GENEVA,(ST)- The aggressive practices of the US and its allies as well as of the Turkish regime and the Israeli occupation entity against Syria violate the international and humanitarian law as well as the UN Charter, Representative of the Union of Arab Jurists to the United Nations Elias Khoury has stressed.

“Policies like occupying others’ lands, imposing coercive unilateral measures, supporting terrorism and investment in terrorism to achieve destructive goals and cause displacement, are among the most dangerous acts that hinder human rights and sustainable development in any country,” Khoury said in an intervention in the UN Human Rights Council’s session in Geneva on Saturday.

Khoury made it clear that all these policies are a flagrant violation of the international and humanitarian law, the UN Charter and the rules of international relations, stressing that all of them are being practiced against Syria by the expansionist Turkish regime, the racial Israeli entity and the US and its allies.

Khoury indicated that the Turkish regime facilitated the crossing of hundreds of thousands of terrorists who came from more than 100 countries across the Turkish borders into Syria to commit crimes of killing, sabotage and displacement in the country, which forced a large number of Syrians to leave their areas, as the Turkish regime exploited their situation to blackmail the European and neighboring countries.

He pointed out that there is great opposition in Turkey against Erdogan’s interference in Syria and his support for terrorist organizations there, as he tries to silence anyone who opposes his aggression on the Syrian territories, like what happened in the Turkish parliament a few days ago when a fight broke out between the representatives of the Erdogan Party (Justice and Development) and the deputies of the Republican People’s Party, who opposes the aggression of Erdogan’s regime against Syria .

During the last two weeks, president of the Turkish regime mobilized all his terrorist mercenaries, armed them with advanced weapons and launched attacks on the Syrian Arab Army positions in Saraqeb and south of Idleb while his soldiers provided a fire cover for terrorists with the aim of restoring the areas which have been liberated by the Syrian Arab army, but all its attempts failed and the attackers, including Turkish soldiers, were killed.

Amal Farhat

