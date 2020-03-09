60MW Full automatic solar panel production line in SyriaSun Solar Panel Factory 09 Monday Mar 2020 Posted by friendsofsyria in syria ≈ Leave a comment TagsSolar Panel Factory, syria Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related