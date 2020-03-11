Meanwhile on the same day…

Israeli forces today detained 15 Palestinians in multiple overnight raids across the West Bank, but mainly from the northern West Bank town of Beita, said the Palestine Prisoners’ Society (PPS).

In Nablus district, PPS said that Israeli forces detained eight Palestinians after ransacking the houses of their families in Beita town, south of Nablus city, where Palestinians have been resisting attempts by Jewish settlers to take over Jabal al-Arma resulting in serious confrontations with the settlers and soldiers protecting them.

One of the detainees was identified as the secretary-general of Fatah movement in the town.

Forces also conducted a similar raid into the neighboring towns of Awarta, where they re-arrested a former prisoner, and Ousarin, resulting in the re-arrest of a former Palestinian prisoner.

In Ramallah district, Israeli military stormed Silwad town, northeast of the city, where soldiers detained two Palestinians.

In Jerusalem district, PPS said a raid into al-Ram town, northeast of Jerusalem, resulting in the detention of one Palestinians.

Israeli forces also detained a former prisoner from Kufr Thulth town, south of Tulkarm, and another one from Hebron.

Meanwhile, in a report jointly prepared with the Prisoners’ Affairs Commission and the Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association (Addameer), PPS said that Israeli forces detained a total of 471 Palestinians, including 95 children and 11 women, in the occupied territories in February.

