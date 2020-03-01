So instead of Syrian refugees Turkish people seem to escape now

DO NOT ALLOW TURKISH SPEAKING WITH TURKISH PASSPORTS ESPECIALLY. Please we are not racist. I have many many Muslim friends but we have been watching this war for nearly a decade. Idlib takfiris are extremely dangerous. If your islands are at breaking point please please be careful.

Greek Foreign Ministry: We have prevented more than 4,000 attempts to cross our borders illegally over the past 24 hours.

More than a third of those who tried to cross were Turkish and held Turkish passports, and this is incomprehensible to us.

Reinforcements were sent to land and sea borders

We go back and confirm … we will not allow illegal crossing of our borders.

https://www.facebook.com/243838729037941/posts/2853615554726899/?vh=e