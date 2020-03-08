Idleb, SANA- The Turkish regime –backed terrorist groups continued on Saturday breaching the cessation of hostilities agreement by targeting villages in Idleb southern countryside with shells.

SANA’s reporter in Idleb said that terrorist groups supported by the Turkish regime launched on Saturday afternoon 4 shells on the villages of Hazarin and aldar-Alkabera in Idleb southern countryside, causing material damage.

The reporter said that the Syrian Arab Army units operating in the area between Sfohin and Haaazarin retaliated with the suitable weapons against the sources of the attacks.

The Russian Coordination Center affirmed that the terrorists breached the cessation of hostilities agreement 6 times on Friday.

Mh. Ibrahim / Hazem Sabbagh

Sana