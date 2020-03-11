Syrian Army Found Place Where Militants Planned Chemical Provocation In Greater Idlib (Photos)

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has found the place where militants planned to stage a chemical provocation near the city of Saraqib in southeast Idlib, the Russia Russia-24 TV reported on March 8.

Syrian troops discovered a rocket-propelled munition containing a chemical substance, an improvised explosive device (IED) and equipment for working with hazardous chemicals.

“during a more thorough inspection next to the container of liquid was discovered improvised explosive device with the supplied wires. Our equipment recorded that the yellow substance in the container is a chemical toxic substance. The results of the preliminary analysis, the chlorine,” Syrian officer, Hassan Bashir, role the channel.

The RIA Novosti agency released several photos showing the materials and equipment found by the SAA near Saraqib city.

Militants of al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) attempted to use the chemicals to stage a provocation on March 2. However, they ended up poisoning themselves, according to the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

The militants’ provocation was likely meant to justify a intervention by the U.S. and other Western nations against the SAA. Similar plans were uncovered by Russian, Syrian and Lebanese sources over the last year.

