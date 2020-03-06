Last Soldier Injured Before Ceasefire 06 Friday Mar 2020 Posted by friendsofsyria in Syrian news ≈ Leave a comment Tagsal qaeda, Al-Nusra, FSA, ISIS, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, SAA, syria, Turkey Would you please my Honorable Friends pray for the wounded Lieutenant Hossam Kamal Aldin who was the last soldier injured in Battles of Idlib before ceasefire. RI Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related