30,000 AMERICAN TROOPS ARRIVE IN EUROPE AMIDST COVID-19 CRISIS

Manlio Dinucci writing in the Italian web newspaper, Il Manifesto on March 3rd, 2020, reports that despite Trump’s travel ban 20,000 American troops will be travelling to Europe in the next few days–joining the 10,00 already there.

“The United States has raised the coronavirus (COVID-19) alert for Italy to level 3 (“avoid nonessential travel”), bringing it to 4 (“do not travel”) for [the northern regions of] Lombardy and Veneto — the same as for China. American Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspended all flights between New York and Milan. U.S. citizens going to Germany, Poland and other European countries, at alert level 2, must “take increased precautions.”

However, one category of U.S. citizens is exempted from these rules: the 20,000 soldiers beginning to arrive from the United States in European ports and airports for the Defender Europe 20 exercise, the largest U.S. troop deployment in Europe in the last 25 years. Including those already present, about 30,000 U.S. troops will participate in April and May, flanked by 7,000 troops from 17 NATO member and partner countries, including Italy.”

None of these troops have been issued with Bio/Hazchem suits or masks, which seems a little reckless of the American Government if COVID-19 is really the threat that we are being told that it is…

“The 30,000 U.S. soldiers, who “will spread through the European region,” are in fact exempted from the preventive COVID-19 regulations that apply to civilians. The assurance given by the U.S. Army in Europe that “we are monitoring the Coronavirus [COVID-19]” and that “our forces are in good health” is enough.

At the same time, the environmental impact of a military exercise of this magnitude is ignored. U.S. Abrams tanks will participate, weighing 70 tons, with depleted uranium shells. Each tank consumes 400 litres of fuel per 100 km, producing heavy pollution to deliver maximum power.”

Countries in Europe are being locked down and our civil liberties are being railroaded in the name of social cohesion and public safety, yet the armed forces of a foreign nation can come and play soldiers in our backyard and they don’t need to follow the rules that are being thrust upon us… They aren’t even taking any precautions against the terrible pandemic sweeping the globe as I write.

Hmmm. I smell a rat.

This pandemic is obviously a cover story for some kind of powerplay by the 1%. Or as Christian from “Ice Age Farmer” has postulated, it’s the excuse for the massive food shortages and the economic meltdown that is just around the corner.

I know, I know.

Silly me.

“Shut up and pay your taxes.”

[Featured Image: Nuremberg, March 3rd, 2020. The Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann shakes the hand of every soldier as they disembark from their transport. This the first wave of American troops participating in the transnational exercise (Defender Europe 20)].

SOURCE