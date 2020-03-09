ALEPPO, (ST)_Syrian army units found a tunnel and a fortified headquarter used by terrorist groups in Aleppo countryside, according to the Syrian News Agency (SANA).

The agency clarified that the tunnel was uncovered in Layramon area while the fortified headquarters was found in a mountain near Anjara town in the western countryside of Aleppo.

Crates of rockets, bombs, mortars and rocket launchers were found in the headquarter which has a large space for parking cars and holding training courses.

The 400 meter long tunnel was dug by terrorist groups in the mountain and it leads to Khaledeyeh neighborhood in Aleppo city.

Basma Qaddour

