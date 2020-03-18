Facebook Claims that Coronavirus Originated in China as Fake News 18 Wednesday Mar 2020 Posted by friendsofsyria in Biological weapons ≈ 2 Comments TagsBiological weapons, Donald Trump, USA continue reading Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
ashshams said:
There is a virus in Wuhan. I know someone who lives there. China is good at containing illnesses it has to be, as it is so populated.
The virus pretty much stopped and restarted, so I can only guess there was another source of the same virus, or another one was introduced into the atmosphere.
I don’t know about fake news but I do know how effective certain countries are at spreading propaganda and scare mongering, in order to feather their nests.
Its all a fucking nightmare and shows me what certain Western governments can do, through so-called social media.
I feel sorry for the poorer economies as the people who live in them are delved into more poverty.
In rich countries the sanitation is good, so what is with this panic? The problem in the West is that people have been fed the myth that they are practically immortal, so if a few deaths are published they go into melt down.
My town of half a million has two universities, practically paid for by Chinese students but hardly anyone has the virus.
LikeLike
bigcree1 said:
All the reasons to stay away from Facebook.
LikeLike