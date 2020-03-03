Tags
al qaeda, Al-Nusra, Ambassador Kelly Craft, David M. Satterfield, FSA, ISIS, SAA, syria, USA
US Ambassador to UN is grateful to shake the hands of terrorist groups in Syria.
The illegal visit made today by the Ambassador Kelly Craft, the US Special Envoy to Syria James F. Jeffrey and US ambassador to Turkey David M. Satterfield to Syrian territories through al-Hawa crossing is a new evidence of Washington’s involvement in supporting terrorist groups in Syria.
The visit, which was was made without coordination with the Syrian government, aimed at supporting terrorist groups to go ahead with their brutal acts against Syrian civilians and soldiers.
It violates international law.