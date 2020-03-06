The hospitals in Syria that were “bombed by Russia” are intact

Russian military decided to check information from UN reports about hospitals “destroyed” after Russia “bombed” them, in liberated territories of Idlib (Syria), and discovered that they are in fact intact!

In the Turkish press on the eve of the meeting between Putin and Erdogan, excerpts from the report of the UN Commission on “indiscriminate strikes of the Russian air forces” are published. Moscow is again accused of bombing residential areas, as a result of which civilian objects are being destroyed.

Checking this information in the territory controlled by the militants is almost impossible. But thanks to the offensive of the Syrian troops, the Russian military in the liberated cities got the opportunity to see with their own eyes the objects mentioned in the report of February 12 as destroyed by Russian air strikes. The results of this check in one of the cities with photographs and coordinates were at the disposal of the redaction:

…Al Salam City Hospital – no damage was found to the building…

… National Hospital of the city of Ma’arrat al-Nu’man – multiple damage was recorded as a result of artillery shelling (and not aircraft, as stated in the report – Ed.) …

… The ambulance complex and the clinic of Ma’arrat al-Nu’man – no damage to the building was found, now they are helping the Syrian Arab Republic soldiers who were injured …

…Polyclinic in Kafr Rumah – no damage detected…

… Medical Center Eastern Deir – damage from shelling (and not from air strike – Ed.) …

However, nothing new. All this we have had more than once with the “White Helmets” and their “chemical provocations,” which, as the territories were liberated, were successfully debunked.

Alexander Kots

Source: Komsomolskaya Pravda

Translation by Donbass Insider