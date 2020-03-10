Kassab Resident, Suzy, Testimony of Terrorist/Turkish Attack on Kassab in Mar 2014 10 Tuesday Mar 2020 Posted by friendsofsyria in Erdogan's war crimes ≈ Leave a comment TagsArmenian, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related