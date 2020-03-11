Israelis overtake Nazis for their Evil

A horde of Jewish settlers at dawn Wednesday physically assaulted two Palestinian young men in Huwara town, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Local official Ghassan Daghlas said that settlers savagely attacked two young men in Huwara identified as Waad Khammous and Salah Lutfi in the presence of Israeli soldiers.

He added that the soldiers did not intervene, but later detained the victimized young men for a while before letting them go.

The young men were moderately wounded and received medical assistance in a local hospital.