month and a half to come up with identification kits.
The Chinese took only 1 week from the first patient sample to complete, vital identification and sequencing of coronavirus. Right away, they went for publication and deposit in the genomics library for immediate access by the whole planet. Based on this sequence, Chinese biotech companies produced validated essays within a week – also a first.”
Point of origin.
The Western media have already staked out their claim to the fundamentals, all media sources claiming the virus was transferred to humans from animals or seafood. None of which has been confirmed as happening.
So you can pretty much ignore the older articles like this one…
- China virus outbreak connected with single seafood market not spreading elsewhere: World Health Organization.
The initial reports were dangerously wrong.
It did not originate from a seafood market. Ignore the American mainstream media. They lie, and do so obviously.
The media have added fuel to the fire by claiming the virus emerged from “illegally traded wildlife” in a market “where offerings reportedly include wild animals that can carry viruses dangerous to humans”, and that this virus “jumped into the human population from an infected animal”.
Those reports are also nonsense.
Bio-engineers have confirmed that trans-species “jumping” and mutation of this virus is pretty much impossible.
According to the reports, there would be three kinds of species that would have to be involved. An African cobra, a rare South Pacific bat, and some kind of sea-creature.
Three (3x) species were involved.
We know that 96% of the genome resembles a rare South African bat. We know that “other” DNA from a secondary species is involved, this has tentatively been presupposed to be a cobra. We also know that it somehow mutated to be able to exist within fish or some other kind of sea creature.
Testing at the supposed point of “ground zero” showed high concentrations of this virus within the separate fish tanks throughout the area.So, not only are three species involved, but “somehow” the virus was able to “jump” out of one fish tank and enter others.
And not a snake, something rarer…
The pangolin, a scaly mammalian anteater, is the latest animal to be identified as an intermediate host of the novel coronavirus that has sickened more than 31,000 people worldwide.
According to local media reports, an analysis of genome sequences of viruses isolated from pangolins were a 99% match with those of 2019-nCoV, as the coronavirus behind the epidemic is known. Pangolins are a trafficked, critically endangered species whose scales are believed by some to have medicinal properties.
Scientists at the South China Agricultural University in Guangzhou, Guangdong province in southern China, reported findings Friday from research conducted jointly with the People’s Liberation Army Academy of Military Science in Beijing and the research department of the Guangdong Zoo.
“This has major significance for the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus,” South China Agricultural said in a statement, though it did not elaborate on the research.
While there is general consensus among scientists that the new strain of coronavirus spread from bats to another host before making the jump to humans, previous research pointing to snakes as the culprit has been disputed.
– Pangolins Latest Animal Identified as Intermediate Coronavirus Host
Trans-species migration is very rare, but unheard of to involve three species. Especially ones as diverse as the ones being considered.
- Bat
- Pangolin
- Fish
Then it was discovered that the genome contained “HIV insertions”. Thus they discovered that not only is this virus stealthy, contagious and lethal, but it also shuts down the immune systems of the infected person. WTF?
- Coronavirus Contains “HIV” Insertions
- Coronavirus: “HIV Insertions” of artificially created …
- ZeroHedge BANNED From Twitter After Posting Findings of …
- CORONAVIRUS BIOWEAPON UPDATE: Unique HIV-1 …
- virology – Does 2019-nCov really has 4 HIV insertions …
“We found 4 insertions in the spike glycoprotein (S) which are unique to the 2019-nCoV and are not present in other coronaviruses,” the report’s Abstract section states.
“Importantly, amino acid residues in all the 4 inserts have identity or similarity to those in the HIV-1 gp120 or HIV-1 Gag.”
These insertions are not random. Their functions, all four of them, are to make the coronavirus very lethal. (Read about it HERE.) Leading world experts in bio-warfare to conclude that this was an engineering pathogen.
It was a bio-engineered, bio-weapon that is intended for mass casualties on a grand scale.
Initially, Chinese officials stated that the virus appears to have originated at a seafood market in Wuhan, though the actual origin has not been determined nor stated by the authorities. This is still an open question primarily because viruses seldom jump species barriers without human assistance.
The odds of this being a natural viral agent is infinitesimally small.
After investigation, the subsequent cases of the illness had zero association with that particular market.
A virus outbreak in the city of Wuhan immediately prior to the Chinese New Year migration could potentially have dramatic social and economic repercussions. Wuhan, with a population of about 12 million, is a major transport hub in Central China, particularly for the high-speed train network, and with more than 60 air routes with direct flights to most of the world’s major cities, as well as more than 100 internal flights to major Chinese cities.
The odds of an accidental release of a bio-weapon inside one of China’s largest cities is infinitesimally small.
When we add this to the Spring Festival travel rush during which many hundreds of millions of people travel across the country to be with their families, the potential consequences for the entire country are far-reaching.
The odds of this event occurring naturally during the CNY eve is infinitesimally small.
Comparison with SARS
This is a novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), an entirely new strain related to the MERS (MERS-CoV) and the SARS (SARS-CoV) viruses, though early evidence suggested that it was not dangerous.
SARS was proven to be caused by a strain of the coronavirus, a large family of mostly harmless viruses also responsible for the common cold, but SARS exhibited characteristics never before observed in any animal or human virus, did not by any means fully match the animal viruses mentioned above, and contained genetic material that still remains unidentified – similar to this new coronavirus in 2019.
Virologist Dr. Alan Cantwell wrote at the time that “the mysterious SARS virus is a new virus never before seen by virologists.
This is an entirely new illness with devastating effects on the immune system, and there is no known treatment.”
Military Weaponization of the Virus by America
Dr. Cantwell also noted that the genetic engineering of coronaviruses has been occurring in both medical and military labs for decades.
He wrote that when he searched in PubMed for the phrase “coronavirus genetic engineering”, he was referred to 107 scientific experiments dating back to 1987. To quote Dr. Cantwell:
“I quickly confirmed scientists have been genetically engineering animal and human coronaviruses to make disease-producing mutant and recombinant viruses for over a decade.
No wonder WHO scientists identified the SARS/coronavirus so quickly. Never emphasised by medical news writers is the fact that for over forty years scientists have been “jumping species” with all sorts of animal and human viruses and creating chimera viruses (viruses composed from viruses of two different species).
This unsupervised research produces dangerous man-made viruses, many of which have potential as bioweapons.
Certainly SARS has the hallmarks of a bioweapon. After all, aren’t new biological warfare agents designed to produce a new disease with a new infectious agent? As in prior military experiments, all it might take … to spread SARS is an aerosol can . . .”
Almost immediately upon receiving the genome sequence, several Russian scientists suggested a link between SARS and biowarfare.
Sergei Kolesnikov, a member of the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences, said the propagation of the SARS virus might well have been caused by leaking a combat virus grown in bacteriological weapons labs. According to a number of news reports, Kolesnikov claimed that the virus of atypical pneumonia (SARS) was a synthesis of two viruses (of measles and infectious parotiditis or mumps), the natural compound of which was impossible, that this mix could never appear in nature, stating, “This can be done only in a laboratory.”
And Nikolai Filatov, the head of Moscow’s epidemiological services, was quoted in the Gazeta daily as stating he believed SARS was man-made because “there is no vaccine for this virus, its make-up is unclear, it has not been very widespread and the population is not immune to it.”
“…there is no vaccine for this virus, its make-up is unclear, it has not been very widespread and the population is not immune to it.”
– Nikolai Filatov, the head of Moscow’s epidemiological services
Russian and Chinese biochemists believe that this virus is man-made.
It wasn’t widely reported, but it seems the final conclusion of the Chinese biochemists was the same, that the SARS virus was man-made.
This conclusion wasn’t a secret, but neither was it promoted to the international media since they would simply have used the claim to heap scorn on China, dismissing this as a paranoid conspiracy theory.
The Western media totally ignored this aspect, except for ABC news who reported that the SARS “Mystery Virus” was possibly “a Chinese bio-weapon that accidentally escaped the laboratory”.
Nice of ABC to notice, but their story, if true, would be the first example of a nation creating and releasing a race-specific biological weapon designed to attack exclusively itself.
Virus is tailored to attack Asians
Notable is that while SARS spread to about 40 countries, the infections in most countries were few and deaths almost zero, and it was exclusively (or almost exclusively) Chinese who were infected, those in Hong Kong most seriously, with Mainland China suffering little by comparison.
The Corona virus is a virus that, for whatever reason, East Asians are susceptible to but other races are not, just like SARS. None of our people are going to succumb to this condition. The MSM’s constant hyping is just a way of making people panic, because people are more susceptible to being indoctrinated when they panic. By not reporting the race of those who have caught this disease in Europe, unnecessary panic is being fomented among Europeans…so that they can be more easily inculcated with the message than “race differences don’t exist, because race is a social construct.”
The SARS virus apparently much preferred Chinese to Caucasians, though it did attack Vietnamese health care workers (who may be similar to Chinese in their susceptibility).
In fact, thousands of prominent scientists, physicians, virologists and epidemiologists on many continents have concurred that all these viruses were lab-created and their release deliberate. The recent swine flu epidemic in China has the hallmarks as well, with circumstantial evidence of the outbreak raising only questions.
Curious questions…
There was another curiosity in this case, in that additionally to the usual criticisms of China being inactive or secretive, several US media replicated accusations from “a senior US State Department official” claiming Washington was “still concerned” about transparency in the Chinese government on the Wuhan coronavirus.
This virus has a long incubation time, and the symptoms appear to be of no concern. Then it strikes suddenly with lethal affect.
Other articles claimed the US CDC was “concerned that Chinese health officials have still not released basic epidemiological data about the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, making it more difficult to contain the outbreak.”
There is no substantial reason that officials at any level of the US State Department should concern themselves with a virus outbreak in a foreign country.
Their criticisms were surprisingly detailed, demanding specifics on the number of infections directly from contact with the Wuhan market, the number of person-to-person infections, the precise incubation period from exposure to the onset of symptoms, the point at which persons become contagious.
The questions were presented in benevolent terms of helping the Chinese medical authorities deal with the virus, though it was already self-evident China had no need to be lectured on such basics. I must say my sense from reading the articles in question was that the Americans were fishing for something unstated, very possibly the crucial details of their handiwork.
I must say my sense from reading the articles in question was that the Americans were fishing for something unstated, very possibly the crucial details of their handiwork.
As of the date of writing, details are still too scarce to form definitive conclusions but, in every such case, once the smoke clears there are many unanswered questions that challenge the official Western narrative, but it’s old news and the media have already staked out their ground so the matter dies in the Western public mind, but not in China.
Yet, why all this United States propaganda promotion?
As the coronavirus outbreak has come to dominate headlines in recent weeks, several media outlets have promoted claims that the reported epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, China was also the site of laboratories allegedly linked to a Chinese government biowarfare program.
However, upon further examination of the sourcing for this serious claim, these supposed links between the outbreak and an alleged Chinese bioweapons program have come from two highly dubious sources.
For instance, the first outlet to report on this claim was Radio Free Asia, the U.S.-government funded media outlet targeting Asian audiences that used to be run covertly by the CIA and named by the New York Times as a key part in the agency’s “worldwide propaganda network.”
Though it is no longer run directly by the CIA, it is now managed by the government-funded Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG), which answers directly to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was CIA director immediately prior to his current post at the head of the State Department. (How dubious, coincidence ??? – my view)
-LinkedIN Anonymous
The Argument
Given the multiple and serious woes that China has suffered from during 2019, it comes as no surprise that the Western powers would continue to suppress China in an effort to regain global dominance.
- HK “pro democracy” riots fully funded and instigated by the NED / CIA.
- Swine Flu decimated the vast bulk of the Chinese pork industry.
- Bird Flu decimated huge numbers of the Chinese chicken industry.
- NED support and training of Uyghur Muslim extremists.
If there’s one last hit to the economy that China doesn’t need right now, it’s a global pandemic that ‘supposedly’ originated in Wuhan.
Wuhan is the capital of Central China’s Hubei province (see map below with the red marker identifying Wuhan). For those of you who are unaware, Wuhan is located right in the center of China’s highly productive southeast region—the economic powerhouse of the nation.
Time will tell whether this deadly coronavirus was released into the Chinese population with the intent to kill and sicken, scare and intimidate. We really do not know what the actual purpose was.
However, given the lethal nature of this viral agent, the history associated with the American bio-weapons engineering, and public statements made by American neocon leaders, can can pretty much guess the intention;
Complete and utter devastation of the Chinese population and the collapse of the Chinese government.
The intimidation phase of such an ongoing black operation is certainly aimed at the government in Beijing which refuses to be coerced and threatened by the Trump administration.
This virus has a long incubation time, and the symptoms appear to be of no concern. Then it strikes suddenly with lethal affect.
Because the highly disruptive, Western-backed Hong Kong protests have yet to yield the result desired by the U.S. State Department, it was only a matter of time before the C.I.A. implemented Plan B…
…or is this Plan C?
…or D?
Why China?
The $64,000 question here is: Why is China always the epicenter for so many strains and variations of coronaviruses, influenzas, pneumonia viruses and other highly contagious infection agents that strike the major commercial centers on southeastern mainland.
What’s particularly suspicious about all of these outbreaks in China is that they are each described by the Mainstream Media as quite dangerous to human health. The mortality rate in the beginning of these eventual pandemics is especially high, as if by purposeful design of the bioengineers.
In this way, the whole world is eventually drawn into a pandemic melodrama that’s certainly designed to fear-monger.
Hence, more of these endless distractions serve the specific purpose of taking the attention away from real problems caused by governments everywhere. But it’s the numerous criminal conspiracies at work and shocking scandals that the elites seek to cover up by any means possible.
There are relatively few military bioweaponry labs in the world that have the capability to create such a fatal and infectious virus.
Thus, when the truth is confirmed about the Wuhan flu, there will be only a few culprits who are behind these assaults against the Chinese people. In reality, should this Wuhan coronavirus outbreak become a full-blown epidemic in China it could represent an attempt to commit genocide.
Likewise, if it becomes a bona fide pandemic, it could ultimately be labeled a crime against humanity.
“It’s really quite easy for any of the numerous U.S. military bioweapon labs to bioengineer a deadly super-virus and then release it in a city as large as Wuhan, China.
Acts of bioterrorism like this are carried out all the time. As a matter of historical fact, the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 actually originated at Fort Riley, Kansas where soldiers reported to the Army’s largest training facility during World War I.
The soldiers who were [DELIBERATELY] infected with the H1N1 influenza virus then served as countless vectors of dissemination for the pandemic that ultimately killed as many as 100 million people worldwide. That single US-executed biowarfare operation against humanity was arguably the deadliest depopulation event in human history.”
(See: Spanish Flu of 1918 Was Really a Bioterror Attack on Humanity)
THE DARK SIDE
This is from UNZ, a great website, worthy of visiting.
- Since the 20th century, the West has been and continues to be the most avid users of bioweapons. The United States is the biggest user of biochemical weapons in history, including in Cuba; Iraq, Syria and Iran (by proxy); Serbia, Japan, Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, and America has eagerly used them on its own people, apparently more often than we care to admit.
- In the 1940s the United States purposely infected thousands of Guatemala, natives with syphilis and gonorrhea, to test these human guinea pigs with antibiotics. Of course, these suffering souls were sexually active for the rest of their lives and unwittingly infected everybody they came in contact with, including spouses.
- At Tuskegee, hundreds of American blacks were allowed to carry syphilis from the 1930s to the 1970s, to act as human petri dishes. This was to track the progress of the disease and observe the eventual macabre deaths that this bacteria is wont to inflict on its victims, in its final stages: insanity, nervous disorders, liver and heart disease.
- The United States has a long, illustrious history of using bioterrorism around the world. Cuba has been a favorite target and has seen hundreds of thousands of its people infected with Dengue fever as well as its entire swine herd wiped out by swine fever.
- T he United States of America holds the exclusive patent on the Ebola virus: US patent number 20120251502, is owned by the American government. Ebola has been Uncle Sam’s bioweapon plaything since 1976, when it was discovered in Zaire and shipped 3,500km by America’s bio-warfare lab at Fort Detrick, Maryland, then to West Africa for cultivation and development (via the UK’s bio-warfare labs in Porton Down and with the help of the World “Health” Organization), specifically, to Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone, the current epicenters of the Ebola epidemic on the Great Continent.
- The 2014 Ebola outbreak came as a result of another rogue US Military operation in austral Africa from which the Soros/Gates-funded Kenema bioweapons lab in Sierra Leone was involved.
- The US has a long history of biowarfare against China. The Report of the International Scientific Commission for the Investigation of Facts Concerning Bacteriological Warfare in Korea and China (ISC report) validated claims by North Korea and China that the US had launched bacteriological warfare (biological warfare, BW) attacks against both troops and civilian targets in those two countries over a period of months in 1952. This 667 page truth commission report has the dubious distinction of being the most vilified written document of the 20th Century. The report’s release in September 1952 brought a withering international attack. It was roundly denounced by American and British politicians of the highest rank, ridiculed by four star generals, accused of fraud by celebrated pundits, misquoted by notable scientists, and scorned by a compliant Western press. In subsequent decades, volumes placed in American university library collections were quietly and permanently removed from circulation. When the rare copy came up for auction, it was discretely purchased and disappeared from public view.
- In March 2019, in a mysterious event, a shipment of exceptionally virulent viruses from Canada’s NML biological labs ended up in China. Canadian officials say the shipment was part of its efforts to support public-health research worldwide. They claimed that it was just normal procedure. What is unclear is why it was done in secret, and why the Chinese officials lodged a complaint. For certain, if this was just a routine transfer, the Chinese government would have been notified. In July 2019, a group of Chinese virologists were forcibly dispatched from the Canadian National Microbiology Laboratory (NML). The NML is Canada’s only level-4 facility and one of only a few in North America equipped to handle the world’s deadliest diseases, including Ebola, SARS, Coronavirus, etc.
- On October 18th, 2019, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, in conjunction with the World Economic Forum assembled “15 leaders of business, government, and public health” to simulate a scenario in which a coronavirus pandemic was ravaging the planet. Major participants were American military leadership, and certain neocon political figures. The Chinese were not invited. The members took notes, and then returned to their day to day operations.
- In Simulation Run 3 Months Ago, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Predicted Up To 65 Million Deaths Via Coronavirus.
- 300 US military personnel arrived in Wuhan for the Military World Games on October 19. The first coronavirus case appeared two weeks later, on November 2. Coronavirus incubation period is 14 days.
- Two months later a very similar coronavirus pandemic hit China at Wuhan, a major transport hub in Central China and for the high-speed train network, and with 60 air routes with direct flights to most of the world’s major cities, as well as more than 100 internal flights to major Chinese cities right at the Spring Festival travel rush when hundreds of millions of people travel across the country to be with their families.
- The Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is an entirely new strain related to the MERS (MERS-CoV) and the SARS (SARS-CoV) viruses, though early evidence suggested that it was not dangerous. SARS was proven to be caused by a strain of the coronavirus, a large family of mostly harmless viruses also responsible for the common cold, but
- SARS exhibited characteristics never before observed in any animal or human virus, did not by any means fully match the animal viruses mentioned above, and contained genetic material that still remains unidentified – similar to this new coronavirus in 2019.
- SARS had the hallmarks of a bioweapon. After all, aren’t new biological warfare agents designed to produce a new disease with a new infectious agent? As in prior military experiments, all it might take … to spread SARS is an aerosol can . . .” Several Russian scientists suggested a link between SARS and biowarfare. Sergei Kolesnikov, a member of the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences, said the propagation of the SARS virus might well have been caused by leaking a combat virus grown in bacteriological weapons labs. According to a number of news reports, Kolesnikov claimed that the virus of atypical pneumonia (SARS) was a synthesis of two viruses (of measles and infectious parotiditis or mumps), the natural compound of which was impossible, that this mix could never appear in nature, stating, “This can be done only in a laboratory.” And Nikolai Filatov, the head of Moscow’s epidemiological services, was quoted in the Gazeta daily as stating he believed SARS was man-made because “there is no vaccine for this virus, its make-up is unclear, it has not been very widespread and the population is not immune to it.”
- Virologist Dr. Alan Cantwell wrote at the time that “the mysterious SARS virus is a new virus never before seen by virologists, “This is an entirely new illness with devastating effects on the immune system, and there is no known treatment.” Dr. Cantwell noted that the genetic engineering of coronaviruses has been occurring in both medical and military labs for decades. When he searched in PubMed for the phrase “coronavirus genetic engineering”, he was referred to 107 scientific experiments dating back to 1987. To quote Dr. Cantwell: “I quickly confirmed scientists have been genetically engineering animal and human coronaviruses to make disease-producing mutant and recombinant viruses for over a decade.”
- The virus outbreak coincides with the trade war on China.
- The virus outbreak coincides with the HK “pro democracy” riots fully funded and instigated by the NED / CIA.
- The virus outbreak occurred just after Swine Flu decimated the Chinese pork industry.
- The virus outbreak occurred just after Bird Flu decimated the Chinese chicken industry.
- The virus outbreak occurred just before NED support and training of Uyghur Muslim extremists.
- This month, CNN published a gleeful (and untrue) report, “China’s economy is slumping and the country is still suffering the effects of the trade war with America. An outbreak of a new and deadly virus is the last thing it needs.”
What will America do next?
- Nuclear plant meltdown?
- Mysterious deaths in the Chinese leadership ranks.
- Armed fighting in Taiwan?
- Collapse of a dam?
- Sinking of cargo ships?
- Mysterious disappearance of a passenger plane or ship?
Do not be under the mistaken assumption that America will stop, or that China will continue to accept this status quo. It can only proceed so long before all fucking Hell breaks loose.
I’ve said this over and over … please listen for once.
Americans have no FUCKING idea how bad things can get. Do not believe that fighting for “Oligarch ruled global democracy” is worth the ultimate “push back”.
Contrary Opinions
I do not have all the answers. All I did was sleuth though public, but forgotten articles, and stung things together into a thesis. There are other opinions, of course.
[1] It’s natural, but the bad timing is coincidental.
Of course, this theory omits a number of “elephants in the room”.
[1] These markets date back 5000 years. Why would there be an out break now? Why not during the time of King Nebuchadnezzar?
[2] If it is natural, then why would the United States patent it?
[3] Why are all these viral outbreaks against Chinese people and livestock? Why nothing else? Why no dogs and cats, donkeys and horses and birds? Why so darn selective?
[4] Why Wuhan; the geographic nexus of the Han race? Why not Guangzhou which is bigger, has more such markets, and has a year-round environment that is conducive to viral growth?
[5] Species jumping is rare. Tri-species jumping is unheard of, and the HIV inserts are not a natural occurrence.
To accept this narrative, you must also accept that the world is filled with coincidences that should not be explained.
Additionally, it’s not “so bad” or “so dangerous”. Here’s a chart that I found on a conservative web site called MoA;
Meanwhile, the narrative that this is an escaped bio-weapon is being heavily promoted by the Indian mainstream media (an individual funded by grants by an American institution). As well as some Australian news and opinion pieces (also funded by American interests).
Except, for one thing…
The bio-warfare labs are located in Xinjiang. Not in Wuhan… a city more than twice the size of New York City.
If you want to believe that a bio-warfare development lab is placed in a major city, then I have a bridge to sell you. No nation, especially not one run by merit, will put such a dangerous and lethal development center in the middle of such a large and important city.
Key Points…
American military members apparently unleashed an American patented, and Canadian engineered Biological Weapon in the major city of Wuhan designed to coincide with the yearly CNY mass migration. We know their names, and where they stayed and their actions. ALL Chinese cities are wired with video recording systems pipe-lined to the local police.
Like HK was able to record the Trump Administration cutting deals with separatist radicals, the Chinese have full documented evidence of what occurred.
China is now coping with this situation.
Once the situation settles, China will continue with negotiations with the soviets in Russia. They will conspire on a solution to reduce or to protect Asia from the American “pro democracy” internationalism.
All Americans should take note. Nothing ever goes unpunished.
Lastly, the timing of the deadly virus that ravaged China’s pig farms last year quite predictably triggered a call for the development of a preventative vaccine. What the following news report neglected to state was that the mass slaughter of pigs, in a society that demands LOTS of pork, was cynically planned to manufacture the urgent need for yet another vaccine.
The bottom line here is that the Wuhan coronavirus is likely a race-targeting bioweapon strategically unleashed throughout China by U.S. military labs
On a personal note…
There are various comments sent to me by enraged readers. They do not like what I have written.
I do not post comments I do not approve up. This is my blog and I am God here.
They claim that I am America-bashing and that all that I am saying is an attack on the great American “democracy”. They argue that China is a Communist Dictatorship (it isn’t, it’s a Republic nearly identical to the setup in America in 1776), and that everything I write is a lie.
I am an American expat. I am also a former Navy “brown shoe” and as patriotic as can be. Check out my other SHTF posts. I am a proud gun-toting, Trump loving “deplorable”.
The desire for the United States to maintain it’s grip on the world should not be in question. That is understandable. What should be, however, is how it is being handled.
You should not try to raise yourself up by pushing others down.
This course that the United States is on is dangerous and fool-hardy. I worry that it will eventually result in a “push back” that America, the nation that I love, can never recover from.
I know things that most average Americans do not know. DO NOT PLAY AROUND WITH THE THREAT OF DANGER. It’s foolish.
When I was in High School I used to hang out with my friends and go to parties in the woods. We called these events “keg parties” and it was an every night affair. However, sometimes people would drink too much and insist on driving.
They were our friends, and buddies that we loved and cared about. But, things being as they were, eventually the sloshed friend would end up behind the wheel.
The others, with no other way to get home would be trapped in this death machine as our drunk buddy drove all over the road and in and off it. We were trapped while the good-meaning but absolutely incapable friend risked all of our lives.
That is what is going on… RIGHT NOW… in the United States.
Chinese messaging all over Wechat
The following is a message from the government of China to everyone. Read it. The Chinese government is treating this as a major event similar to that of a war. Read the translation and come to your own conclusions.
The Chinese…
什么叫“一级响应”？
一级响应是国家在面临战争和重大灾难时的最高应对级别。2003非典都没有启动一级响应；2008年汶川地震死了十多万人也没有启动一级响应。这次浙江、广东率先启动一级响应、现全国启动了一级响应——这说明事态的严重性远远超出人们最大胆的想象。因此提醒大家千万不能等闲视之。能让武汉封城、北京所有庙会取消、上海迪斯尼关闭、贺岁电影全部下架、全国戒备百城空港！！疫情一定严重到超乎我们的想象了！请放下盲目自信… 请照顾好自己和家人，对自己和家人朋友负责！好好守在家里，安全度过这场大灾难！
再次普及：这是战争不是儿戏，打赢了，天天都是春节！输了，这就是你最后一个春节！收起你盲目的自信和侥幸心理，也收起你事不关己高高挂起的态度，这场战役没有局外人！呆在家不要外出！保护的是你自己！是对全家人的负责！对一线的医护人员负责！对社会的负责!
The translation…
What is a first response?
The first-order response is the highest level of national response in the face of war and major disasters. None of the 2003 SARS initiated a first-order response; Wenchuan earthquake in 2008 killed more than 100,000 people did not start a response level.
This time, Zhejiang and Guangdong took the lead in initiating the first-level response, and now the whole country has launched the first-level response.
This shows that the seriousness of the situation is far beyond peoples boldest imagination.
Therefore, we must not take it lightly.
Can let Wuhan Fengcheng, Beijing all temple fairs canceled, Shanghai Disneyland closed, New Years film all off shelves, national guard hundred cities airport!!
The outbreak must be worse than we thought!
Please put down your blind confidence. Please take good care of yourself and your family and be responsible for yourself and your friends.
Stay at home and ride out this disaster safely!
Once again popular: This is war is not a game, win, every day is the Spring Festival! Lose, this is your last Spring Festival!
Put away your blind self-confidence and luck, but also put away your attitude that you have nothing to do with yourself, there is no outsider in this battle!
Stay at home and don’t go out!
You’re protecting yourself!
Is responsible for the whole family!
Responsible for the front-line medical staff!
Responsibility to society!
The way that China is treating it differs substantially from the way the American and British mainstream media is reporting it.
- Coronavirus versus flu: Influenza deadlier than Wuhan …
- Something Far Deadlier Than The Wuhan Virus Lurks Near …
- Why Flu Outbreaks Have Been the Worst in Nearly a …
- Wuhan coronavirus less of a threat to Americans than flu …
- Why this year’s flu season is worse than last year so far
The American mainstream media is completely out of touch. A nation with a population many times that of the United States locks down everyone inside their homes for three weeks, and this is NOT news? It’s like the flu? Only not as bad?
What.
The.
Fuck?
Update 1
Coronavirus: The Plot Thickens
From Reports:
Indian researchers have found HIV-derived inserts in the coronavirus genome that compound the infectious potential and greatly bolster the argument this virus was developed as a bioterror weapon. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/coronavirus-contains-hiv-insertions-stoking-fears-over-artificially-created-bioweapon
This 2016 Worldwide Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community lists China as a major potential “terror actor” (p.2) and genome editing (p.9) as a major terror risk. https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/SASC_Unclassified_2016_ATA_SFR_FINAL.pdf
Before jumping to conclusions, let’s assume for argument’s sake that the paper published in India on the makeup and likely evolution of this virus passes peer review. What then? The international community will likely conclude the virus was bio-engineered and will condemn China with major implications for sanctions and global trade/travel.
But consider: it is the agenda of USA to contain the rise of China. Cui bono?
Is it far-fetched that having fingered China as a major terror actor and terror risk that US agents would have created this epidemic in the epicenter of Chinese virology experimentation?
It is easier in this instance to identify the crime than the criminal. Western intel agencies are associated with false flags.
– Coronavirus: The Plot Thickens
Update 2
Apparently, people are actually dying in the streets. WTF?
Update 3
Americans to the rescue!
The holiday started on CNY eve, and ended just as abruptly when the government ordered everyone to stay inside. Now, on the eve of the first day of work after the holiday we get this message floating around Chinese social media…
重磅利好！！！ 古利得是一家非常牛逼的美国研究病毒药物的公司，在世界上没有几家，它研究的一些药物是当今世界上没有的。这次中国请来的研究病毒的专家就是这个公司的老总，钟南山院士亲自去机场迎接接他！因为这个公司的抗病毒药瑞德西韦治好了中国武汉去美国的35岁患者，所以中美已经签订合同购买这个公司抗病毒的瑞德西韦进口协议！这个抗病毒特效药今天已经到了中国！明天就会用到武汉的病患者身上了！！！重要的是用药以后，一天就可以好转！很快局面就会转好了！那些重病人都有救了！
Translation…
Big Benefit!!!
Gullit is a very powerful American company that studies viral drugs. There are few in the world, and some of the drugs it studies are not available in the world today.
This time the expert that China invites to study virus is this companys boss, academician Zhong Nanshan goes to airport personally to meet him!
Because the companys antiviral drug Red Seaway cured 35-year-old patients from Wuhan, China to the United States, China and the United States have signed a contract to buy the companys antiviral Red Seaway import agreement!
This anti-virus medicine has arrived in China today! Tomorrow will be used in Wuhans patient body!!!
The important thing is that after you take the medicine, you can get better in a day! It will all turn around soon! The seriously ill are saved!
I do not know if this message is true or not. Typically, the Chinese tend to be very pragmatic, they usually don’t post hoaxes or lies. It can land them in a Chinese gulag if they do.
Imagine that, if true!
An[1] American company, suddenly has the[2] cure, and it’s a miracle cure! It works nearly[3] instantaneous! The world is saved, and it’s the Americans who did it.
Well… we will see.
In the world of politics, and global diplomacy it’s a high stakes game of push, thrust, parry, retreat, fancy foot work, and parry.
- The idea that it is isolated to far away China only, and that it’s not so bad as the flu is falling apart.
- With the alternative media promoting the idea that this is a bio-weapon stolen by the Chinese and released accidentally …
- … and Tictoc and Chinese social media showing men, women, children and complete families, dressed like Americans, dying on the street…
- And the American military being forbidden to watch this.
- And the very non-confrontational (smiling and nodding) Chinese reaction…
- While China and Russia are having meetings…
Perhaps, it’s time for the USA to pull back from this operation.
We will see.
All I do know is that according to the American mainstream news, “China has not accepted help from America”, from the article titled “China has not yet accepted US help with the coronvirus epidemic “. This article is what the White House adviser Robert O’Brien has to say.
Update 4
Turns out the news in Update 3 about the medicine was out of Thailand, not the United States. Thailand did the research. The United States just owns the drug that the studies were based upon.
Today 5FEB20, Beijing has released a statement;
著名的北京中日友好医院曹彬医生团队在疫情发生后，通过一系列研究在2月3日凌晨起对瑞德西韦（Remdesivir）进行了临床试验证明，结果显示效果良好！——
用药以后17个小时，就恢复了96%的肺功能！到2月4日，所有参加临床试验的270名病人的肺部功能都正在恢复！
Translation;
After the outbreak, the team of Dr. Cao Bin of the famous Beijing Sino-Japanese Friendship Hospital conducted clinical trials on Remdesivir in the early hours of February 3rd through a series of studies, which showed good results! ——
Within 17 hours of the drug, 96% of the lung function was restored! By February 4th, all 270 patients who participated in the clinical trial were recovering their lung function!
The second part of this report reads…
而且，前天泰国传来的大消息，也佐证了该药物的有效性！
12小时好转！48小时就由阳转阴！
2月2日14:00，泰国副总理阿努廷公布了泰国在当前治疗新型冠状病毒肺炎的进展——使用艾滋病压制治疗药物及抗流感病毒两大组合疗法，重新制定出新式医疗方案。
治疗结果显示，在该医院接受该疗法的新冠肺炎病例，在12小时后病情好转，48小时检测结果为阴性。
来自武汉的患者已经70多岁，到Rajavithi医院的时候，肺部炎症情况已经十分严重，肺部充血，需要借用设备辅助呼吸，并且患者本身有高血压及心脏病等随身疾病史，综合来看，该患者感染情况属于较为严重一列。
泰国医疗专家组，通过综合考虑及临床实验等，通过HIV抗逆转录病毒药物与抗流感药物联合给药的方案：每天早-晚服用HIV抗逆转录病毒药物，同时每天早-晚服用抗流感病毒奥司他韦Oseltamivir，病人竟然全面退烧！
Translation…
Moreover, the big news from Thailand the day before yesterday also confirmed the effectiveness of the drug!
12 hours to get better! 48 hours from yang to yin!
On February 2nd, at 14:00, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Anutin announced Thailand’s progress in the current treatment of the new coronavirus pneumonia – the use of AIDS-suppressing drugs and anti-flu virus two combination therapies, to re-develop a new medical program.
The results showed that the hospital received the treatment of the new case of coronary pneumonia, after 12 hours of improvement, 48 hours test results were negative.
Patients from Wuhan have been more than 70 years old, to Rajavithi Hospital, the lung inflammation has been very serious, pulmonary congestion, need to borrow equipment to assist breathing, and the patient himself has high blood pressure and heart disease and other carry-on disease history, in general, the patient’s infection is a more serious column.
Thai medical expert group, through comprehensive consideration and clinical trials, through HIV antiretroviral drugs and anti-flu drugs combined drug protocol program: daily morning-night HIV antiretroviral drugs, while taking anti-flu virus oseltamivir early-to-late daily anti-flu virus Oseltamivir, patients should be completely descarbexed!
The third part…
更可喜的是，美国方已经承诺不会为该药物引进中国不会做任何阻碍！美国总统特朗普和美国公共卫生行政部门已批准：
如果我国临床试验效果OK，中国就可以免费试用该药物，一直至4月27日！
就在临床试验效果不错的消息传来，高层就立即做出相应，可谓夜以继日在奋战！就在今天下午，科技部已经宣布，一批瑞德西韦药物于今天下午抵达国内。
Translation…
What’s more, the U.S. has promised not to introduce China for the drug without any hindrance! U.S. President Donald Trump and the U.S. Public Health Administration have approved:
If the results of clinical trials in China are OK, China can try the drug for free until April 27!
Just in the clinical trial effect of good news came, the high-level immediately made the corresponding, can be said to be fighting day after night! Just this afternoon, the Ministry of Science and Technology has announced that a batch of Redsiewe drugs arrived in the country this afternoon.
And just like that…
- A patented American drug cures a patented American virus.
American media reports two types of stories… for two types of audiences;
- It’s natural, and is pretty harmless. The flu is much worse.
- It’s a biological weapon released by the communist dictatorship on the Chinese people. Either intentionally or accidentally.
Update 5
This is a serious virus that contaminates so very easily and quickly.
Infected in 15 seconds while he bought vegetables at the market.
GIC Team GICexpat 6FEB20
A 56-year-old man in Ningbo was recently confirmed as a newly found case to have contracted the novel coronavirus after visiting a food market in the city’s Jiang Bei district on January 23. The confirmation was released to the public on February 4 by the district’s official social media account.
What’s especially surprising about this case is how fast the man contracted the virus.
Video surveillance revealed that it only took 15 seconds for him to be fully exposed, as neither he nor the 61-year-old woman standing next to him while picking out vegetables at the same stall were wearing protective masks.
The woman is believed to have had contracted the virus a few days prior while attending a blessing ceremony.
The man and woman, now both affected by the 2019-nCoV, did not know each other before crossing paths at the Shuang Dongfang market.
Unfortunately, 19 people who subsequently came into close contact with the newly-infected 56-year-old patient have already shown positive signs of infection. All of them have been put under isolated medical observation for further examination.
Update 6
Police are forcefully taking sick people into quarantine. Many refuse to go along, and have to be carried out of their homes.
Update 8
A good laugh. Written in the middle of a lethal American bio-weapons attack on China, The Washington Standard defends United States global actions, eight simultaneous wars and bio / economic warfare. Is America Now “The Evil Empire”? .
Their conclusion; no, not at all.
Communism is.
Well, because of history. Mao, Stalin, Hitler, and many others, such as Pol Pot killed millions of their countrymen.
Except China is Communist in Name only, just like America is a Republic in name only.
- China is a Republic. It follows the same model as pre-political party United States. Pure communist construction was discarded in the early 1970’s.
- America is an Oligarchy. It was started as a Republic. Changed into a Democracy with the passage of the 12th and 17th amendments, and the progressive “improvements” of President Wilson et.al. solidified the oligarchy we know of today.
Update 9
February 10th, a group of companies will try to resume work, if you happen to be employees of these enterprises, please be sure to take a hard look at the following 10 recommendations:
1, carry your ID card with you
2, at least 3 masks.
3, vial alcohol 1 bottle (but please note keeping, do not smoke)
4, 1 phone sealbag
5, pen 1
6, home-cooked meals
7. Don’t touch colleagues
8, wash your hands frequently
9, cycling to and from work
10. Looking for a new job (don’t ask why, this time to let you go to work company, must not be a good company ( tears) #职场达人说#职场进化论 #
Translation from the Chinese government alert;
2月10日即将有一批公司尝试复工，如果你正好是这些企业的员工，请一定要认真看以下10条建议： 1，随身携带身份证 2，至少3个口罩 3，小瓶酒精1瓶（但请注意保管，别抽烟） 4，手机密封袋1个 5，笔1只 6，自家煮的饭菜 7，不要触碰同事 8、勤洗手 9、骑车上下班 10、寻找新工作（不要问为什么，这个时间还要让你们去上班的公司，一定不是什么好公司[泪奔]）#职场达人说# #职场进化论#
Update 10
First, the Chinese government has treated the epidemic as an act of war, deploying all the means at its disposal, including the military, in order to contain its spread, building several large new hospitals, putting entire huge cities under quarantine and extending the national holidays. The response as been far beyond what this virus seems to warrant, with its low mortality rate.
Second, the Western media response has been an exemplary effort to produce a panic and to smear China, making what is happening there into a horror story. Not only did the mass media outlets do their best to stoke mass hysteria about all things Chinese, but various bloggers and independent “experts” pitched in to produce a panic.
Third, the White House has recently requested that experts look into the possibility that 2019-nCoV has been genetically engineered… I suspect that the next move will be to declare that this virus is indeed an engineered biological weapon developed by Russia, of course.
– Dmitry Orlov has his suspicions about the 2019-nCoV flu, at Club Orlov
Update 11 – 13FEB20
From the Jerusalem Post…
Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
One report claimed that it was no coincidence that the coronavirus was largely absent from the US and Israel.
Numerous reports in the Arab press have accused the US and Israel of being behind the creation and spread of the deadly coronavirus as part of an economic and psychological war against China, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported.
One report in the Saudi daily newspaper Al-Watan claimed that it was no coincidence that the coronavirus was absent from the US and Israel, though this is despite America having 12 confirmed cases at the time of writing.
“A ‘wonder’ virus was discovered yesterday in China; tomorrow it will be discovered in Egypt, but it will not be discovered either today, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow in the US or Israel, nor in poor countries such as Burundi or the Comoro Islands,” the report said.
It also went on to accuse the US and Israel of being behind other outbreaks over the past several years in China and in the Arab world.”As soon as Egypt announced, a few years ago, that it would rely on poultry , and that it would even export [poultry] abroad – that is, that it no longer needed poultry from the US, France, and so on – [suddenly] there appeared, from underneath the ground, the avian flu virus… with the aim of nipping [Egypt’s economic] awakening in the bud,” the report said.”
Even before this, the same thing was done in China… when in 2003 [the country] announced that it had the [world’s] largest dollar reserves they [the Americans] introduced coronavirus’ cousin, SARS, into [the country].”
At the beginning of February, Syrian daily newspaper Al-Thawra also claimed the coronavirus and other outbreaks were part of a US-China war.
“From Ebola, Zika, SARS, avian flu and swine flu, through anthrax and mad cow disease to the corona[virus] – [all these] deadly viruses were manufactured by the US and threaten to annihilate the peoples of the world,” the report alleged.
“[The US] has turned biological warfare into a new type of war, by means of which it intends to change the rules of play and shift the conflict with the peoples [of the world] away from the conventional path.”A report on the Egyptian news site Vetogate.com built on this theory even more, specifying why Wuhan was supposedly chosen as the epicenter of the current outbreak.”
American factories are the first to manufacture every kind of virus and bacteria, from the virulent smallpox virus and the bubonic plague virus to all the viruses we saw in the recent years, such as mad cow disease and swine flu,” the site claimed.
“Wuhan, the city that has now been struck by the corona[virus], is an industrial town, but it is nevertheless the eighth-richest city in China after Shanghai.”Guangzhou, Beijing, Tianjin and Hong Kong, are the country’s major cities.
[Wuhan’s] place at the bottom of the list [of China’s major cities] is what makes it a suitable [place] for an American crime… for it is not a focus of attention, and the level of healthcare there is surely lower than in the larger and more important cities.”
The news site adds that there is a theorized economic motivation for the outbreak, as the supposed masterminds behind it will reap the billions of dollars spent by China on emergency treatments and medicines, “which, by the way, will be manufactured by an Israeli company.”
Over 37,000 people around the world have been infected with the coronavirus as the outbreak continues to spread. The current death toll is over 800 people.
Links
Some general links…
- There’s an extremely malevolent aspect to this bio-terror operation: WEAPONIZED CORONAVIRUS: “Bioengineered as a self-replicating weapon system”
- Why didn’t the U.S. implement the same type of border screenings as Russia and India? (See: Deadly Chinese coronavirus arrives in US as Russia, India & others boost border screenings) . Why isn’t the USA afraid, like Russia, India, Japan, or the EU?
- The Officially Ignored Link Between Lyme Disease and the Plum Island Bioweapon Laboratory
- 46 Million Chinese Are Now Under Quarantine, More Than All Of California; Virus Jumps To Europe
- ‘SPREADS THROUGH EYES’: Coronavirus vectors of transmission increasing
It is very easy to find links and discussions of “the illegal collection of Chinese DNA by America” on the internet as the following links attest.
- https://www.sohu.com/a/230218940_236505
- http://bbs.tianya.cn/post-worldlook-1022694-1.shtml
- https://club.kdnet.net/dispbbs.asp?id=11755947&boardid=1
- http://bbs.zhongcai.com/thread-1453294-1-1.html
- http://bbs.tianya.cn/post-worldlook-805394-1.shtml
Here’s some HK links in English. There shouldn’t be any question that drones were used to spread swine flu during the heat of the trump trade wars. That is all well documented.
Whether they worked in behalf of the USA government is speculation. Most articles claim that they are working independently as part of a “criminal element”.
As far as the design of the drones, most commercially available drones are manufactured in Guangzhou. So, getting some drones and having them modified professionally, locally within China isn’t too much of a stretch. I do that all the time myself for other “projects”.
What is the question that people should be asking is HOW the “criminal elements” got a hold of “swine flu”, and learned how to handle it, use it, and disseminate it. Because, boys and girls, the virus dies once it is removed from a live host…
Chinese criminals use drones to infect swine flu –
Chinese criminal gangs spreading African swine fever to
Chinese Gangs Use Drones to Spread African Swine Fever …
Chinese Gangsters Reportedly Using Drones to Spread …
Chinese gangsters use drones to spread African swine fever …
China flight systems jammed by pig farm’s African swine …
Commercial pig farm in China jams drone signal to combat …
The Chinese gangsters using drones to spread African swine …
Chinese Gangsters Reportedly Using Drones to Spread …
A fierce fight in a pig farm that repels drones with a …
Chinese pig farm jams drone of swine fever crooks